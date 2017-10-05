All the news from Donegal's golf clubs

Here's a round-up of all the news from across Donegal's golf clubs.

LETTERKENNY

The Open Competition on Saturday, Sept. 30th was won by Eamonn McGlinchey (5) with an excellent score of 40 pts. Second place was claimed by Ronan Daly (12) with 39 pts. and Jamie Foley (3) took Gross with 39 pts. Mark McDowell (10) took third place with 37 pts (bot) with Kevin Hannigan (7) coming in fourth with a very respectable 37 pts.

On Sunday a 3 Ball Scramble was held. J. Clarke / K. Hannigan / S. Scanlon won with a score of 61.9, A. McClafferty / B. Kavanagh / R. Kavanagh came in second with 64.6 and coming in a close third were J. Russell / B. O'Donnell / L. Wiseman with 64.9.

The usual upcoming Wednesday and weekend Open Competitions will be held this week.

Dunfanaghy

Results from the Open Singles Stableford held on Saturday: 1st Peter Sullivan 10 42, 2nd Kevin Ward 21 42bot

Gross Keith Lapsley 5 32, 3rd David Lapsley 10 39, Css 37.

On Sunday, we had the Stewart Bam V Par Goy competition. 1st Billy Griffin 14 A/S, 2nd Carlos O’Reilly 13 1 down, Gross Paul Kelly 7 3down, 3rd Michael J McGinley 15 1 down bot.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

USA may well have won the Presidents Cup, Paul Dunne may well have won his first European Tour event at the weekend (many congratulations by the way to Paul), but the big event coming up in a few short weeks is our very own Ryder Cup between C&R (Convoy/Raphoe) and B&S (Ballybofey and Stranorlar). C&R captain Alastair Henderson tells me his team will mainly pick itself from the Order of Merit at the club while the B&S captain Cathal McGee is keeping his cards tight to his chest about his selection method although he may well opt for the same process. This event has been won by C&R the last four years so B&S will be looking for a very strong side.

The main reason for this annual event is to raise monies for local charities, an event initiated by Convoy man Andy Parkinson five years ago for a work colleague who became ill and as this is the sixth year, the B&S side will select the charity so I will keep you posted on who they choose and the actual date of the event.

It's good to see that folk are still enjoying their golf regardless of the elements and we are certainly not going to give up on hoping for another extended spell of decent weather.

Results: Tuesday 26th. OPEN + Members, 1st Nett: Hugh Temple (18) 82-18=64, 2nd Nett: Nathan Harron (15) 82-15=67, Gross: Roger Campbell (6) 76, Visitors Prize: Kevin Martin 95-23=72

Sat 30th Gallagher Meats: 1st Nett: Conor O'Rourke (9) 40pts. BOT,

2nd Nett: Drew Duncan (17) 40pts. BOT, Gross: Demin Rowan (6) 31pts.

3rd Nett: Mickey Kelly (11) 39pts.

Sun 1st Oct. Club Competition, 1st Nett: Martin Brogan (16) 37 pts BOT, 2nd Nett: Thomas McMenamin (10) 37pts.

Usual events this week.

Well done to Charlie Lapsley and LWC tours on another successful outing to Farnham Estate GC and Concra Wood GC. Two fantastic courses where the fairways were as expected, a bit wet but the greens were unbelievable, fast, undulating, true to the roll and extremely well maintained. For two parkland courses, we couldn't have got better. The two day event was won by Seán Carlin followed by John Moore and third pace went to Mark Rodgers.

Last Man Standing:

Good luck to all who participated.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates.

Visitors welcome, call shop on 074 91 31093 or msg on Facebook.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Results of September Seniors' Open -1st Margaret Roarty (26) 36 pts, 2nd Ann Curran GD (20) 35 pts BOT, 3rd Daphne Tease (20) 35 pts BOT, 1st 9 Bried McLaughlin LK (36) 20 pts, 2nd 9 Sandra McGinley (22) 18 pts

Css 36 pts.

Saturday's 18 hole stableford was won by Sandra McGinley (22) with 29 pts Css 33 pts.

