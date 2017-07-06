Goretti Cunningham hosts Lady President’s Day at Narin and Portnoo

Goretti Cunningham’s recent Lady President’s Day was a hugely enjoyable occasion at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club.

The weather co-operated in providing a fair test of golf for the 60 plus golfers who entered, while the scoring reflected both the challenge of this links course and the fact that this is one of the ‘major’ prizes in the ladies’ golfing calendar.

It was also a significant milestone in the history of the Ladies’ Branch in that Goretti is the last Lady President of the golf club, with an overall Club President alternating annually between the gentlemen and lady members from 2018.

Winner

Deirdre Patton from Strabane was the winner on the day, her marvellous score of 72 nett, off 20 handicap, the only one to dip below the par of 73. Low-handicapper, Máire Walsh shot a 75 playing off 6 handicap to finish second, while the gross prize was won by Jenny Boyd with 81.

The evening celebration was mirth-filled and a culinary treat. A good time was had by all.

Goretti has been a wonderful and popular servant of Narin and Portnoo Golf Club down the years on both committees and teams and Killybegs should be very proud of her.

Lady President’s Prize Result: 1. Deirdre Patton (20) 72; 2. Máire Walsh (6) 75 b.o.t.; Gross: Jenny Boyd (10) 81; 3. Sheila Doherty (18) 75; 4. Patricia McDaid (18) 76 b.o.t.; 5. Brid O’Keeffe (15) 76; Nines: Annette McGettigan (14) 37 b.o.t.; Betty Crotty (36) 36 b.o.t.; Past Presidents’ Prize: Celia McGee (14) 78;