Donegal county finals of Community Games Art

The County finals in the Art, Modelmaking and Handwriting took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel last weekend with competitors from the 16 affiliated areas taking part.

The standard was very high in all the entries with all gold medal winners going foward to the National finals in Dublin on the 19/20th Aug.

If any of the winners are unable to attend please notify their area secretary. The committee wishes to thank the judges Margaret Roland, Kelly Friel and Imelda Rodgers, also the Mount Errigal Hotel and all who helped out.

The County Athletic and Cycling finals will take place in the Finn Valley Centre on June 11th. Anyone willing to assist at the finals would be greatly appreciated. Competitors are reminded that can only take part in one individual and one relay event. If anyone is interested in the u15 Duathlon event please contact a committee member.

For information on the games contact the Secretary 086 2244243.