Picture special: Ardara GAA U-10 tournament

Joe Larry Gallagher Memorial U-10 Tournament

There were big crowds and some fantastic action on Monday as Ardara GAA club hosted the Joe Larry Gallagher Memorial U-10 Tournament.

Teams from all across Donegal gathered for a wonderful day of underage gaelic football and well done to Ardara for organising another brilliant tournament.

See our gallery of pics courtesy of photographer, John McConnell.