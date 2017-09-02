Fantastic day's action at Donegal Women's League U-12 finals

Lagan Harps won the Highland Bakery Under-12 Cup final on Saturday, while there was glory, too, for Bonagee United and Swilly Rovers in an entertaining day of finals action.



Highland Bakery Cup final - Lagan Harps 2 Illistrin FC 0

Lagan Harps took the Donegal Women’s League Highland Bakery Under-12 Cup after a tough win over Illistrin on Saturday at the Aura Leisure Centre.

Harriett McCrossan and captain Erin Doherty were on the mark as the Lagan side bagged the silverware with these sides set to meet against in the Under-12 League play-off on Monday-week.

It was a real game of two halves.

Illistrin had the better of the first half, but couldn’t take their chances, while Lagan made their possession count in part two.

McCrossan broke the deadlock with a crisp, low shot that squirmed under the unfortunate Illistrin ‘keeper Aoibhin Randles.

The alert Randles did well to save from the powerful McCrossan soon after while an acrobatic effort by Lagan’s Emma Gribben was saved by the Illistrin stopper.

Darcey Kelly was holding firm for Illistrin at the heart of the defence, but there was little she or anyone could do to prevent Lagan’s second goal.

Skipper Doherty let fly from distance with a stunning strike that swept all the way to the top corner - a goal worthy of winning a final on any stage.

Kelly tried her luck at the other end, but Lagan ‘keeper Aoife Sweeney was equal to it.

Randles saved from McCrossan’s blistering drive while Sweeney kept out a long-range go by Grace Nugent.

Illistin had plenty of opportunities in the opening half, with the lively Sarah McGinley blocked down by Gribeen before McGinley shot narrowly wide of the far post.

When McCrossan broke the deadlock early in the second half, it gave Lagan the spur - and they doubled the advantage with Doherty’s wonder goal.

Lagan Harps: Aoife Sweeney, Iesha Kelly, Chantel Peoples, Emma Gribben, Erin Doherty, Sinead Deadley, Harriett McCrossan, Niamh Sweeney, Kelsey Coll, Tanya Gillen, Sophie Canning, Amy Doherty, Aalya Mustafa, Mia Devenney, Zara Gibson, Shauna O’Donnell.

Illistrin: Aoibhin Randles, Grace Nugent, Erika Gallagher, Darcey Kelly, Farah McGinley, Nicole McDaid Aobha Harrigan, Claire Gallagher, Ciara Molloy, Sarah Robinson, Myah McBride, Meabh Devenney, Kiera Breslin, Aoife Toye.

Referee: Marty Quinn.



Rosebowl final - Bonagee United 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic 1

Two goals each from Hannah Hopkins and Grace Murphy saw Bonagee United win the Donegal Women’s League Under-12 Rosebowl final at the Aura Leisure Centre.

Bonagee came from behind for a memorable win with Hopkins and Murphy securing the prize for Natalie McFadden’s team.

Bonagee fell behind when Siobhan Cameron cracked home a brilliant goal with barely two minutes on the clock. From wide on the left, Cameron blasted to the net in style.

Amy Callaghan twice went close for Bonagee, but they did equalise when Hopkins got away on the right before brilliantly firing past Ailish Russell.

Hopkins and Cameron had chances at either end, while Murphy, after breaking clear, was denied by Russell.

Katherine Hopkins forced Russell into a save again before Bonagee edged in front as a classy Murphy finish gave the Kilmac ‘keeper no chance.

Joycelen Diver drew a top drawer save from Bonagee goalkeeper Alyesia Alcorn, who was in fine form in the final.

Hannah Hopkins extended the lead just before half-time when an excellent first touch was followed by an even better finish to the top corner.

After Hopkins hit the crossbar early in the second half, Murphy saw a penalty come off the inside of the post.

With Eva Harvey excellent in defence, there was little room for Kilmac, although a brilliant Alcorn save kept Cameron at bay while Murphy wrapped up the win when she tucked a penalty into the bottom corner.

Bonagee United: Alyesia Alcorn, Cliodhna Patton, Ella Black, Eva Harvey, Hannah Hopkins, Amy Callaghan, Katherine Hopkins, Chloe Creevy, Grace Murphy, Codie Friel, Amy Cassidy, Lauren Kirwan, Rachel Bogan, Sierra Doherty, Lucy McGeever, Niamh Wilkin, Eimear Seery.

Kilmacrennan Celtic: Ailish Russell, Emma McGettigan, Tara McGettigan, Eimear McGettigan, Lauren Doherty, Sarah McFadden, Joycelen Diver, Ciara Shields, Siobhan Cameron, Kyra McGranaghan, Maeve Brady.

Referee: Dessie McLaughlin.



Plate final - Swilly Rovers 4 Gweedore Celtic 2

Swilly Rovers had the edge on Gweedore Celtic in a cracking Donegal Women’s League Under-12 Plate final.

Tamara Blaney, Kirsten Stewart, Katie O'Gorman and Heather McLaughlin hit the goals as the Ramelton side took the silverware.

Both teams produced some excellent play and Gweedore twice came from behind to draw level, only for Swilly to pull away in the second half.

Gweedore Celtic started well and Ellie Mae McFadden drilled a powerful shot across the face of goal and Aine Connolly, the Swilly netminder, watched as it flew wide.

For Swilly, McLaughlin saw a shot blocked and the follow-up by Blaney was saved by Mary Kate McGinley.

Swilly’s Eimear Connolly had a go from distance, but was off target while Mae McCarron tested the hands of the ‘keeper.

Gweedore drew level when Maeve Boyle slotted home and it was game on.

But Swilly regained the upper hand just two minutes later as Stewart found a way past the resolute Gweedore defence.

But Gweedore weren’t going to put the heads down and give up. They were back in it again when Caitlin McCombs finished well to restore the even scores.

But Katie O'Gorman blasted home to put Swilly in front and the win was sealed when McLaughlin netted and, from there, there was no way back as Swilly took the prize.

Swilly Rovers: Aine Connolly, Emily Irwin, Claire McCarron, Eimear Connolly, Mae McCarron, Tamara Blaney, Katie O’Gorman, Heather McLaughlin, Kirsten Stewart, Caitlin Doherty, Abbie McLaughlin,

Gweedore Celtic: Eve McGee, Caitlin McCombs, Bridin Hynes, Maria Hynes, Ella McGeever, Ellie Mae McFadden, Chloe McCole, Maeve Boyle, Lauren O’Donnell, Cara Doherty, Rosie Gallagher, Sarah Kate McGee, Mary Kate McGinley.

Referee: Marty Quinn.