All the news from across the county's golf clubs

These are very busy times on Donegal golf course. A number of clubs are hosting their open weeks around now and players from all over the north west are taking advantage of some very reasonable green fee offers.

In the meantime, club teams are also taking part in the various team competitions.

Here's a round-up of what's been happening lately:

Dunfanaghy pro-am

David Higgins (Waterville) continued his good earlier season form with victory at the Dunfanaghy Pro-Am over the weekend.

The Kerry golfer posted a two-round total of four under par (65/67) in testing conditions on the Donegal coast. Mark Staunton (Delgany GC) finished second following a brilliant second round three under 65. Overnight leader, Damien Mooney, who opened with a six under 62, carded a second round 73 to finish in a tie for fourth.

The team event was won by the team of Ted Higgins (Mount Wolseley Golf & CC) and playing partners Peter Sullivan, Mark Sullivan and Ruth Sullivan who finished with a total of 181 (93/88)

Team results: Winners, 93 – 88 181

Pro: Ted Higgins, Peter Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Ruth Sullivan

Runners-up: 95 – 85 180

Pro: Ciaran Molloy Ardee, Peader Curran, Connie McMullen, Liam McBride

Third: 87 – 90 177

Pro: Gary Wardlow Spa, Conor McGettigan, Clive Davidson, Odran McGettigan

Fourth: 84 – 80 174

Pro: Brian McElhinney North West, Sean Duffy, Sean Duffy Jnr, Hugh Coll

Fifth: 85 – 86 171

Pro: Sean Doherty, Art Jenkins, Dara McLaughlin, Natian Heggarty

Sixth: 89 -82 171

Pro: Shane McCabe, Killeen, John Chambers, Cheryl Chambers, Pauline Smith

Seventh: 90 – 80 170

Pro: Mark Whelan Castlewarden, Eddie McHugh, David McLaughlin, Maurice McGettigan

Individual Players: 1st David Higgins Waterville Golf Links 132; 2nd Mark Staunton Delgany Golf Club 133; 3rd Damien McGrane 134;

T4 Neil O'Briain Old Conna Golf Club 135; T4 Damian Mooney Damian Mooney Golf 135; 6th Mark O'Sullivan Piltown Driving Range 136.

See www.donegaldemocrat.com for gallery of pics from the event.

Letterkenny

On Monday, 5th June, Greg Sullivan and Charlie Coughlan won the 4BBB Club Open with a score of 47 pts (bot) with B. McAleer and P. McAleer coming in a close second. Third place went to Ciaran Gilcrest and Brian McCormack with 46 pts.

The Sheridan Security Open was held on Wednesday. Michael Collum won with an excellent 5 birdies and 8 pars beating Simon Stephens by 1 point. Charlie Collins was third with 40 pts.

The Open Week started on Friday 9th with the Specsavers Letterkenny Open. Mark McDowell won with a score of 43pts. He beat Liam Wiseman in a break of tie. Michael Collum came third with a score of 40 pts.

On Saturday the Derryveagh Crystal 4BBB Open was won by Paddy O'Gorman and Michael O'Donnell with a score of 45 pts. They were followed closely behind by Henry McCahey and Michael Boyd with 43 pts. Eamonn McGlinchey and Willie White came in third with 40 pts. Gross Simon Stephens and Daragh McMenamin scored 35 Grs pts (BOT).

The Cat 4 was won by Brian Doherty and Pluncead O'Fearraigh scoring 40 pts

On Sunday (11/06/17) The CoLAB LYIT Business Centre Open was won by Fergal Callan with a score of 70, second was Kieran Walsh with 71, third was Ciaran Clerkin with 73 and Gross winner was John Doran with 79.Visitor John Casey scored 73.

Team news: John Russell (Captain) took his team to Portsalon on Sunday to play a strong Rosapenna team in the Pierce Purcell Competition. It was a very hotly contested match however, it went down to Lester Speer and Michael Boyd who won the decisive game on the 20th hole. Letterkenny won 3/2. Letterkenny now enter the last 16 in Ulster and will play Ballybofey/Stranorlar in the next round. Congratulations to John and his team.

