Mark Crawford hosts his Captain's Day in Bundoran



Mark Crawford's Captain's Day was held on Saturday (July 1st) in dreadful weather conditions, but fine spirits, and was a great success.

Results: 1st: Sean Culleton 104, 2nd: Kilian McGowan 105.5 (BOT), 3rd: J.R. Gallogley 105.5., 4th: Dave Webb 107 (BOT), 5th: Brian Loughlin 107, Gross: Enda McFadden 113, Past Captains Prize: Billy Gavigan; Visitors Prize: Declan O'Hagan (Edenmore)

Putting Competition (In aid of Crumlin Childrens Hospital): Darragh Crawford

€300 was raised in aid of the Crumlin Childrens Hospital.

Congratulations to Mark and to all concerned.

Upcoming Events: There will be a Seniors Open (Over 50 yrs.) on the first Tuesday of each month throughout the summer, Entry, Visitors €20, Members €5.

There is a weekly Club Open every Wednesday; Entry, Visitors €20, Members €5.