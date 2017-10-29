GALLERY OF PICS: Bonagee Utd. awards presentations

Fresh from her appearance for the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup qualifier in Slovakia during the week, Tyler Toland was special guest at the Bonagee United Ladies and Underage Girls Presentation Night in Letterkenny's Clanree Hotel on Friday night.

The event brought the curtain down on another great season for the Letterkenny club which continues to make sure fantastic progress at senior and underage level. A big well done to all involved.

Photos: Evan Logan.