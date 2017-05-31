Donegal bowling clubs well represented at end of season awards

Bowling clubs from across Donegal gathered in Kee's Hotel in Stranorlar for their end of year awards celebrations.

The event brought an enjoyable end to what's been another great bowling season in the county.

Among the award winners were Carnone Bowling Club who were Shield winners and Witherow Cup winners.

Milford BC were runners-up in Section 1; Ballylennon BC were winners of the Harte Patton Insurance Cup and the Nixon Alexander Mid Donegal League (Section One cup); Ramelton BC who were Section 2 winners.

Photographs: Carlin Photography.