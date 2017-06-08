All the news from the county's golf clubs

The bank holiday weekend saw plenty of action on the county's golf courses with clubs and societies enjoying a busy few days.

Here's a round up of all the news from across Donegal:

Letterkenny

On Friday, June 2nd, a very successful Classic in aid of Ballyraine National School took place and on Saturday an equally successful St. Eunans Alumni Classic took place.

Also on Saturday the Members Open was played. Liam McFadden won the Open with 42 pts having had one eagle, one birdie and five pars. He beat Michael Shiel Jnr. who scored 40 pts and Anthony Delap got third place scoring 39 pts.

On Sunday, 4th June, the J.J. Reid Motors Open was well attended where Paddy Doherty won with 41 pts. Tommy Greally came in second with 37 pts (bot) and Don Ponsonby third with 37 pts.

An excellent programme has been put together for the Open Week from Friday, June 9th to Sunday 18th. The course is in excellent shape as can be attested by the high scores being posted.

A timesheet is in operation with daily events. Online booking available using BRSGolf.com or phone 074 9121150.

Donegal Seniors

Results of Donegal Senior Golf Alliance outing to Letterkenny on June 1st:

1 J McGinley 10 Dunfanaghy 42

2 P O Keefe 16 Portsalon 41

3 T O Farrell 18 Letterkenny 40 BOT

4 M Hynes 13 B & S 40 BOT

5 J Gleeson 21 Letterkenny 40

Gross D Ponsonby 6 Letterkenny 33

6 S Mc Cormack 20 Portsalon 39 BOT 7 P Mullen 15 B & S 39

8 J Grant 11 B & S 38 BOT

9 P Mc Grath 24 Letterkenny 38 BOT

10 S Coll 25 Portsalon 38

Cat A 1 P J Mc Gowan 14 B & S 37 BOT; 2 H Mc Cormack 18 B & S 37

Cat B 1 H Coll 11 Dunfanaghy 35 BOT; 2 S Murphy 15 Buncrana 35

Cat C 1 S Shields 15 Portsalon 36 BOT; 2 K Gallagher 16 Strabane 36

Cat D 1 J Callan 11 Strabane 36; 2 J Strain 22 Portsalon 35

Donegal Links Classic

The Donegal Links Classic, held last week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, was a major success.

Over 400 golfers participated in this year's event which was staged over Ballyliffen, Portsalon and Rosapenna golf courses.

See separate piece on this website for full results from the three days.

Portsalon

The winner of the gents section of the Charlie Canning Memorial was Patrick McFadden (14) – 37 points BOT Runner-up: Donal McCafferty (12) – 37 pts, Gross: Johnny Shields (5) – 27 gross pts Third: John McGettigan (15) – 36 pts; Front Nine: Michael Shields (18) – 19 pts, Back Nine: Brendan McHugh (15) – 19 pts The CSS was 36 points.

The winner of the Sunday members competition was Patrick Page (6) – 38 pts BOT; Runner-up: Gareth McLarnon (13) – 38 pts Gross: Shaun Kelly (9) – 29 gross pts Third: Michael Martin (22) – 37 pts. The CSS was 36 points

The Portsalon Ulster Cup team travelled to Kilkeel, Co Down in the first leg match. The travelling Portsalon team returned with two matches to Kilkeel’s five matches. The return leg is scheduled for Sunday 19th.

The Portsalon Junior Cup travelled to Ballybofey/Stranorlar golf club on Sunday last for the qualifying round. The Portsalon team under the direction of Joe Coyle came through and will now meet Starbane golf club in the next round.

Events: On Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th Portsalon will host members competitions and on Wednesday 14th it’s an open gents competition.



Gaoth Dobhair

Bhain Micheal Doherty chomortas Corn cuimhneachain Liam o h-icí ag an deireadh seachtaine le scor do 61. Scor iontach o Micheal. Sa dara hait bhi Jerry Mc Clafferty le 63. Scor iontach o Jerry fosta. An scór is fearr Dé Sathairn chuig Brian Doherty le 66 agus an an scór is fearr Dé Domhnaigh chuig Anthony Sweeney le 68. Fuair an chead 9 chuig Noel O Fearraigh le 33 agus an dara 9 chuig Micheal O Fearraigh le 30 . Bhain James Sweeney an catagoir le 68. CSS Dé Sathairn 67 agus Dé Domhnaigh 68.

It took eight pars from Hugh McBride Cnoc a' Stolaire to win the last seniors tournament for the year 2016/'17.

1ú Hugh Mc Bride 39(23) B.O.T, 2ra Patsy Gallagher 39(22), 3ú Micheál Mhicí Ó Gallchóir 35, 4ú Matt Murray 34, 1st nine Johnny Breslin 15, 2nd nine Tom Ó h-Icí 20 (15) B.O.T

Cuirfear tús leis na Seniors don bhliain úr ar 5/9/'17.

