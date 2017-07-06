Cruit Island Golf Club hold their annual classic event

Cruit Island Golf Club had an excellent turn-out for their annual Golf Classic and a big thank you goes out to everyone for their support. To all the golfers who went out in wind and rain, to all the sponsors of teams and tees, to Declan and his hard working committee, to lucky golfers who got it dry with little sunshine, thank you, it wouldnt have been possible without you. Well done to Hugh, Columba, Val, and JJ who had winning score in worst part of the day.

Results: 1st Hugh Gillespie (21) JJ Flynn (21), Val Quinn (12) Columba Bonner (16) 91 Pts

2nd Declan Mc Bride (7) Barney Boyle (11), Patrick Sweeney (12)Philip Mc Bride (14) 88 Pts

3rd Pat Nora Gallagher (17) Noel Davey (19), Gary O'Donnell (21) James Gallagher (17) 87 Pts

4th Donal Boyle (1) Martin Doherty (10), Eugene Mc Garvey (11) Michael Boyle (11) 86 Pts

5th Paddy Farren (17) Dan O'Brien (14), Howard Crowe (24) Norman Weir (7) 85 Pts

6th Paddy Sweeney (14) Derek Bonner (6), Brian Mc Monagle (12) Brendan Ward (11) 84 Pts Bot

7th Joseph Doherty (10) Robert Casey (13), John Forker (18) John Mc Carron (21) 84 Pts Bot

8th Kathleen Farren (34) Maeve Crowe (30), Anne Davey (26) Joan Sharkey (35) 84 Pts

Nearest the Pin - Stephen Cowley

Longest Drives - Charlie McCauley and Claire Mc Gonagle

A very big thank you to the Waterfront Hotel and Kevin Boyle for the great presentation on Sunday evening, and their fantastic 1st prize.

On Sunday it was back to single stableford sponsored by Ek Marine. Brendan Gillespie was the man in form to take 1st prize on BOT from Aaron Doherty, both on 38pts

3rd prize went too Sean Macklin on 37pts. BOT

Nines went to Jimmy Boyle and Dermot Devenney.

Next Sunday we have one of our most prestigious and longest running competitions, the McElwee Open.

The draw has been made for our Club Singles Match Play competition. Club champion Brendan Gillespie is looking to defend his title from last year.