GALLERY: Notable performances at Donegal Secondary Schools' Cross-Country in Finn Valley

The annual Secondary Schools Cross Country event was held today in the grounds of the Finn Valley A.C.

This is an opportunity for students to test their athletic prowess against their peers from across the county and beyond and for some it will be their first competition since graduating from Primary to Secondary level.

Unfortunately as was the case at last year’s competition, the weather wasn’t kind. However competitors, teachers, stewards and staff all braved the conditions to run what was an excellent event.

In total there were 600 plus competitors and 26 schools taking part. Notable performances came from Oisin Kelly, Ben Carr, Molly Paige and Ciaran Moore, Loreto Milford; Sarah Bradley, Loreto Letterkenny; Carol Lafferty Thornhill College; Sean McGinley St. Eunans; Lilly Tourish St. Mary’s Derry.

RESULTS

Race: 1st Yr Girls 800m

1 Sarah Bradley Loreto Letterkenny

2 Ellie Crossan Loreto Letterkenny

3 Hannah Murray St. Columba’s Stranorlar

4 Katie Magee Coláiste Ailigh

5 Harriet McCrossan St. Cecilia’s Derry

6 Demi Crossan Loreto Letterkenny

Team Result

1 Loreto Letterkenny 9 points

2 Thornhill College Derry 30 points

3 St Columba’s Stranorlar 33 points

4 Dean Mcguírc College Tyrone 39 points

Race 1st Yr Boys 1000m

1 Oisin Kelly Loreto Milford

2 Evan Keogh Loreto Milford

3 Michael Rafferty Dean Maguírc Tyrone

4 Odhran Kelly Loreto Milford

5 Sean P. Cullen Oakgrove Derry

6 Declan Doherty t. Eunan’s

Team Result

1 Loreto Milford 7 points

2 Dean Mcguírc College Tyrone 41 points

3 Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 43 points

Race 2nd Yr Girls 1000m

1 Carol Lafferty Thornhill Derry

2 Niamh Carolan Bundoran

3 Emear O’Brien Colmcille Ballyshannon

4 Kaitlin Gormley Dean Maguírc Tyrone

5 Katlin Doherty Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

6 Blathnait Kerry Dean Maguírc Tyrone

Team Result

1 Dean Maguírc Tyrone 21 points

2 Thornhill Derry 21 points

3 Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 29 points

Race 2nd Yr Boys 1200m

1 Sean McGinley St. Eunans

2 Oisin Toye Deele Raphoe

3 Jack Holihan Errigal College

4 Cahir Kelly Dean Maguírc

5 Liam Donnelly Loreto Milford

6 Saear Mirdanez Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Team Result

1 Deele College Raphoe 18 points

2 St. Eunans 28 points

3 Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 51 points

3rd Yr Girls 1200m

1 Molly Page Loreto Milford

2 Gemma McFadden Loreto Milford

3 Andrea Browne St. Columba’s Stranorlar

4 Megan Ferry Loreto Milford

5 Precious Fatusan Errigal College

6 Shauna Ruddy Moville

Team Result

1 Loreto Milford 7 points

2 Dean Mcguírc Tyrone 28 points

3 Moville 29 points

3rd Yr Boys 1500m

1 Ciaran Moore Milford

2 Sam Cole Oakgrove Derry

3 Oisin Farren Colaiste Ailigh

4 Brian Canning Loreto Milford

5 Liam Hannigan Colaiste Ailigh

6 Darren Davenport Moville

Team Result

1 Loreto Milford 14 points

2 Colaiste Ailigh 19 points

3 Moville 28 points

4th, 5th, 6th Yr Girls 1500m

1 Lilly Tourish St. Mary’s Derry

2 Anna McGinley Thornhill Derry

3 Daniella Jenson Columba’s Stranorlar

4 Jessica Gallagher Colaiste Ailigh

5 Molly Trearty Loreto Letterkenny

6 Diana Patton Finn Valley College

Team Result

1 Thornhill Derry 21 points

2 St Mary’s Derry 26 points

4th, 5th, 6th Yr Boys 2000m

1 Ben Carr Milford

2 Odhran O’Donnell St Columba’s

3 Barney Cochran Dean Mcguírc

4 Ronan Frain St. Eunans

5 Sean Strain Oakgrove Derry

6 Darren Ferry St. Eunans

Team Result

1 St Eunans 22 points

2 St Columba’s 27 points

3 Deele College 50 points

PHOTOS GERALDINE DIVER