Míle buíochas do achan nduine a chuidigh leis na comórtaisí i rith na bliana.

Team news

JP's minor league team won 4-1 in their home leg v Otway.

Mini open week will take place on the weekend of the 16th. Details to follow on Facebook and next week's notes.

Club classic 8u Iúil.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

The 60th anniversary celebrations get under way this weekend with a Classic on Sat 10th, sponsored by Diver's Hyundai Cars.

The Annual MS Classic took place on Saturday and what a turnout it got. With over seventy teams, this must be one of the best supported Classics in the North West. Talking to one of the main organisers Veronica Gillen, she told me that she was absolutely delighted with the event which B&S has been hosting now for some 11 years.

Team news: Congratulations to Barry McMenamin and our Irish Junior Cup Team who qualified in top spot on home turf on Sunday and who now meet neighbours Letterkenny at a neutral venue, Strabane (date to be confirmed). The other matchplay draw sees Strabane take on Portsalon in Ballybofey and Stranorlar. The team was Ryan Griffin, Michael Curran, Michael Carr, Barry McMenamin and Roger Campbell. Reserves, John McCaughan jnr and Lorcan Donnellan.

Congratulations also to our Pierce Purcell team who defeated last yea'rs Ulster finalist, Rossmore by three matches to two matches. Talking to Team Captain Alastair Henderson afterwards, he told me he was delighted at his team's performance and looking to the next round. Team: J McAllister & J McCaughan, P O'Donnell &E Bradley, I Stewart & J Bradley, P Mullan & M Scanlan and M Wilson and M Roarty.

Good Luck to our Donegal League team who take on Portsalon on Friday.

Results: Tuesday 30th May, sponsored by Michael O'Flanagan & Loman O'Dowd, 1st Nett: Paul Barrett 41pts

2nd Nett: Owen Gallagher 40pts (bot,)

Gross: Michael Curran 34pts

3rd Nett: Ciaran Matthewson 40pts (bot)

Saturday 3rd June. MS Classic,

1st R. Farrell, J. Patton, N Harran. D. Devanney. 101pts, 2nd M. Lynch, D. Bannigan, J O'Donnell. M. Carlin. 100pts, 3rd M. Bradley. F. Boyce. E. McGroddy. D. Carlin. 100pts

Please check our Facebook page Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club (Official) for full list of winners and while your there, give us a like.

Sunday, sponsored by Variety Basket Ballybofey, 1st Nett: Thomas McMenamin 42pts, 2nd Nett: Raymond Foy 40pts.

Upcoming events: Thursday 8th, Gents Open; Saturday 10th Club Classic sponsored by Diver's Hyundai Cars; Sunday 11th sponsored by Charles Bonner & Sons Ballybofey. Tuesday 13th, sponsored by Tony Gallinagh.

Last word: Played a few holes myself on Monday evening and was a bit concerned about the number of pitch marks that were on the greens. Look, it's your course, keep it in pristine condition.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Dunfanaghy ladies were revived at the weekend after winning 4/1 against Portsalon. Well done, Cheryl, and all the team. All the matches were played in great spirit and Portsalon are hoping for revenge later in the Summer. We now play Ballyliffen before 3rd July and have home advantage.

Apologies to Margaret Witherow (14) and Gerarda Arnold (23) who were second in the Open 4 BBB last Monday with 44 pts. Margaret also won the Tuesday stroke competition with a nett 70, Css 69.

The Blue Team came out on top at the weekend with a combined score of 138 pts (4 cards to count) and the non-qualifying competition was won by Catherine Bligh (20) 37 pts, 2nd Cathleen Boyle (21) 34 pts BOT, 3rd Caitlin Hegarty (19) 34 pts BOT, 1st 9 Una Diver 19 pts, 2nd 9 Pauline Smyth 17 pts.

The draw for the Pro Am can be found on the Club website. If anyone is interested in playing in the Pro Am ring the office as there may be a cancellation. Earlier in the week help was being sought from Juvenile members to act as ball spotters - ring the office in case there may still be a vacancy.

Doreen's Lady President's Day is on 17th June. We all hope that Doreen has an enjoyable day and note her request for a charitable donation in lieu of gifts and cards. She still treasures her Lady Captain's Day cards.

Please make sure your name is on the sheet in the locker room.

The date for Mr President's prize to the ladies has been changed to

Tuesday, 20th June.

Congratulations to the Mixed Foursome team who defeated Buncrana in Letterkenny on Monday night and now await the winners of the match between City of Derry and Portsalon being played in Dunfanaghy on Sunday evening after the Pro Am.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (3rd - 5th June), sponsored by The Olympic Amusements Bundoran were: 1st: Gerry Kelly 65 (BOT), 2nd: Eamon Stack 65, 3rd: Kevin McGourty (Gort) 67 (BOT), 4th: Terry McShea 67, Gross: Enda McFadden 72. Congratulations to all.

