Presentation night at Bundoran Golf Club

The busy times continue at Bundoran Golf Club and this coming weekend (July 29th), it's Lady Captain's Day.

The club held its presentation night recently - see our gallery of pics.

Here's a round-up of the rest of the news from the club:

The results for the weekend competition (22nd & 23rd July) were:

1st: Rory Judge (Castle Hume) 40 pts.

2nd: Enda McFadden 39 pts (BOT).

3rd: Donagh Keon 39 pts.

4th: Mason Collins 38 pts (BOT).

Gross: Dave Ronayne 34 pts.

The Patsy McGrath Memorial Cup was won by Enda McFadden. Congratulations to all. The presentation of prizes will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 1st.

Upcoming Events:

The Lady Captain's Day will be held next Saturday (29th).

There will be a Club Scramble on Friday, commencing at 6 p.m. Those requiring partners should arrive early.

The Wednesday Club Open will re-commence on July 26th.





Bundoran Ladies

The Ladies Open Day sponsored by David Robinson, Club Professional, was well supported and was won by Nadine Ivers with a great score of 41 points. Well done to all the winners in the recent competitions.

Results: 1st Nadine Ivers 41 points, 2nd Bernie Gillespie 39 points, 3rd Mary Stephens 38 points. Category 1- 1st Kathleen Connolly 38 points 2nd Kathleen McDaid 38 points. Category 11- 1st Kathleen O’ Neill 36 points 2nd Marie Begley 35 points Category 111-1st Mary Mitchell 35 points, 2nd Kathleen O’ Donnell 33 points.

Congratulations to Ann Loughlin who won last Sunday’s competition sponsored by Gordon Chemists Northern Ireland.

Results: 1st Ann Loughlin 38 points, 2nd Maire Walsh 35 points, 3rd Brena Chapman 33 points. Well done to the club team who put up a great effort in winning the home leg of the Máire O’Donnell competition on Sunday last but who lost overall to Narin- Portnoo G.C.

Leona Connolly’s Lady Captain’s Day is next Saturday, 29th July, and all in the club wish her and her family a memorable day and hope that all golfers enjoy the day. The Lady Captain’s dinner takes place in the Great Northern Hotel on Saturday evening. See noticeboard for details.

On Friday, 28th July ,the Lady Captain’s mixed scramble commences at 6 p.m. with refreshments afterwards in the Clubhouse. Sunday’s competition is a club stableford.

Next Thursday’s competition is a stableford competition sponsored by Temptation Nail and Beauty Studio Ballyshannon.