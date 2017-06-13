GOLF - PHOTO GALLERY

David Higgins wins Dunfanaghy Pro-Am

All the results from another successful weekend of golf

David Higgins (Waterville) continued his good earlier season form with victory at the Dunfanaghy Pro-Am over the weekend.

The Kerry golfer posted a two-round total of four under par (65/67) in testing conditions on the Co Donegal coast. Mark Staunton (Delgany GC) finished second following a brilliant second round three under 65. Overnight leader, Damien Mooney, who opened with a six under 62, carded a second round 73 to finish in a tie for fourth.

The team event was won by the team of Ted Higgins (Mount Wolseley Golf & CC) and playing partners Peter Sullivan, Mark Sullivan and Ruth Sullivan who finished with a total of 181 (93/88)

Team results: 

WINNERS: 93 – 88 181

Pro: Ted Higgins, Peter Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Ruth Sullivan           

RUNNERS UP: 95 – 85  180

Pro: Ciaran Molloy Ardee,  Peader Curran, Connie McMullen, Liam McBride

THIRD: 87 – 90  177

Pro: Gary Wardlow Spa, Conor McGettigan, Clive Davidson,  Odran McGettigan

FOURTH: 84 – 80  174

Pro: Brian McElhinney      North West,  Sean Duffy,  Sean Duffy Jnr,   Hugh Coll

FIFTH: 85 – 86  171

Pro: Sean Doherty, Art Jenkins, Dara McLaughlin, Natian Heggarty

SIXTH: 89 -82  171

Pro: Shane McCabe, Killeen,  John Chambers, Cheryl Chambers, Pauline Smith

SEVENTH: 90 – 80  170

Pro: Mark Whelan  Castlewarden, Eddie McHugh, David McLaughlin, Maurice McGettigan

Individual Players

1 David Higgins  Waterville Golf Links 132
2 Mark Staunton  Delgany Golf Club 133
3 Damien McGrane 134
T4 Neil O'Briain  Old Conna Golf Club 135
T4 Damian Mooney  Damian Mooney Golf 135
6 Mark O'Sullivan  Piltown Driving Range 136