The presentation of prizes will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7th.

There is a weekly Club Open every Wednesday. Entry: Visitors €20, Members €5.

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to all the ladies who played in the weekend competition sponsored by Centra Ballyshannon as the weather was wet and windy.

Results: 1st Kathleen Connolly 32pts b.o.t., 2nd Fran Murphy 32pts b.o.t., 3rd Deirdre Mulligan 32pts b.ot., 4th Ann Moloney 32pts. Front nine, Anne O'Neill 18 pts. Back nine Kathleen Moran19 pts.

The Thursday competition was deemed a sweep and the winner was Rebecca Moore with 31pts.

Congratulations to the Bundoran Ladies who travelled to Greencastle last week and halved their match with the local club. The return match is in Bundoran in July.

Thursday's competition is sponsored by Temptation Nail and Beauty Studio Ballyshannon. On Sunday 11th the competition is for the Frances McDaid Memorial trophy. Sponsor: Flowers 'n Gifts, Ballyshannon.

Mark Crawford's Mens Captain 's prize to the Ladies is on Sunday, 18th June.

Cruit Island

In our Winter League Final Terence Gallagher and Frank Kelly were winners after one of the best and closest finals ever.

Going down the last hole all level it was the wise cool head of Frank that kept things simple and got the job finshed. Well done to Frank and Terence and what a fight by our runners-up Robert Casey and Jim O'Donnell.

Our Golfer of the Year is starting to heat up and Frank Kelly is showing the way here too.

Golfer Of The Year Points as of

1/1/2017 to 5/6/2017: 1st : Frank Kelly - 33, 2nd : Darren Gallagher - 29, 3rd : Brendan Ward - 23, 4th : Donal Boyle - 22, 5th : Martin Doherty - 21, 6th : Brian McCaffrey - 20, 7th : Aaron Doherty - 19, 8th : Robert Wehrley - 18,

9th : Denis Boyle - 17, Eugene Sharkey - 17, 11th : Chris Walsh - 16

Next week we have the Donegal Hygiene 18 Hole Stableford and remember the President Paddy Sweeney's Prize on 24th and 25th June.

Dunfanaghy

Results from Wednesday, 31st May, Open Stableford: 1st Connor Hanna 11 40pts, 2nd Stanley Johnston 19 40pts bot, Gross A A Campbell 7 26pts, 3rd Jim Carey 28 37pts. Css 67

Saturday, 3rd June, Open Stableford:

1st Richard Armstrong 4 Belvoir 40pts, 2nd Nigel Doherty 12 38pts, Gross Brian Wallace 7 29pts, 3rd Pat Bonner 15 Portsalon 38pts.

Sunday 4th June Monthly Medal: 1st Hugh Coll 11 65, 2nd John McNulty 12 66, Gross Jim McLoughin 9 75, 3rd Michael Kelly 12 66 bot. Css 67.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

On Wednesday, 31st May, in the competition sponsored by DMG Motors, Collette Callaghan and May Ferry were on top form carding a splendid 39 pts each with Collette winning on bot.

The gross was won by Margaret McConnell and in 3rd place was Margaret Hynes on 36 pts on bot from Breid Kelly. The 1st 9 was won by an on form Eileen Reilly on 19 pts and the back 9 was won by Maureen Boyle with a splendid 22 pts. 2's, just the one by Margaret Hynes.

The teams didn't do to well this week with the Minor Cup team getting a poor result at Royal Belfast and the Mary McKenna team bit the dust against Greencastle at the weekend. Best of luck to the Junior foursomes who play the North West this week in the 2nd round requiring 2 matches out of 3. The Maire O'Donnell team will make their 1st appearance against Letterkenny soon, best of luck there and the Revive team will play Derry.

North West

Results:

Tuesday Meal Deal, 30th May: A break of tie was required to establish the winner and coming out on top courtesy of a better back nine was Ciaran Harkin (13) with 39 points. Runner up was Paul Gallagher (17) and the C.S.S was 70

Total Golf Thursday Open, June 1st: The first winner of the summer opens of '17 was Owen McGeehan (13). Playing into a stiff southeasterly breeze, Owen carded an impressive 35 points to win by one from Michael Bradley (8) on 34 points. James McHugh (6) posted 32 points for 3rd. The Thursday opens continue this week and every week throughout the summer and priced at €15 for visitors is a great way to test your game on a links course.

Captain Vs Vice Captain, Saturday 3rd June: Colm McCarroll (11) saw a welcome return to form in Saturday's Captain versus Vice Captain competition. Colm finished his last four holes in one under par to post 39 points and a one shot victory over Gino Del-Pinto (13) on 38 points. Gino's better back nine affording him second place over Darren Kelly (11). Michael Fitzpatrick (7) won the gross prize with 77 while Rory McLaughlin won the back nine on break of tie.