Congratulations to Rose Gavaghan who returned 43 pts in the September Links in Portsalon. It was a lovely day but none of the rest of us performed like Rose. Well done.

Saturday 7th October is a medal competition and the next seniors' competition is on 16th October.

The AGM has been rescheduled for Friday, 27th October and there is a mixed match play event on Saturday 28th October, more details later.

Cloughaneely Ladies

Unfortunately the weather was the winner at the September Parkland open, this brings an end to our opens for this year. A big thank you to all the ladies from our neighbouring clubs for all their support.

Congratulations to Bridie Doherty on winning the Rutherford Cup. In second place was Chris Cannon.

The first outing of the West Coast Alliance takes place in Cloughaneely on Saturday 14th. Phone Joe on Wednesday 11th or Thursday 12th at 086 1055370 for your slot on the time sheet.



Donegal Seniors

24 Donegal Senior Ladies travelled to Ballymacscanlan on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 24th and 25th for their annual golf outing. Six clubs were represented, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Letterkenny, Dunfanaghy, Portsalon, North West and Moyola. All of them must have had the Child of Prague statue out because the weather was just brilliant. So hot and sunny it was, that some of the ladies redesigned their Tee shirts by cutting off the sleeves, starting a new trend I have no doubt.

The course was brilliant as well as the weather and the hotel and food excellent. Day one was a Champagne Scramble. In first place with 100 pts was Dolores Devaney (B&S) Cathleen Boyle (Dunfanaghy) Breid Kelly (B&S) Mary Ellen McNulty (L'kenny); 2nd with 94 pts Aileen McGlynn (North West) Margaret McCrossan (B&S) Moya Larkin (B&S) Grainne Barrett (B&S) Day 2 format The Waltz 1 - 2 -3. 1st with 86 pts Sheila Breen (B&S), Vera Kearney (Portsalon), Rose Gavagan (Dunfanaghy), Kathleen Griffin (North West); 2nd with 79 pts Eileen Reilly (B&S), Cathleen Boyle (Dunfanaghy), Bridget McClafferty (L'Kenny), Christine Johnston (B&S).

Other prize winners were Una Diver (Dunfanaghy) Ann Sweeney, Anne O'Meara, Ann Glancy Kathleen McGowan (B&S) Roisin Williamson (North West) Nellie McHugh (L'kenny), Anne Speedie (Moyola), Josephine Stewart (B&S).

The night ended with music dancing, charades and story telling as well as a few songs. A great time was had by all.

Narin and Portnoo

A large crowd turned out last Saturday for the Micky Kennedy Memorial

Scramble which was played in ideal conditions. The results are as

follows: 1st Rory O'Hare/Grainne O'Hare 61.4, 2nd Stephen Mc

Kelvey/Stephen Mc Ginley 62.3, 3rd Paul Coney/Paul Maxwell 62.7, 4th

Declan Haughey/Mark Diver 63.0, 5th Manus Boyle Jnr./Paul McCrudden

64.0, Best ladies Aggie Shovlin/Nora Shovlin 69.7, Longest Drive 18th

John Callaghan, Longest Drive 4th Mairtin Hernon, Nearest the Pin 16th,

Nearest the Pin 11th Michael Glynn, Nearest the Pin 7th Manus Boyle

Jnr., Nearest the Pin 3rd Sean Cafferty, Mixed Couple Sean & Grainne

Cafferty 64.7.

The Sunday competition sponsored by Ardara Golf Society was cancelled

due to the weather conditions and will be played at a later date

Fixtures: Open every Wednesday; Sunday 8th Single Stableford, sponsored by Caraween House.



Charity event

Donegal Bay RNLI would like to thank the committee, staff and members of Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh for hosting the annual 3 Ball Scramble on Sept 1st. The event raised €810.

First prize went to Moragh & Eamon Canney and Jim Nixon. Runners Up were: Denis Nolan, Billy & Billieanne Johnston (McCauley).