Darragh McMenamin (Captain) took his team to Ballybofey on Sunday to compete in the Qualifiers for the Junior Cup. Sixteen teams competed. The format was Strokeplay, 5 matches and 5 or 5+ hc. (The first four best scores to qualify.) His team consisted of Shane Blake, Shane Scanlon, Kieran Sweeney, Eunan McGarrigle and Eamonn McGlinchey. Letterkenny Qualified with a score of 306. Well done Darragh and team on a great result.

Chris Nee (Captain) went to Ballybofey on Sunday with his team to play second leg of the All Ireland Fourball Competition. Letterkenny started with 3 1/2 up to Ballybofey 1 1/2. Weather conditions were very bad however Brian O' Donnell & Tommy Greally won their match; then John Bowe & Tony Logue won the second match which secured a win for Letterkenny. Well done all.

Letterkenny Golf Course has been very busy with Open Week. On Friday 16th we have the Brian McCormick Sports Open, on Saturday the 4 Lanterns 4BBB Open and on Sunday the Global Tiles and Bathrooms Open.

Rosapenna

Club Classic: The 2017 club fundraising classic took place over the Sandy Hills Links last Saturday with the results as follows -

1st Marty Carlin, Peter Smyth, Mark Bradley & Hugh McClafferty, 95pts.

2nd D Sweeney, Shane Doherty, Patrick Doherty & Denis McBride, 93pts.

3rd M Gallagher, Garvin Toye, Charlie McBride & Tommy Ferguson, 91pts.

4th Sean Boyce, John McHale, Seamus Devine & Michael Devine with 90pts.

5th Peadar Boyce, Seamus Herraghty, Shane Sweeney & Sean Barrett, 89pts.

Longest Drive - Mick Gallagher Jnr

Nearest the Pin - Denis Harkin

Many thanks to the sponsors. A total of just under €2,000 was raised on the day, many thanks to all the members that made an effort to support the event.

Competitions: The club competition on Sunday was won by Denis Harkin (13) with 35pts bot and the runner up was Mick Gallagher Jnr (7) with 35pts. Two's - €30 rollover to Sunday the 18th. Congratulations to Rosapenna member Enda Kennedy who claimed his 22nd career Senior Scratch Cup on Sunday when he won the 2017 Strabane Senior Scratch Cup in a three hole playoff with Patrick McGranaghan & Conal Cooke.

GUI Qualifying events: Best wishes to the Barton Shield team who take on Strabane GC at Foyle at 9.15am this coming Sunday. The winners will play Ballycastle or Omagh the same afternoon.

Donegal Competitions: Well done to the Over 50's team who secured two matches away to Cruit Island in the first leg last Friday (level on holes). The return leg will take place this coming Saturday over the Old Tom Morris Links from 12 noon, home support on the day is welcomed.

Mr Peadar Boyce will hold his Captain's Day to both ladies and gents on Saturday, June 24th. The captain's prize to the ladies will take place on the Sandy Hills Links with a draw taking place on the morning for a 12.30pm start. The captain's prize to the gents will take place on the Old Tom Morris Links with a regular time sheet in place, please add your name via the Pavilion Golf Shop. There will be a window from 12.30-1.00pm for players that are not part of a full fourball and wish to be paired up.

Upcoming competitions/events:

Sunday 18th - Club competition / GUI Barton Shield @ Foyle

Saturday 24th - Mr Peadar Boyce's Captains Day (G.o.Y)

Sunday 25th - Club competition

Rosapenna Ladies

The 2017 RGC Ladies Open day took place over the Sandy Hills Links last Saturday with the results as follows -

1st Deirdre Duncan 17 with 34pts

2nd Ann Currie 17 with 32pts bot

Gross Sheila Breen

3rd Orla Lenny

1st Nine Anne McKeague

2nd Nine Cliona Murphy

Longest Drive - Claire Lenny

Nearest the Pin - Suzanna Gallagher

Many thanks to all the ladies that supported the day.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

B&S Divers Hyundai Classic: Our Captain, President, Lady Captain and Sponsors were delighted with the turn out for our fundraising classic to celebrate our 60th anniversary.