Fixtures: Thursday 8th June Thursday Open, Saturday 10th June Swilly Print Open, Sunday 11th June Dr.McLaughlin Cup.

Letterkenny Hospitals Society

The annual away outing saw 28 Society members visit the excellent facilities at the Slieve Russel Hotel and Golf Resort in County Cavan for a three day trip. With both the weather and the golf course in tip top condition and the hotel providing top class service on all fronts it was the perfect mix for a most enjoyable trip. This was acknowledged by both Society President Charlie Mc Hugh and Captain Vera Kearney when addressing the members at the Presentation of Prizes Dinner.

The opening day was a Singles Competition and John Doherty produced a brillant round to return a super score of 42 points to take the win. On day two the 4Ball Scramble was won by the John James Mc Bride team of Anne Cannon, Monica McDonagh and Noel Duggan whose winning round included 8 Birdies.

On a proposal by PRO Charlie Collins which Treasurer Pauric McHugh seconded and the vast majority of members supported it was decided to change the final day's format from a 4 Ball team classic to another round of 4 Ball Scramble, a much more inclusive format, and this proved to be an excellent decision as the competition was again keenly contested but also produced very impressive winners as Pauric McHugh led his team of Ciaran Williamson, Barry Ramsay and Charlie Mc Hugh to victory.

Results: Day One, Overall Winner; John Doherty 42 points. Section One; Eunan McGlynn 39pts. John James McBride 37pts bot, Ciaran Williamson 37pts. Section Two; Noel Duggan 36pts, Barry Ramsay 33pts, John O Friel 32pts bot. 1st Nine; Pauric McHugh 21pts, 2nd Nine; Mickey Ferry 18pts. Team Prize; Dessie Ferry, Mickey Ferry, Pauric McHugh and Joe Blake 51 points.

Day Two: Winners, John James Mc Bride, Anne Cannon, Monica Mc Donagh and Noel Duggan 58.6 nett. Runners-up; Dessie Ferry, Hugh Mc Clafferty, John O Friel and Conal Mc aBhaird. 60.2 nett. 3rd; John Doherty, Mickey Ferry, Cynthia Furey and Vera Kearney. 61.8 nett

Day Three: Winners, Pauric McHugh, Ciaran Williamson, Barry Ramsay and Charlie Mc Hugh 58.7 nett. Runners-up; Joe Blake, Hugh Mc Clafferty, John O Friel and Conal Mc aBhaird. 61 nett 3rd; Mary Murray, Anne Cannon, Cynthia Furey and Noel Duggan. 61.9 nett. The Society's next outing will take place on Monday, 19th June at Rosapenna Golf Club.

Rosapenna

Open Weekend: The open singles stableford on Friday, June 2nd was won by Enda Kennedy (0) with 38pts, the runner up was Maurice Connolly (21) with 37pts. Two's - Michael Fetherston and Marty McDermott with €17 each.

The open ladies and gents four ball better ball on Saturday was won by Mickey Treanor & Kevin McCrystal with 43pts, the runners-up were D Cobain & M Moore with 40pts bot.

The open singles stableford on Sunday was won by Sean Boyce (5) with 40pts, the runner up was Kevin Ward (21) with 35pts bot and third place was Enda Kennedy (0) with 35pts bot. Two's - Shaun Boyce and Hamilton Coulter with €29 each.

The open ladies and gents four ball better ball on Monday was won Michael Bradley & Declan Carlin with 63 nett.

GUI Qualifying events: Commiserations to the Junior Cup team who missed the fourth qualifying spot by just two strokes at Ballybofey/S last Sunday. Many thanks to the team captain Shane Sweeney and the panel of players for their efforts. Hard luck also to our Pierce Purcell team who were beaten 3-2 (tie holes) by Letterkenny in the last 32 in Ulster at Portsalon last Sunday. Many thanks to team captain Paul Travers and to his team. Good luck to the Jimmy Bruen team who play Warrenpoint at Omagh Golf Club in the last 16 in Ulster. The tie has been fixed for 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 14th.

Donegal Competitions: Commiserations to our Donegal League team who were beaten by Bundoran last Saturday after losing the first three matches out, the home leg had ended 2.5-2.5 leaving too much to do away from home. Many thanks to team captains Shane Doherty and Hugo Duggan and to the members that played in both legs.

Good luck to the Over 50's team that will take on Cruit Island in the first round with the away leg played first this coming Friday June 9th and the home leg on Saturday June 17th.

Upcoming events: Saturday 10th - Club Fundraising Day; Sunday 11th - Club competition; Sunday 18th - Club competition / GUI Barton Shield @ Foyle; Saturday 24th - Mr Peadar Boyce's Captains Day (G.o.Y)