Many thanks to the raffle and prize sponsors: Abbey Hotel, Blas, Mill Park Hotel, John Darch & Donegal Lettings. Representing Donegal Bay RNLI were Paul O Sullivan; Chairman and John Darch Secretary who was the sponsor of 2nd prize and Art Kavanagh (Marine Finance Consultant). The Treasurer sponsored the first prize, a voucher for Mooney Boats, Killybegs.

BUNDORAN

The results for the weekend competition (Oct 1st), sponsored by Simpsons Supermarket, Bundoran were:

1st: Mason Collins 70 (BOT), 2nd: Dennis McGartland 70, 3rd: P.J. Davey 71, 4th: Dave Webb 72 (BOT).

Congratulations to all.

The presentation of prizes will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 6th.

The competition next weekend will be sponsored by The Phoenix Tavern, Bundoran.

North West

A new addition to the bag proved to be an instant success for North West member, Tony McElhinney (18). Tony recently purchased the new PING G400 driver and celebrated his first win with it on Sunday when playing in the Monthly Medal. An indifferent front nine of 45 was improved upon by 5 shots on the homeward nine giving Tony the win on break of tie with a nett 67. Runner up on countback was the in-form Eamon Quigley (10) who fell just short of winning his 2nd competition in a month, Eamon also carded a nett 67. The gross prize was won by James McHugh (6) on break of tie and Edward Lynch(18) completed the prize list with a nett 68 for 3rd.

One of the North West's most consistent golfers this summer has been the talented teenager, Sean McCloskey (6) and he delivered again on Tuesday (Sept 26th) returning 39 points for the win. Runner up was visitor Robert Ewing who returned 38 points for 2nd. CSS 70

Thursday at Lisfannon saw the competitors tee it up in the Total Golf Thursday Open for the final time this season and it was James McHugh (5) who had the honour of winning the final with 38pts. Runner up on break of tie was the in-form Sean McCloskey (6) posting 38 points also and reaching a handicap of 5 as a result. Daniel McAteer won the gross with 83 and Paddy McCourt (21) finished in 3rd with 36 points. Sean O'Kane won the back nine prize.

The third season trophy of the year was contested on Saturday at North West and although slightly breezy it was perfect scoring conditions for golf. Category 1 was won by Padraig MacLochlainn (5) who carded 34 points for the win despite taking an 8 at the 14th. Category 2 was deservedly won by Paul O'Hea who had 42 points which consisted of an amazing hole in one at the 13th, Paul will be in possession of a Boss watch soon for his efforts. Martin Glenn kept up his solid run of recent form by chalking up another win, this time in category 3 with 38 points. John (S) Murphy carded 36 points in category 4 to win by a single point.

The new season of the Thursday Society begins this week at North West and the incoming Captain of the society for 2018 is Michael Bradley.All existing and new members to the society are welcome to come along and join. This year promises to be as popular as previous years when Tom, Cecil and Gerard were at the helm. A new feature for the the upcoming season is the introduction of a 'Golfer of the year' prize up for grabs for the most consistent golfer. Come along on Thursday (5th) and join one of the longest standing societies at the North West.



Fixtures:Thursday, 5th October, Thursday Society; Saturday, 7th October, North West Alliance; Sunday 8th October, Winter League.

Portsalon

The Mulroy Winter Links competition tees off on Saturday 14th at Portsalon and continues on Saturday 28th October at Rosapenna Golf Resort. Contact Rosapenna Golf Club at 0749155000 or Portsalon Golf Club 07491 59459 for booking times.

Events: On Saturday, 7th October, there is a gents open competition. On Sunday, 7th October, it’s a members competition. On Wednesday 11th it's an open gents singles event. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at portsalongolfclub.com

Team News: Portsallon travelled to Ballyliffen golf club recently for the return leg of the Donegal Minor League semi final. Going into the match Portsalon held a commanding lead of four matches to one and were 16 holes up. Playing in windy conditions the Kingdom men struggled and with the Duffy partnership of James and Richard claiming victory it was all down to holes and the Portsalon team emerged victorious and will now play Gweedore in the final

Results: The winner of the open staged on Saturday, 30th September, was Darragh Heaney (10) - 34 points, Runner-up: Patrick Kelly (17) - 33 points, Third: Stephen Harris (14) - 32 points, Gross: Seamus Patton (5) - 25 gross points The CSS was 30 points. Also on Saturday Portsalon staged the All-Ireland Past Captains event and the winner was Brian O'Reilly (Letterkenny Golf Club) - 40 points, Runner-up: Kevin Dunn (Foyle Golf Club) - 39 points.

