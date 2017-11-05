PHOTO GALLERY: Great night of boxing hosted by Raphoe Boxing Club in Deele College

It was another big night on Saturday night at the annual Raphoe Boxing Tournament in Deele College, Raphoe.

The large crowd were on their toes from the first bell to the last with local boxers coming out on top by seven bouts to six.

Raphoe’s Liam McMonagle, who defeated Pauric O’Donnell, Dungloe, by a unanimous decision won the best local boxer of the night.

And Paddy McConigley, Letterkenny ABC, who defeated local favourite Paul Darby, at Senior 75 kgs, was named best visiting boxer on the night.

Club awards were also presented on the night with the Billy ‘Spider’ Kelly award presented to Danny Buchanan; the Brendan Ryan Memorial Shield was presented to Liam McMonagle and the Ollie Keaveney Memorial Shield was presented to Danny Duggan.



Results

Boy 2, 39 kgs - Aaron McDaid (Raphoe) lost to Conor McCrory (Townland) 3-0

Boy 3, 42 kgs - Brendan O'Hara (Raphoe) defeated Terry Hanna (Townland) 3-0

Youth 2, 70 kgs - Oran Devine (Raphoe) defeated Leon Ward (John Bosco) 2-1

Boy 4, 52 kgs - Danny Buchanan (Raphoe) defeated Conor McGloin (Omagh) 2-1

Boy3, 75 kgs - Liam Crawford (Raphoe) lost to Aidan Douglas (Townland) (1-2)

Youth 1, 60kgs - Liam McMonagle (Raphoe) defeated Pauric O'Donnell (Dungloe) 3-0

Youth 2, 52 kgs - Eoin McGarrell (Raphoe) lost to Sean Kelly (Dunfanaghy) 1-2

Youth 2, 60 kgs - Oisin McHugh (Raphoe) defeated Finian Rogers (Dungloe) 3-0

Senior, 56 kgs - Dennis Lafferty (Raphoe) defeated Ben Nelson (Townland) 2-1

Senior, 75 kg- - Ruairi McGlinchey (Raphoe) lost to Kenan Gibson (Convoy) 1-2

Senior, 75 kgs - Paul Darby (Raphoe) lost to Paddy McConigley (Letterkenny) 0-3

Senior, 69 kgs - Daniel Duggan (Raphoe) defeated Luke McLaughlin (Star of the Sea, Derry ) 3-0

Senior, 69 kgs - Orin McDermott (Raphoe)lost to Matthew McCole (Dungloe) 0-3.

