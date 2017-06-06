Karol takes the honours at St. Eunan's College Alumni event

Played in great conditions in Letterkenny Golf club the past pupils and friends of St. Eunan’s College gathered for their annual Alumni golfing event on Saturday.

Greg Cullen (main sponsor) had flown in from Germany earlier in the week and on the day players from Dublin, Tullamore, and Limerick all converged on the course.

This is the 10th year of the competition and it is still playing an important part in bringing friends together. Greg Cullen has been a sponsor for a number of years and a number of presentations were made on behalf of the Alumni for his great support. His Dad Michael a former teacher in St. Eunan’s was present all day meeting past pupils. Kieran Davis of the Yellow Pepper was also thanked for his generosity.

Karol Harvey set a blistering pace with a great score of 45 points. Level par on the 1st nine with birdies at the 4th and 5th and a strong finish with pars at the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th set up his score. Indeed his dad Pat Harvey had a remarkable round considering he had to play with one arm having broken his left arm he was determined to play in the Alumni.

Liam McFadden, 19-year-old 1st year Maynooth University student and a relatively new player to golf over the last 2 years showed he will be a force to be reckoned with after an excellent score of 42 points and on another day would have been the winner. A great 1st nine of 22 points including a birdie at the 4th and an eagle at the 12th with a nine iron to the green were the highlights.

In 3rd place John Doherty (1972 Class) who was runner up last year was once again in the winning podium with a great score of 39 points. Joe Coyle (1982) playing off 5 handicap was also in great form scoring 38 pts. Darragh Mc Menamin playing off 4 won the gross with 35 pts one over par.

Best Past Teacher was the man from Clare, Paul O’Keefe 34 pts,

Best society player Rory Mc Gonagle 38 pts., Best visitor was one of our parents Shay Henry from the LYIT with a fine round of 38 pts. Eileen Harvey won the 1st Lady on 34 pts and Ruth Daly was 2nd on 33 pts.

Alumni Youth Champion was Michael Shiel with 40 pts.

The Decades were fought out as usual with great fervour:

1940’s John Breslin from Gweedore 34 pts.,

1950’s Thomas Mc Menamin Dublin 34 pts

1960’s Anthony Delap 39 pts.

1970’s Liam Wiseman 37 pts.

1980’s Paul Doherty 34 pts.,

1990’s Mark Mc Nulty 34 pts.,

2000’s Jack Patton 34 pts.

Lady Captain Mrs. Mary Fowley welcomed the Alumni to the Club.

Mr. Damian Mc Croary (Vice-Principal) of St. Eunan’s College spoke warmly of the importance of the Alumni to the College as did Head boy Evan Mc Croary who outlined the importance of sport in the life of the College.

The committee of Edward Harvey, Cathal Roarty, Liam Wiseman, Seamus Patton and Padraic Fingleton were delighted with the large numbers of players especially those who travelled from afar, the excellent condition of the Letterkenny Golf Club and the hospitality from Noreen and her staff of Browne's on the Green restaurant. Thanks were extended to Derek Doherty for his administration on the day and Pauric O’ Donnell for the website.

Photo 4 0037 Barry Kavanagh, jp Clarke, Kevin Rafferty and Carl Dempsey

Photo 6 0021 Ciaran Shiels, Bryan Margey, Ian Mc Geever and James Mc Daid