Gaeltacht League: The winter months are fast approaching and it is time again to tee off with the Gaeltacht League. Martin Blaney has been appointed as Team captain for the 2016/17 season. The interclub matches will have the same format as previous years. Portsalon's first outing will take place at Portssalon where we will host Nairn/Portnoo Golf Club on Saturday, 7th October.

Upcoming Event: A special ladies and gents open competition has been arranged for Saturday 21st October at Portsalon Golf Club with the proceeds in aid of the Inishowen Red Cross Flood Relief.



Drum Bar Golf Society

Mary McGlynn was the popular winner of the Drum Bar Golf Society’s latest outing which was to Portsalon Golf Club last weekend.

Mary carded a fine score to take the honours on a day when the lady golfers showed the way.

Mary Rose Dullaghan, one of the most consistent performers in the society, produced another good score to take second overall, with Dave Moore third.

Our thanks are extended to all at Portsalon for their hospitality on the day. It was great to see so many of our members taking part again, and it was another enjoyable day for all.

The results were: 1st Mary McGlynn, 2nd Mary Rose Dullaghan, 3rd Dave Moore, Ladies, Laura Crawford; Front 9, Christy Galligan, Back 9 Chris Wertz; Category 1 Paddy Delap, Cat 2 Hugh Kelly, Cat 3 Cathal Sheridan; Longest drives, Laura Crawford and Oliver Duffy; Nearest the pin, Paul Dolan.

Gaoth Dobhair

Bhain Piaras Coyle chomortas Gillespie’s Ready mix le scor do 43pts. Sa dara hait bhi Charlie Sweeney le 41pts BOT. Sa triu hait bhi Noel Ò Fearraigh le 41pts. Bhain Cian Mc Bride an categoir le 38pts. Fuair an chead 9 chuig Cathal Og le 21pts agus an dara 9 go dti John Sc Gallagher 21. CSS 39pts.

There was a big turnout for seniors golf last week. Micheál Mhicí had his second win this month. Maith thú a Mhichil. Results: 1ú Micheál Ó Gallchóir 35pt, 2ra Pat Shovlin 34pt, 3ú Hugh McBride 33pt (BOT).

Tá seniors i Machaire Gáthlán gach Dé Máirt agus Déardaoin. Fáilte roimh chuairteoirí

Sraith na Gaeltachta: Beidh Nigel Ferry mar Chaiftin ar an fhoireann arís i mbliana. Beidh na cluichí ag tosacht gan mhóill an mhí seo. Mar is gnath trí chluiche sa bhaile agus trúir as Baile. An fhoireann atá ar bharr na sraithe I mbliana tar ais na gcluichí beidh sraith na Gaeltachta bainte acu dó 2018.



Rosapenna

The second Seiko Series (G.o.Y) event took place on Sunday in tough conditions. The winner with 34pts was Edward McGroddy (10), the runner up was Peter Smyth (11) with 31pts bot and in third place was Shane Doherty (10) with 31pts bot. Two's €54.00 rollover to Sunday, Oct. 8th.

With just one golfer of the year event remaining on Oct 29th, Johnny Connor (36pts) holds a commanding 8 point lead over Shane Doherty (28pts). Peter Smyth is a further point back on 27pts followed by Stephen Loughrey, Shaun Boyce and Charlie McBride on 23pts. A full Golfer of the Year table is on display on the members’ notice board in the Golf Pavilion.

In the Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay, all fourth round ties are to be completed by Friday, Oct. 13th.

Upcoming competitions/events: Sunday 8th - Gents Singles Stableford;

Saturday 14th - Mulroy Links at Portsalon; Sunday 15th - Club competition.