Gallery of pics from day two of the Finn Harps schools finals

Day Two of the Kelly's Toyota Fran Fields Cup Week in the Finn Harps Primary Schools programme took place on Wednesday.

Once again, photographer Brian McDaid went along to the Finn Valley complex in Stranorlar and as you can see from our photos, a large number of local schools were represented.

The action was hugely entertaining - well done to all the children, their teachers and parents, for helping to ensure another great day of football.

All this week, 48 school teams are participating for the trophies in this annual Finn Harps Schools Programme event.