Gallery of pics from Finn Harps Schools Fran Fields Cup

It's Kelly's Toyota Fran Fields Cup Week in the Finn Harps Primary Schools programme.

Photographer Brian McDaid went along to the Finn Valley complex in Stranorlar on Tuesday to capture the action on the opening day of competition.

The kids taking part put on a great display of football - and they even got a visit from the Minister of State, Patrick O'Donovan.

All this week, 48 school teams are participating for the trophies in this annual Finn Harps Schools Programme event.