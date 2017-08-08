Lucy Stewart is overall champion at Deane's Showjumping Summer League

The final of the Summer Showjumping League took place at Deane’s, Bruckless on Sunday last. After seven weeks of jumping it all came down to this one day to decide the class winners and the overall champion.

The Overall Summer League Champion goes to Lucy Stewart riding Dedo who was clear for all seven weeks of competition but she can’t rest on her laurels as there are several young riders who will all move up a class and compete against her next time around.

The Starter Stakes riders all picked up clear round rosettes with some confident riding. Amy Gardner on Little Charlie jumping a super round and well done to Demi McFarland and Sarah ~Jane Sloane jumping their new ponies Lily and Dazzle.

The 50cm Class had 4 riders jumping clear and that was Katie Boyd and Dominika Czibla both on Meenarillagh, Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln and Hollie Bradley on Tilly. All riders were well turned out and jumped fantastic rounds.

The 60 cm Class and up is where the real excitement begins today, as any one jumping clear is now up against the clock to decide the individual class places. There was friendly rivalry between Rebecca Morrow and Amy Gardner who both jumped clear in the 60cms on Lincoln and Breezy respectively and then had to take on the jump off course. Rebecca was first in and took on the challenge speeding around the course in a time of 43.53sec but had a refusal at fence 3. Amy was up next she could afford to take her time but couldn’t pick up any penalties, she came home in a time of 48.76sec but more importantly was clear. So it finished Amy Gardner 1st, Rebecca Morrow 2nd , and Charlotte Kramer 3rd.

The 70cm Class had a total of 4 riders going clear and but unfortunately only 2 were eligible for the jump off. So it was between Hollie Bradley on Tango and Lucy Stewart on Dedo. Hollie was first in and started well but an refusal at fence 3 took its toll on the time and she crossed the line in 66.32sec. Lucy and Dedo are masters at the speed round and clocked a time of 40.74secs, giving Lucy Stewart 1st place with Hollie Bradley in 2nd.

The 80cm Class had 3 riders jump clear and all were eligible for the jump off round. Ally McClay was once again doing the double as she was riding Dottie and Daisy, with Lucy Stewart on Dedo finishing out the clear rounds in the class.

Ally on Daisy were first in to jump against the clock and she posted a respectable time of 51.64secs not the quickest but she was clear. Next up was Lucy on Dedo she took all the tight turns but was slightly slower than her last attempt clocking in at 41.66sec, still very quick. Ally on Dottie was determined to win and she set off at a furious pace and she flew around the course coming in at 40.58sec. So it finished Ally McClay 1st and 3rd, and Lucy Stewart 2nd.

The 90cm Class was a tough class with only 3 riders going clear to the jump off round. Lucy Stewart on Dedo was the first in for the jump off round she was the favourite with her tight turns always giving her the advantage but she only managed a time of 51.74sec as she took more care on the higher jumps. Next up was Martin McGowan on Jacko, he set off at a furious pace and flew around taking turns on the big horse that seemed impossible. He crossed the line in a time of 35.83sec the fastest of the day. That left James Tiffin on Breeze to challenge and he tried his best with a quick time of 49.17sec but had 2 poles down. So it finished Martin McGowan on Jacko 1st, Lucy Stewart on Dedo 2nd, and James Tiffin on Breeze 3rd.

In the 1m Class Martin McGowan completed the double by taking 1st place on the day with another super round. Also well done to Nuala Ni Dhomhnall on Lacey who picked several rosettes on the day as class winner.

Many thanks to our judge for the day Fiona O’Shea and to everyone who helped on the day.



Clear Rounds

Starter Stakes

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Charlie

Demi McFarland, Irvinestown, Lily

Sarah Jane Sloane, Irvinestown, Dazzle



50cm Class

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tilly

Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Meenarilagh

Dominika Czibla, Donegal, Meenarillagh

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln



60cm Class

Rebecca Morrow. Donegal, Lincoln

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Breezy



1st Amy Gardner on Breezy

2nd Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln

3rd Charlotte Kramer, Sandfields, Bailey



70cm Class

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Ivy

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango

James Tiffin, Ballyshannon. Poneo



1st Lucy Stewart on Dedo

2nd Hollie Bradley on Tango



80cm Class

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Daisy

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie



1st Ally McClay on Dottie

2nd Lucy Stewart on Dedo

3rd Ally McClay on Daisy



90cm Class

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko

James Tiffin, Ballyshannon, Breeze

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo



1st Martin McGowan on Jacko

2nd Lucy Stewart on Dedo

3rd James Tiffin on Breeze



1m Class

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko