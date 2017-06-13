David Higgins wins Dunfanaghy Pro-Am

David Higgins (Waterville) continued his good earlier season form with victory at the Dunfanaghy Pro-Am over the weekend.

The Kerry golfer posted a two-round total of four under par (65/67) in testing conditions on the Co Donegal coast. Mark Staunton (Delgany GC) finished second following a brilliant second round three under 65. Overnight leader, Damien Mooney, who opened with a six under 62, carded a second round 73 to finish in a tie for fourth.

The team event was won by the team of Ted Higgins (Mount Wolseley Golf & CC) and playing partners Peter Sullivan, Mark Sullivan and Ruth Sullivan who finished with a total of 181 (93/88)

Team results:

WINNERS: 93 – 88 181

Pro: Ted Higgins, Peter Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Ruth Sullivan

RUNNERS UP: 95 – 85 180

Pro: Ciaran Molloy Ardee, Peader Curran, Connie McMullen, Liam McBride

THIRD: 87 – 90 177

Pro: Gary Wardlow Spa, Conor McGettigan, Clive Davidson, Odran McGettigan

FOURTH: 84 – 80 174

Pro: Brian McElhinney North West, Sean Duffy, Sean Duffy Jnr, Hugh Coll

FIFTH: 85 – 86 171

Pro: Sean Doherty, Art Jenkins, Dara McLaughlin, Natian Heggarty

SIXTH: 89 -82 171

Pro: Shane McCabe, Killeen, John Chambers, Cheryl Chambers, Pauline Smith

SEVENTH: 90 – 80 170

Pro: Mark Whelan Castlewarden, Eddie McHugh, David McLaughlin, Maurice McGettigan

Individual Players

1 David Higgins Waterville Golf Links 132

2 Mark Staunton Delgany Golf Club 133

3 Damien McGrane 134

T4 Neil O'Briain Old Conna Golf Club 135

T4 Damian Mooney Damian Mooney Golf 135

6 Mark O'Sullivan Piltown Driving Range 136