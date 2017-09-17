Premier Division Kildrum Tigers shocked by Whitestrand

Whitestrand United's 1-0 victory over Kildrim Tigers was the big shock of the first round ties in the FAI Junior Cup over the weekend.

The Premier Division outfit got to the national stages of this competition last season, but fall at the first hurdle after Sunday's defeat.

There was some great cup action over Saturday and Sunday while in the Donegal League, there were a handful of league games.

In the Premier Division, newly promoted Donegal Town raised a few eyebrows after a convincing 7-2 win over Drumoghill FC.

See our gallery of photos from the FAI Junior Cup tie between Convoy Arsenal and Cranford United; and the league match between Deele Harps and Gweedore United

FAI Junior Cup

Arranmore United . . . 0

Greencastle F.C. . . . 6

Greencastle ran out 0-6 winners on the Island as they showed their class. Arranmore defended well from the start and looked like keeping it 0-0 until the break but a great left footed finish put the visitors ahead.

The game remained tight with Gavin Mc Glanaghey having a half chance for the Islanders but the visiting keeper did well to save his effort. Greencastle got their second and in the end ran out comfortable winners.

Referee: Mick Lagan.

Glenree United . . . 1

Drumkeen United . . 2

The home side got off to a bad start when a cross was collected by Glenree keeper Oran Blaney only for the ball to end up in the net following a challenge by a Drumkeen attacker.

Drumkeen played some nice passing football throughout the opening 20 minutes and had an excellent free kick tipped over the angle by in form Oran Blaney. Hughie Bradley and Conor Shiels at centre back marshalled the home defence well.

Drumkeen capitalised on a slip in the Glenree defence in the second half and Kevin Bonner finished off a rebound to make it 2-0.

Glenree were on top in the second half exchanges and eventually got the goal back they deserved with a close-range header from Andrew Kelly.

Best for Glenree were Oran Blaney, Dylan McBride and Marty McLaughlin. Team performance from Drumkeen.

Convoy Arsenal . . . 2

Cranford United . . . 0

The deadlock was broken in the 17th minute when after Anthony Bogle was fould in the box, Eunan Kelly stepped up fired home the penalty.

In the 32nd minute when Convoy failed to clear the ball properly Caolan Mc Groddy was taken down in the box to give Cranford a penalty of their own. Unfortunately for the away side Joe Gallagher's strike was expertly kept out by Ciaran Bonnar in the Convoy nets.

Convoy doubled their lead in the 83rd minute when Anthony Bogle scored a great goal from outside the penalty area.

Referee: James Malseed.



Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 3

Orchard F.C. . . . 1

All the scoring action happened in the second half with the Letterkenny side going ahead in the 63rd minute when Michael Devine scored.

Just 90 seconds later Kilmacrennan equalised through Ciaran Maloney who got on the end of a superb move involving Timmy Burke and Michael Mc Laughlin. With 72 minutes on the clock Ciaran Mc Ginley and Kevin O’ Donnell combined to set up Ciaran Maloney who steered the ball past Thomas Mc Laughlin in the Orchard goal to give Kilmacrennan a deserved lead.

Kilmacrennan sealed a place in the next round when Chris Dillon put the game to bed in the 81st minute when he rifled home.

Keadue Rovers . . . 1

Lifford Celtic . . . 3

There were no chances of note in the opening twenty minutes with Keadue having a lot of possession and Lifford content to sit back and hit on the break.

Into the second half and the home side were once again to the fore creating plenty of attacks and some good chances fell to Cory Gallagher and David Ward whose shot was well saved.

Ten minutes into the second half Lifford had to replace their goalkeeper and Keadue remained on the front foot but a combination of some fine centre half play by Mark and James McNulty and some fine keeping by substitute Lee White kept Keadue at bay.

Lifford went ahead when James Connolly ran well onto a through ball and lobbed the keeper from the edge of the box.

Twelve minutes from time Lifford seemed to have the game wrapped up when a run through the Keadue defence yielded a penalty from which James Connolly converted off the woodwork and keeper.

Keadue kept battling with several substitutes making an impact and Adam McHugh’s through ball was met by Cory Gallagher who drilled home low to the net with a minute left.

In the third minute of injury time though Lifford got the insurance goal when Connolly sealed his hat-trick and the result.

Best for Keadue were Cory Gallagher, Jack Boyle and Chris Greene while best for Lifford were James Connolly, Mark and James McNulty.

Referee: Michael Mulhern.

Whitestrand United . . . 1

Kildrum Tigers . . . 0

Clear chances were at a premium with both defences on top. Large swathes of the game were played in the Whitestrand half but they were always dangerous on the counter attack. Kildrum were on top as the 1st half ended in stalemate.