1st 99 pts Barry Farmer, Martin McFadden, Emmet Burke and Justin Burke.

2nd 98 pts Seán Devenney, Nicky McGrath, V McDaid and R Devenney.

3rd 96 pts Owen Gallagher, Paddy Mullin, Michael Scanlon and John Campbell.

4th 96pts Denis McClean, Leo Gallagher. Martin Wilson and Dougie McFeely.

Nearest the pin, 6th Hole: Ladies,: Colette Callaghan, Gents: Paul Henderson; Nearest the pin 17th Hole

Ladies: Sharon Maloney; Gents: Brendan Alexander.

Promotion 60, Best score card from visiting team receives a free Green Fee each - Emmet McGee, Anthony Doherty, Noel McFadden, Paul McCool

Other results: Tue 6th June. Paddy McNulty & Ronnie Reilly, 1st Nett: Lorcan Donnellan (8) 39pts, 2nd Nett: Barry McMenamin (5) 37pts, GROSS: Enda McMenamin (5) 30pts, Senior: Denis Grindle (20) 37pts

Sun 11th June. Kindly Sponsored by Charles Bonner and Sons Ballybofey.

1st Nett: Barry Farmer (7) 35pts

2nd Nett: Ray Devenney (20) 34pts

GROSS: Mark Rodgers (9) 25pts

3rd Nett: Andy Parkinson (9) 33pts

Upcoming events: Friday 16th. 1992 All Ireland Champions 25th Anniversary Golf Classic. Ring club on 074 91 31093 for info.

Saturday 17th. Kindly Sponsored by Farmflo; Sunday 18th sponsored by Fishermans Inn; Tuesday 20th. Gents Open up to 4pm plus Club Competition sponsored by Lafferty Transport.

Friday 23rd see our annual classic for Friends of Letterkenny Hospital.

Team news: Dougie McFeely and his All Ireland 4Ball Team lined up against neighboring club Letterkenny, and needed to win four out of the five matches. Unfortunately Letterkenny proved to be a half match too strong and booked themselves a place in the next round. Dougie did praise his team for putting up a strong fight, but it wasn't to be this year.

Ivan Stewart had his JB Carr team up to Royal Portrush, home of this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation. The B&S side got off to a great start and at one stage it looked like we were going to have a comfortable win but ended up on the losing side. Three of the matches took up to seven extra play off holes as each match must come to conclusion. So a bit of work to do at home boys. Good luck.

Junior golf: Junior Golf was called off on Sunday last due to the elements playing havoc for most of the day, but will resume next Sunday 18th.

Cruit Island

Donegal Hygiene, 1st : Chris Walsh (6) 36pts, 2nd Seamus O'Gara (13) 35pts

3rd Brian McCaffrey (18) 34pts B.O.T,

4th Kieran Gallagher (11) 34pts, F9 Alan Gillespie (13) 21pts, B9 Derek Bonner (6) 18pts

Standard Scratch 70 (34pts)

Well done Chris on a steady score and big a big thank you to Eammon for the lovely prizes.

Our Club Classic is coming up on 1st July. We need the support of all our members to make it a success. Anyone who can organise a team or get a tee sponsor (€50) it will be very much appreciated.

This week's competition is sponsored by Joe Coyle Financial Adviser.

Dunfanaghy ladies

Results of the Open Stableford on Tuesday, 6th June - 1st Kathleen Rodgers, GW (13) 34 pts, 2nd Hazel Russell, Otway (17) 32 pts, 3rd Yvonne Armstrong (28) 29 pts 1st 9 Patricia Devine NTS (21) 16 pts 2nd 9 Sandra McGinley (22) 14 pts, Visitor Orla Gallagher Otway (11) 28 pts, Css 33 pts. Good scores considering the strong wind.

Doreen's Lady President's Day is on Saturday. We all hope she has a very enjoyable day and that the sun shines. The draw is on the brs system. Doreen is holding a joint scramble with Keith on 23rd June. Keith's prize to the ladies is on Tuesday, 20th June.

Good luck to the Maire O'Donnell team playing North West this weekend.



