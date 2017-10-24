GALLERY OF PICS: Aodh Ruadh celebrate Division Two title success

Sunday was a day of celebration for Aodh Ruadh and their supporters when they were crowned Donegal All County League Division Two champions.

The league winners played their final game of the season away to Cloughaneely, after which they were presented with the league trophy by the Donegal County Board's Central Council delegate, Seamus O'Domhnaill.

As you can see from our gallery of photos from Moses Alcorn, Aodh Ruadh savoured their title victory in style.