Whitestrand started the second half well when Sean Martin seized on an opportunity and finished well.

Kildrum gradually put more pressure on the hosts and they had a free kick from 25 yards that was tipped onto the post by the Whitestrand keeper.

It was a great team performance from Whitestrand with outstanding performances from Sean Barrett and Patrick Kelly in goals.

Glenea United . . . 4

Lagan Harps . . . 0

Glenea started the game strongly and took the lead on 20 minutes when Ciaran Mc Geady was played through and he fired the ball home.

Glenea continued to press but failed to convert a number of chances that came their way until the 36th minute when the ball broke to Martin Maguire on the edge of the box and his shot found the corner of the net.

Glenea got their 3rd on 40 minutes when the away defence failed to clear a corner and Ciaran McFadden was on hand to bundle home from close range.

In the 2nd half Lagan started well and it took two good saves from Shaun Mc Clafferty to keep them scoreless.

Glenea started to come back into the game as the half progressed and got their final goal on 80 minutes when Dean Mc Carry converted a free-kick form 25 yards.

Referee: Paddy Melaugh.



Cavan Town 4

Ballybofey United . . . 3

Ballybofey travelled to Cavan Town to take on the local side in the 1st Round of the FAI Junior Cup.

After the journey their task wasn’t helped by the fact that the referee was almost half an hour late for the fixture. Despite this Ballybofey, although short a few regulars, went close to causing an upset and were only beaten by the odd goal in seven. Damien Glackin with two and Ronan McMenamin were the Ballybofey scorers.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town . . . 7

Drumoghill F.C. . . . 2

Donegal started much the brighter of the two sides and took the lead through Ben Sweeney after a high ball into the box from Daniel McHugh caused all sorts of problems in the Drumoghill defence.

Drumoghill got back into the game shortly after when O'Donnell headed home after good work out wide.

Donegal regained the lead straight away when Aaron Slevin reacted quickest inside the area to fire home from a corner. After the break Donegal took complete control with three goals in the opening seven minutes. Daniel McHugh with two and the other from Niall Gallagher.

McHugh completed his hat-trick with a header with ten minutes remaining before O'Donnell got a late consolation from the spot for the visitors. Joe McIntyre completed the rout with a fine effort from a free kick.

Referee: Patrick Martin



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore Celtic . . . 3

Dunkineely Celtic . . . 0

This game was played in fantastic conditions at An Screaban.

The 1st half was a tight affair. Gweedore started the second half brightest with Liam McFadden and Liam Wiggins leading the way.

Gweedore opened the scoring through Sean Conall O’Donnell after a fine cross by Eugene Noel Ferry. Sean then doubled the lead after a great cross from Fiachra Coyle.

He then completed his hat-trick when he finished well after being set up by Michael Cutliffe. Best for Gweedore were Liam Mc Fadden and hat-trick hero Sean Conall O’ Donnell. A good team effort by Dunkineely.

Referee: Sean O Donnell.

St. Catherine's . . . .3

Raphoe Town . . . 2

The home team settled the quickest and with some superb crosses from Aaron Doherty they looked the most likely to take the lead.

However, this was not the case, when St. Catherines were calling from a free kick in the middle of the park, Raphoe kept going and a superb header from Ryan Mc Cullagh made it 1-0.

On 60minutes a poor free kick from the home keeper fell to a Raphoe player who in turn put Keelan Kelly through for a simple tap in which made it 2-0.

The home team got back into the game on 62minutes when Dan Breslin glanced a header past the Raphoe keeper to make it 1-2. St. Catherines levelled on 70 minutes with a simple tap in by Dan Breslin.

With the score now at 2-2 the home team pressed for a winner and it arrived on 72 minutes. A superb dead ball cross, again from Aaron Doherty, was met amid a goalmouth scramble by Stephen Muirhead to secure the three points for the Saints in their first home game of the season.

Best for St. Catherine's was Ryan Carr in the middle of defence while Keelan Kelly looked sharp and dangerous for the visitors.

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 5

Copany Rovers . . . 3

A beautiful day in Tymeen started with Copany dominating the opening few minutes but they failed to capitalise on their early supremacy.

Letterbarrow began to find their rhythm and opened the scoring with a great strike from John Corley. Gerrard Mc Brearty then celebrated his birthday with a well composed finish with his weaker right foot and soon after Nathan Carr finished a great team move to give Letterbarrow a 3-0 lead at half time.

A few injuries saw several changes in the home team but Alex Mc Nelis kept the momentum in Letterbarrow's favour with a great strike from 20 yards.