Gaoth Dobhair

Bhain Charlie Sweeney chomortas S & R Motors ag an deireadh seachtaine le scor do 40pt. Scor iontach o Charlie. Sa dara hait bhi Peadar O Gallchoir le 36pt. Sa triu hait bhi Nigel Ferry 35pt. Fuair an chead 9 chuig Paul Fletcher le 19 agus an dara 9 chuig Dean James le 19 . Bhain Chris Mc Fadden an catagoir le 35. CSS Dé Sathairn 38 agus Dé Domhnaigh Reduction only.

Mini open week: We begin our mini open week on Friday, June 16th with the 3club challenge. On Saturday we have a scotch foursome competition with a time sheet in the clubhouse. On Sunday we have our usual Sunday stroke play competition.

Team news: JP's Minor League team have advanced to the next round with some last hole drama in Otway with Charlie Cullen & Micheal Mhici winning 4&3. It was looking like the lads would be bowing out on holes with Declan Curran & Matthew Harkin 1 down playing 18th. But Harkin won 18 for 1.5 matches. Maith sibh lads

Club classic 8u iúil.

Campa Samhraidh - Claru gach maidin De Luain on July 3rd to August 4th. Paisti (1) €40, €70(2) €100(3) - phone 0863665846 or 0749531140.

Donegal ladies

Ladies competition fesults at Donegal Golf Club (sponsor Millpark Hotel) on June 6th: 1st Anne McGlynn (27) 29 pts; 2nd Mary Farragher (23) 28 pts BOT; 3rd Mary Talbot (17) 28 pts; 4th Ann Gillespie(23) 27 pts; 5th Breege McCooey (32)25 pts.

9 hole: 1st Mary B Meehan 15 pts (26).

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

In the competition on Wednesday, June 7th, sponsored by Bonner's Pharmacy, Emer Kee was first past the post with a splendid 39 pts. Right behind was Karen Duncan on 38 pts. The gross was won by Margaret McConnell with 26 gross pts. 3rd Margaret Hynes 37 pts. Front 9 Sharon Maloney 22 pts, Back 9 Dolores Devaney 20 pts. 2's Sheila Breen and Margaret McConnell. Beginner Maura McCool.

The teams didn't do well last weekend with the Minor Cup team and the Intermediate making their exit. The Minor Cup team played against Bevoir and had too much to do needing all 5 matches. The Intermediate team lost out to Royal Belfast needing four matches but secured just the three. Best of luck now to the Revive team and the Maire O'Donnell team who play later this month.

North West

The John Hume Open on Sunday was an extremely close run contest with no less than 5 competitors tied for the winning score.

Topping the pile courtesy of a stronger back nine was the experienced Francis Duffy (16) who was level par for his last 5 holes giving him 37 points overall and the deserved victory over the chasing pack. Runner up was Gerard Conaty (15) also on 37 points while Charlie Doherty (4) won the Gross with 77. Marty McGrellis (10) finished in 3rd and Andrew Bill (16) won the Visitors prize wiith 36.

A superb eight pars from his last nine holes gave Gerry Deeney (10) the win in the Total Golf Thursday Open. He parred the final six holes and returned 77 shots for 39 points and the win on countback from John McGinley (23), also on 39 points. 9 handicapper, Sean McCloskey carded 38 for 3rd place.

A timely birdie on 18 gave Trevor Henderson (13) the win in Saturday's open stableford kindly sponsored by Swilly Print. Trevor won by one shot from John Spence (14) who posted 39 points for second place. Competition Secretary, Stewart McGinlay (3) won the gross with 74 with Rory McLaughlin (11) finishing in 3rd place with 38 points. Handicap Secretary, Stiofan MacLochlainn (7) won the back nine with 22 points and Stephen Fitzpatrick claimed the Visitors prize.

Strong winds and frequent heavy rain was the order of the day at Lisfannon on Sunday as members competed for the Dr. McLaughlin Cup.

Coping the best in testing conditions was Aedan McGrellis (12) whose 70 nett was good enough to win by two from nearest challenger, in form, Stiofan MacLochlainn (7) on 72 nett. Ronan McLaughlin (7) won the Gross with 80 shots while Gary McLaughlin (10) finished in 3rd with 73 nett making it three brothers in the top 4 positions. Philip Doherty picked up the back nine with 35 nett.

