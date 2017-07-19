PHOTO GALLERY: Donegal Town RFC Youth Awards 2016-17

Donegal RFC Youth Section held their annual awards at the Donegal Town Rugby Club at The Holmes, Donegal Town on Saturday the 15th July.

This was a well-attended affair with over 100 players, parents and children in attendance on the day. Charlie McGinty, Club President and Secretary, welcomed everyone and gave a brief summary of the season. Thanking everyone for contributing to the various fundraisers during the season which will help the club to continue to employ our Community Rugby Officer Declan Bushell next season to go into the local schools in September to promote the game of rugby and help the club to grow. The Ulster Branch will also be assisting and supporting the CRO.

Charlie thanked everyone for coming and participating in the 5 Km Fun Run and Walk this is an Annual Event which helps to fund the Club. He also mentioned the ongoing building project which is slowly coming to fruition thanks to the many voluntary hours contributed by club members and their families.

He thanked those who have supported by donations also. Charlie also announced a 3 day Rugby Camp which will be run by Declan Bushell Club CRO for 6 to 14 year old boys and girls from Wednesday 9th to Friday 11th of August. He then handed over proceedings to Paul Timoney Youth Convenor to conduct the Youth Awards.

Paul Timoney thanked the Club Community Rugby Officer Declan Bushell and Ernan Cassidy for helping him Coach the U14s and also thanked the parents for getting behind the team and supporting their journey this year. The U14s had only 6 players when they started the season in September and ended up with a panel of 16 players by December.

Paul stressed the difficult choices facing him in that the team was blessed with so many talented players and he was sorry he could only reward three of his players. Captains Award went to Turlough Metereau who showed great leadership in the cool way he went about his business and also taking the new players under his wing. Most Improved Player went to Jack Dorrian who never gave up no matter what the score and Player of the Year went to Reuben Burns who showed a marked improvement every game he played. He put a lot of effort into his rugby this year and wore his heart on his sleeve.

Chuck Boyle gave an account of the seasons events and praised the players for their hard work and dedication during the season. He also praised the parents who were ever ready to lend a hand when needed. Chuck thanked Paul Timoney for his trojan efforts behind the scenes as Youth Convener. He also complimented his fellow coach Steve Cullen. Again he stressed that any number of players on the panel could have been selected for the three awards and after a lot of thought the following were selected. Captains Award went to Victor Joe Mitchell who led by example this year putting in a Trojan effort to the sport he loves. Most Improved Player went to Cormac Getins who keeps getting better every game he plays and Player of the Year went to Danny Toland who had a tremendous season for the U16’s. When he made his mind up where he was going the opposition had better look out the train was coming.

Declan Bushell, U18 Coach, complimented his players who started the season with low numbers and finished up with twenty players. Captains Award went to Conal Timoney who showed great leadership through out the season leading by example. Most Improved Player went to Joe O’Rourke who improved with every game he played even though he was quite new to the game. Player of the Year went to Patrick Forde who had a tremendous season. Every time he got the ball you knew you were going to gain ground. Declan thanked the players for their efforts this season and hoped they would continue to play rugby as the older players move on to College. He also complimented the players who have moved up to first and second team rugby this season.

The Most Valued Underage Contribution Award was presented by Paul Timoney to Chuck Boyle in recognition of his hard work and dedication as Coach at U14 and U16 Level for the past number of seasons. Chuck was very surprised to receive this as everyone present could see. His enthusiasm is infectious and is great within the Club. Chuck will continue to do what he does for many years to come.

Paul Timoney extended thanks to all who helped make the night a success and hoped to see all back at training on Wednesday the 16th August.