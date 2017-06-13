Big turnout for Donegal Community Games Athletic finals

The Donegal Community Games Athletics and Cycling finals were held at the Finn Valley Centre on Sunday and despite the inclement weather it didn't dampen the spirits of the athletes from the 16 areas competing.

Competition was strong in most events and the huge crowd was treated to a feast of very exciting races.

All gold medal winners will now go foward to the All-Ireland finals in the National Sports Campus Dublin on the 19/20th August.

The committee wishes to thank Patsy McGonagle and his team from Finn Valley Athletic Club for hosting the event. Also event co-ordinators Ann Slevin and Gerry Davenport. Thanks also to the volunteers from the different areas for their assistance.