Gartan swimmers do their bit for local charities

Darkness was beckoning, but a tinge of light blue still outlined the ridge of hills behind Gartan, when nearly 50 swimmers slipped into the waters of the lough for an exhilarating night swim. Distance and speed were not the aim on Friday night, just the simple pleasure of swimming in the calm waters under the night sky.

That and raising money for the Donegal branch of the Irish Red Cross, so badly hit by the floods in Inishowen. They had lost €250,000 of equipment, including two of their ambulances.

The swim, organised by Gartan Outdoor Education Centre and the Gartan Open Water Swimmers, raised €1,000 for the Red Cross.

The evening brought to an end the series of summer swims organised by the Gartan Open Water Swimmers, and was an opportunity for swimmers, sponsors and charities to get together.

Each of the events aimed to raise money for local charities: Sheephaven Sub-aqua club, the RNLI, and the Red Cross not only do vital work around the county, but they are also vital components of the swims, providing safety cover for the events. So it was with pleasure that the Gartan Swimmers presented cheques to the three charities.

A thank you gift was also presented to the Robinson family for their help in organising the Sheephaven swim, and the Donegal Canoe Club for all their kayak cover. The Gartan Open Water Swimmers say thank you to everyone who has supported open water swimming in 2017.