Copany got back into the game with goals from Lee Doherty and MJ O’ Loughlin. However, a James Mc Groary corner crept inside the back post leaving Copany with too much to do in the little time that was left in the game. MJ O’ Loughlin got a late consolation goal for Copany.

Referee: Frank Duff

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. . . . 4

Curragh Athletic . . . 3

Kerrykeel got their league campaign off to a perfect start with a win over a well drilled Curragh Athletic.

The away side took the lead on five minutes when Dan O' Brien took advantage of sloppy defending from Kerrykeel and slotted home from ten yards. The home side responded in the best possible fashion when veteran Niall Doherty sent a looping header over the advancing keeper after a great ball from Kerrykeel captain Cathal Martin.

Curragh went in front on 26 minutes when young Tim Callaghan scored direct from a corner. Kerrykeel came out fighting in the second half and were level within three minutes. Shaun Patton broke down the right side and found the in-rushing Conor Meekan who coolly slotted home.

The home side went in front five minutes later, Meekan again to the fore as he beat the off-side trap and brilliantly fired home from sixteen yards.

Curragh responded promptly when awarded a penalty with Dan O’ Brien slotting home.

Curragh were reduced to ten men as Chris Darby was shown his second yellow. Kerrykeel threw everything into the last fifteen minutes and got the winner five minutes from time when Niall Doherty scored a fantastic low header from a Shaun Patton corner.

Best for Kerrykeel: Tony Mc Bride, Shaun Patton and Conor Mc Fadden. Dan Callaghan best for Curragh.

Referee: Liam Mc Conigley

Deele Harps . . . 3

Gweedore United . . . 1

The two teams were even in terms of possession in the opening stages. However, it was Deele who looked more threatening and indeed it was the home side who took the lead on 25 minutes when Declan Lafferty's right wing dribble and cross was rifled home at the back post by Evan Bonnar.

Deele were top at this stage and doubled their lead on 30 minutes, again Lafferty down the right beat two defenders and crossed for Tom Mullen who stooped to head home.

Gweedore had a couple of chances when a one on one ended with Chris Roulston standing big and saving well. On 40 minutes Gweedore had a penalty awarded but Chris Roulston saved brilliantly again to preserve Deele's advantage.

The second half saw Deele fly out of the blocks and killed the game as a contest when on 50 minutes Tom Mullan fired home at the second attempt.

Gweedore grabbed a consolation on 78 minutes but Deele could and should have added to their tally.

Referee: Brian O'Kane.

RESULTS

Saturday, 16th September

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Glencar Celtic 7 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Cappry Rovers 3 v 3 Donegal Town

Milford United 3 v 5 Castlefin Celtic



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 6 St. Catherines

Dunlewey Cel 3 v 2 Gweedore Celtic

Lagan Harps 2 v 5 Kildrum Tigers

Raphoe Town 0 v 0 Drumbar F.C.

FAI Junior Cup

Arranmore United 0 v 6 Greencastle

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 v 1 Orchard F.C.

Sunday 17th September

FAI Junior Cup

Glenree United 1 v 2 Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers 3 v 0 Drumkeen United Reserves

Convoy Arsenal 2 v 0 Cranford United

Rathmullan Celtic 2 v 0 Strand Rovers

Keadue Rovers 1 v 3 Lifford Celtic

Whitestrand Utd 1 v 0 Kildrum Tigers

Glenea United 4 v 0 Lagan Harps

Cavan Town 4 v 3 Ballybofey United

Castlefin Celtic 3 v 0 Clones Town

Milford United 4 v 2 Bonagee United

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town 7 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Cel 3 v 0 Dunkineely Celtic

St. Catherine's 3 v 2 Raphoe Town

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Letterbarrow Cel 5 v 3 Copany Rovers

Kerrykeel 4 v 3 Curragh Athletic

Deele Harps 3 v 1 Gweedore United

FIXTURES

Saturday 23rd September K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Milford United v Arranmore United

Donegal Town v Glencar Celtic

Strand Rovers v Keadue Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Orchard F.C.

Cappry Rovers v Glenea United



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kildrum Tigers v Drumoghill F.C.

Drumbar F.C. v Lagan Harps

Fintown Harps AFC v Raphoe Town

Gweedore Celtic v Drumkeen United

St. Catherines v Dunlewey Celtic

Sunday 24th September

Brian McCormick Sports Prem Div

Donegal Town v Castlefin Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Milford United

Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Lagan Harps v Glenea United

Drumoghill F.C. v Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic v Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Ballybofey United

Erne Wanderers v Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers v St. Catherines



Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Copany Rovers v Eany Celtic

Whitestrand Utd v Curragh Athletic

Drumkeen United v Deele Harps

Glenree United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.