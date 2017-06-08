GALLERY OF PICS
Picture special: Ardara GAA U-10 tournament
Joe Larry Gallagher Memorial U-10 Tournament
There were big crowds and some fantastic action on Monday as Ardara GAA club hosted the Joe Larry Gallagher Memorial U-10 Tournament.
Teams from all across Donegal gathered for a wonderful day of underage gaelic football and well done to Ardara for organising another brilliant tournament.
See our gallery of pics courtesy of photographer, John McConnell.
