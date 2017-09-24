Paddy McNulty's hat-trick puts Cappry Rovers top

Paddy McNulty scored a brilliant hat-trick for Cappry Rovers as they won 3-2 at Drumoghill FC to move top of the Donegal League Premier Division on Sunday.

It means it's two wins from two for newly promoted Cappry, who are the early pace-setters in the division.

In Division One, St. Catherine's maintained their fine start with a 3-1 win at Keadue Rovers to stay top.

In Division Two, Drumkeen United beat Deele Harps 5-1 at St. Patrick's Park. Those two clubs, along with Letterbarrow, share the lead at the top of the table.

See our gallery of pics from Castlefinn Celtic v Orchard in the Saturday League and Lagan Harps v Glenea United in the Premier Division.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Prem Div

Donegal Town . . . 1

Castlefinn Celtic . . . 2

Castlefinn started the better of the two teams and got themselves a goal in front after only 6 minutes, Matthew O’Rourke’s fine strike from 20 yards finding the bottom corner of the Donegal net.

Ben Sweeney came close to equalising for Donegal within 5 minutes when his shot from a narrow angle flashed across the Castlefinn goal line and wide. Ronan Tourish was unlucky not to double Castlefinn’s lead on 20 minutes when he got goal side of the Donegal left back but was unlucky to see his effort pass narrowly wide.

It was Barry Mulligan who got the equaliser for Donegal when his 20 yard effort bounced awkwardly in front of the Castlefinn keeper and found the corner of the net.

Donegal at this stage of the game looked good for three points but it was Raymond Foy who would have the final say for Castlefinn on 75 minutes. Foy’s sublime 25 yard free kick flew into the top corner to give them the win.

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 1

Milford United . . . 0

Rathmullan took all three points from this derby clash with Milford courtesy of Ryan Connolly's free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

In a game where decent chances were hard to come by, it was the Hoops who created the best of the scoring chances though Milford, typically, threatened to sneak a point late in the game with a succession of corners causing havoc.

The game was headed for stalemate at the break but on 44 minutes Connolly's free-kick from the left came off a Milford defender en route into the net. One for the dubious goals panel perhaps, but for now Connolly will be happy to take the plaudits.

Referee: Paddy Duffy.

Kildrum Tigers . . . 2

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 1

The Tigers opened the scoring after 3 minutes when Ethan Coll pulled the ball back to William Lynch who made no mistake tucking it into the bottom corner. Kilmacrennan levelled after half an hour when Paddy Sheridan scored a free kick from 25 yards.

Kildrum took the lead again after 40 minutes when Ethan Coll pounced on a loose ball and tapped into an open net.

Kildrum were totally in control at the start of the second half and it looked only a matter of time before they got a third but they were denied by a few good saves. Kilmacrennan piled on the pressure in the last quarter and nearly got an equaliser in the 90th minute when a free kick just missed the top corner by a few inches.



Lagan Harps . . . 0

Glenea United . . . 4

Glenea picked up the three points from a game than was a whole lot tighter then the score-line would suggest.

Lagan had a great opportunity on five minutes when after a defender slipped, James Gillen found himself in the clear. However he shot straight at Joe Coll.

Glenea took the lead on ten minutes when a Lagan defender missed his clearance and Ciaran Mc Geady fired home.

Glenea started strong in the second half but the Lagan defence held firm. Lagan went close when a Kevin Kelly free was headed off the crossbar by a Glenea defender.

From the resulting corner Glenea broke up the field. With the Lagan defence appealing for offside Ciaran Mc Fadden lobbed the advancing Michael Toner.

The game was settled when Glenea broke and a Lagan defender was dismissed for a last man challenge. Lee O’ Brien scored via a deflection from the resultant free. Paddy Cannon added the fourth late on.

Drumoghill F.C. . . . 2

Cappry Rovers . . . 3

A Paddy McNulty hat-trick was enough to earn Cappry Rovers all three points from this pulsating clash with Drumoghill FC at The Moss

He grabbed the winner on 76 minutes and his side comfortably saw the game out.

Drumoghill had earlier looked dead and buried after a brace from McNulty put the visitors into a commanding 2-0 half-time lead.

He opened the scoring on 18 minutes with a terrific volley that gave goalkeeper Paddy Doherty no chance. McNulty doubled their advantage just before half time when he was in the right place at the right time to latch onto the rebound after Doherty had saved from Joel Bradley-Walsh.

Bradley-Walsh had been a hero at the other end only a few minutes before Cappry’s second goal when he produced a miraculous goal-saving clearance when John O’Kane looked set to grab the equaliser.

Wilson rallied his troops at half time and Drumoghill started the second half in the ascendancy. Liam O’Donnell pulled one back on 58 minutes when he lobbed the advancing keeper before substitute Sean Cleary glanced home a terrific header on 64 minutes to level the scores.

Drumoghill looked set to grab their first win of the season, but a defensive lapse allowed Oisin Gallen time and space in the penalty area and picked out McNulty who scored.



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore Celtic . . . 1

Lifford Celtic . . . 1

Gweedore took the lead early in the second half when Ryan Mc Fadden scored a fine individual goal beating no less than six players in the process.