Fixtures: Thursday 15th June Total Golf Thursday Open; Saturday 17th Club Scratch Cup; Sunday 18th Hugh Quigley Memorial Cup.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (10th - 11th June), sponsored by BMG Hardware, Bundoran were:

1st: Richard Scott (Lisheen Springs) 36 pts (BOT); 2nd: Pat McGovern 36 pts.; 3rd: Gary Morris 35 pts. (BOT).

4th: Kilian McGovern 35 pts.; Gross: Enda McFadden 31 pts.

Congratulations to all.

The presentation of prizes will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7th.

Upcoming Events: Captains Day is on Saturday, July 1st. The Time Sheet is open from 7.30am to 1.30pm.

The competition will be Stroke over 27 holes.The top 24 plus top three Gross from the first 18 will qualify for the Final 9.

The Final 9 (Back 9) will commence at 7 p.m. with a shotgun start.

There is a weekly Club Open every Wednesday. Green fees are - visitors €20, members €5.

Drum Bar Golf Society

The society’s annual trip away proved another fantastic success with a party of almost 30 people enjoying a three-night stay in Co. Offaly last weekend.

Our society trips are famous for the fun and craic and this year proved no different.

On the course, there were three days of great golf, although the rain dampened things a little on the opening day at Tullamore Golf Club on Thursday where Dave Sumner won the overall prize.

Friday saw the golfers take part in a scramble event at Castle Barna Golf Club and the winning team was that of Seamus Goggins (visitor), Pauric Munnelly and Columba Crawford.

New Forest Golf Club was the venue for Saturday’s competition which was won by Barney Reilly.

The group returned back home on Sunday and stopped off in Bundoran on the way where they were superbly looked after by Peter McIntyre. Our thanks to Peter and the staff at the Allingham for their hospitality on Sunday.

There’s no golf now until July when the society heads to Dunfanaghy Golf Club on July 8th. Paul Dolan’s Captain’s Day is at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on July 22nd.

The results from the weekend were:

Thursday, Tullamore: 1st Dave Sumner, 2nd Paul Dolan, 3rd Hugh Kelly; Ladies Mary Quinn Sumner; Front 9 Eddie O’Malley, Back 9 Michael Crossan; Nearest the pin, Hugh Kelly; Longest drives Mary Rose Dullaghan and Eddie O’Malley; Cat 1 Eddie O’Malley, Cat 2 Damian Judge, Cat 3 Cathal Sheridan.

Friday, Castle Barna: Scramble, 1st Seamus Goggins (visitor), Pauric Munnelly, Columba Crawford; 2nd Paul Dolan, Chris Wurtz, Mary Rose Dullaghan; Nearest the pin, Seamus Goggins; Longest drives, Seamus Goggins and Mary Rose Dullaghan.

Saturday, New Forest Golf Club: 1st Barney Reilly, 2nd Margo Birmingham, 3rd Oliver Duffy; Ladies Mary Quinn Sumner, Front 9 Dave Sumner, Back 9 Liam Rodgers; Nearest the pin, Murragh Birmingham; Longest drives, Mary Rose Dullaghan and Dave Sumner; Cat 1 Mary Rose Dullaghan, Cat 2 Hugh Kelly, Cat 3 Cathal Sheridan.

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to Josephine McGurren winner of the Frances McDaid Memorial Trophy sponsored by Flowers and Gifts, Ballyshannon on Sunday last.

Result: 1st Josephine McGurren 37 points, 2nd Sorcha Begley 33 points. The unseasonal June weather continued last Thursday when Bernie Gillespie won the sweep with a good score of 38 points.

On Thursday, 15th June, members will play in a Scotch Foursomes. Sunday next golfers will compete for the Men’s Captain’s Prize for the Ladies thanks to Mark Crawford who will have his Captain’s Day on Saturday, 1st July. Looking forward Leona Connolly's Lady Captain’s Day including Lady Captain’s Prize to the men which will take place on Saturday, 29th July.