Aodh Ruadh host very successful Aodh O Dalaigh hurling tournament

Aodh Ruadh GAA club hosted our annual Aodh O Dalaigh U 12 Tournament on Sunday last. Despite a number of late withdrawals there was still had a great day's hurling in memory of the late Hugh Daly.

The four clubs that took part were Keady (Armagh), Loch Mor Dal gCais (Antrim), St Eunan's and Aodh Ruadh. The tournament was played in a round robin format. Round one saw the meeting of St Eunan's and Keady and Aodh Ruadh taking on Loch Mor Dal gCais.

These games saw big wins for the Armagh and Antrim lads. Even at this early stage the Keady boys looked a seriously good outfit. Round 2 saw Keady up against Loch Mor Dal gCais and St Eunan's and Aodh Ruadh meeting in a Donegal derby.

Keady proved too strong for the Antrim lads while the Donegal teams couldn't be separated as the game ended in a draw.

The final round of games saw places in the Aodh O Dalaigh final at stake. St Eunan' and Loch Mor Dal gCais went into battle and it was the Antrim lads who came out on top. Keady had a convincing win over Aodh Ruadh.

The stage was now set for our two finals with Keady and Loch Mor Dal gCais battling it out for the Aodh O Dalaigh Shield while Aodh Ruadh and St Eunan's renewed their rivalry in the Primary League Final.

Loch Mor Dal gCais gave Keady their closest game of the tournament in the final but there was to be no denying the boys from Armagh who claimed their first Aodh O Dalaigh title.

In the Primary League final it took extra time to separate the Donegal teams before St Eunan's, making their first appearance in this tournament, claimed the title.

The presentation took place in beautiful sunshine on Fr Tierney Park. Juvenile Hurling Chairman John Rooney thanked all the teams who had taken part. He spoke of the late Hugh Daly and the great contribution he had made to the GAA in Aodh Ruadh and Donegal and how his family had inherited his great love of the GAA and were all involved in promoting Gaelic Games.

He spoke also of how this tournament had been in existence since 1982 and he spoke of the late Billy Finn who was one of the main founders of this tournament who had passed away recently and spoke of the contribution Billy and others like Seamus Grimes, Pat Butler and Owen Roe O'Neill had made had in keeping hurling alive in Aodh Ruadh.

He called on Hugh Daly's daughter Breege Scott to make the presentation. Breege spoke as gaelige agus bearla. She welcomed all the teams and thanked them all for coming, she spoke of the great skills of the game of hurling and complimented all the teams on the great display of hurling they had put on. Assisted by her sister Ann she presented the trophies to the winning captains and medals to all the players.

John Rooney concluded proceedings by thanking referees and officials Peter Horan, Mike Lynch and Denis Daly for all their help on the day he also thanked all the mothers for the great spread of food they had put on for all the teams.