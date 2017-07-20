Gallery: Donegal sides enjoying great week at Foyle Cup

Donegal teams have been playing their part in another successful Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup tournament which has been taking place this week.

A large number of teams from across the county are competing in a host of age-groups and there are teams competing in the girls' section too.

In all over 340 teams have been taking part with matches held at venues in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

The action got underway on Monday and continued on Tuesday under brilliant sunshine.

There was a change in the weather with heavy rain throughout Wednesday but still the players continued to serve up some terrific entertainment in front of big crowds.

The tournament was officially opened by Mayor of Derry, Cllr Maolisa Mc Hugh on Tuesday morning following a parade of over 5000, players, officials and family members from Ulster University Magee Campus, through Derry City Centre to Guildhall Square.

The parade itself was a most wonderful spectacle to behold, with a sea of brightly coloured tracksuited kids happily and joyfully march through the city to highlight the presence of youth in the North West area.

For the Schoolboys here in Donegal, there are county teams at U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16 level.

The Letterkenny North West Division along with East and South Donegal have a team in at U12.

Only a few clubs from the county are taking part above the U11 age group which includes Raphoe Town at U-16s and Letterkenny Rovers at U-14s. Rovers are also entered at youth level.

Finn Harps also have a number of sides taking part in different age-groups.