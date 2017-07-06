GOLF GALLERY
Mark Crawford hosts his Captain's Day in Bundoran
Awful weather fails to spoil Bundoran's big day
Mark Crawford's Captain's Day was held on Saturday (July 1st) in dreadful weather conditions, but fine spirits, and was a great success.
Results: 1st: Sean Culleton 104, 2nd: Kilian McGowan 105.5 (BOT), 3rd: J.R. Gallogley 105.5., 4th: Dave Webb 107 (BOT), 5th: Brian Loughlin 107, Gross: Enda McFadden 113, Past Captains Prize: Billy Gavigan; Visitors Prize: Declan O'Hagan (Edenmore)
Putting Competition (In aid of Crumlin Childrens Hospital): Darragh Crawford
€300 was raised in aid of the Crumlin Childrens Hospital.
Congratulations to Mark and to all concerned.
Upcoming Events: There will be a Seniors Open (Over 50 yrs.) on the first Tuesday of each month throughout the summer, Entry, Visitors €20, Members €5.
There is a weekly Club Open every Wednesday; Entry, Visitors €20, Members €5.