Lifford got more into it as the game went on with Ciaran Ferry making several fine saves and Lifford also missed a penalty.

Lifford equalised with 5 minutes to go through a penalty from Johnny Robb.

Man of the match displays from Eugene Noel Ferry and Michael Roarty.

Referee: Michael McFadden.

Convoy Arsenal . . . 4

Ballybofey United . . . 1

Convoy took the lead with 20 minutes played when a delightful pass that split the Ballybofey defence was converted by Anthony Bogle.

The second half started with Ballybofey awarded a penalty in the 48th minute for a push in the back from a corner. Neil Lloyd scored to level the match.

Convoy nearly gifted Ballybofey the lead when they failed to clear their lines and the visitors again came close on 60 minutes with a shot pushed out for a corner.

Convoy took control of the game in the last half hour, Ballybofey failed to deal with a long free kick with Fergus Carson latching onto the bouncing ball and lobbing the keeper to give Convoy the lead on 61 minutes.

This was followed by a goal from Marty Vance on 67 minutes and Carson got his second on 84 minutes.



Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Drumkeen United . . . 5

Deele Harps . . . 1

Drumkeen continued their good start to the season with a comprehensive victory over visitors Deele Harps at St Patrick's Park on Sunday.

The home team began the match well and were a goal up after 5 minutes when Kevin Bonner fired home from the edge of the box.

They continued to dominate the game and added a second goal which will go down as an own goal.

Michael Guthrie added a third following a good cross from Aaron Doherty out on the right wing. Kevin Bonner added a fourth before half time.

Having been under pressure for most of the first half Deele began the second half well and came more into the game. They pulled a goal back early in the second half when Jordan Duffy scored but it would prove to be no more than a consolation as shortly after that Richie Moore fired home a fifth goal for Drumkeen to put the issue beyond doubt.

Referee: Barry Hunter.



Glenree United . . . 6

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. . . . 2

On a glorious day in Glenree Park, Glenree ran out deserved winners.

It was Marty McLaughlin who opened the scoring when he finished from close range after being well set up by Aaron Mc Clafferty in the 12th minute.

It was then Mc Clafferty’s turn to get on the score-sheet after a mazy run through the Kerrykeel defence to finish expertly past the goalie in the 18th minute.

The third goal came in the 28th minute when John McFadden coolly took the ball down and slotted it into the bottom corner after a fine cross from McLaughlin.

Kerrykeel did get on the score-sheet in the 34th minute, Connor Meakin fired a ball across the box for the in-rushing striker to finish past Oran Blaney in goals.

The home side steadied the ship again in the 39th minute when Mc Laughlin was put through by a peach of a pass from McFadden to finish well and return their three-goal cushion.

In the second half Glenree pushed for more goals with some mouth-watering play between Barney Boyce and Aaron Mc Clafferty almost leading to a contender for goal of the season but the Kerrykeel goalie pulled of a top class save to deny them.

Glenree were rewarded for their endeavours in the 57th minute when Dylan Mc Bride swung in a cross for Mc Fadden to head into the top corner. In the 71st minute Kerrykeel got another goal back when a fine free kick was sent in by Shane Friel for Andrew Friel to nod past the keeper.

In the 75th minute Mc Bride dribbled through the defence to score and complete the scoring.

Referee: Brian O'Kane

RESULTS

Saturday, 23rd September

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Milford United 2 v 1 Arranmore Utd

Donegal Town 0 v 1 Glencar Celtic

Strand Rovers 1 v 0 Keadue Rovers

Castlefinn Celtic 1 v 1 Orchard F.C.

Cappry Rovers 2 v 4 Glenea United



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kildrum Tigers 2 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.

Drumbar F.C. 5 v 3 Lagan Harps

Fintown Harps 3 v 1 Raphoe Town

Gweedore Celtic 5 v 1 Drumkeen Utd

St. Catherine's 3 v 1 Dunlewey Celtic

Sunday, 24th September

Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division

Donegal Town 1 v 2 Castlefinn Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 0 Milford United

Kildrum Tigers 2 v 1 Kilmacrennan Cel

Lagan Harps 0 v 4 Glenea United

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 3 Cappry Rovers



Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic 1 v 1 Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal 4 v 1 Ballybofey Utd

Erne Wanderers 0 v 1 Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers 1 v 3 St. Catherine's



Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Copany Rovers 2 v 0 Eany Celtic

Whitestrand Utd P v P Curragh Ath

Drumkeen United 5 v 1 Deele Harps

Glenree United 6 v 2 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

FIXTURES

Saturday 30th September

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore Utd v Cappry Rvs (1pm)

Glencar Celtic v Milford United

Keadue Rovers v Donegal Town

Orchard F.C. v Strand Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. v Drumbar Utd

Lagan Harps v Fintown Harps AFC

Raphoe Town v Drumkeen United

Dunlewey Celtic v Kildrum Tigers



Sunday 1st October

Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division

Lagan Harps v Kildrum Tigers

Castlefinn Celtic v Glenea United

Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Donegal Town v Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Ballybofey United v Dunkineely Celtic

Raphoe Town v Erne Wanderers

Convoy Arsenal v Gweedore Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Eany Celtic v Gweedore United

Copany Rovers v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Drumkeen United v Cranford United