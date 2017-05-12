The good spell of weather was enjoyed by the county's golfers who have been taking to the fairways of Donegal in big numbers this week.

See our selection of pics from the past week, including Ciaran Campbell driving off on the 10th hole at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club

Here's a round-up of all the news from Donegal's golf clubs:

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Cathal Patton was to play his best round of golf this year to claim 1st prize with a fine score of 64 Nett in the P.C. Carr competition. Paddy was the first sponsor of our Tuesday Members Competition and we couldn't ask for a better spell of weather for it. Two shots back of Cathal was Paul Dolan who shot a very creditable 66 Nett.

Our very first Thursday Open was a great success and was won by Emmet Burke with 37 pts. Well done to our Captain Mr Bernard Foy who had a fantastic score of 42pts on Sunday last

Tuesday 2nd May " PC Carr "

1st Cathal Patton (11) 64 Nett

2nd Paul Dolan (25) 66 Nett

Gross Ryan Griffin (5) 75, Senior Prize Jackie Rush (26) 68 Nett

Visitors prize: Eugene O'Donnell. (10) 69

Thursday Open, 4th May

1st Nett: Emmet Burke (16) 37pts (bot), 2nd Nett: Oliver Finn (21) 37pts (bot)

Saturday, 6th May. B&S Memorial Cup

1st Nett. Bob McFeely (16) 42pts,

2nd Nett Martin Wilson (13) 40pts (bot), Gross, Michael Curran (7) 30pts

3rd Mark McCarter (19) 40pts (bot)

Sunday, 7th May:

1st Nett: Bernard Foy (28) 42pts

2nd Nett: Barry Farmer (7) 41pts

Gross, J McCaughan (jnr), 3rd Nett: Martin Johnston (25) 38pts (bot)

Upcoming events:

Thursday Open 11th May; Saturday 13th May is kindly sponsored by Kelly's Toyota, Mountcharles; Sunday 14th May is kindly sponsored by Ferry's Recycling.

Tuesday 16th is kindly sponsored by Brian McDermott & Brian McGinley.

Donegal Ladies GAA are holding a classic in B&S on Friday, May 19th.

Multiple Sclerosis Classic will take place on Saturday, 3rd June.

B&S are holding a Sixtieth Anniversary Classic on Saturday, 10th June and it is kindly sponsored by Divers Hyundai, Letterkenny

Congratulations to our Jimmy Bruen team and their Captain Tony Griffin who qualified in first place in North West Golf Club. They now meet Rosapenna at the same venue.

Apologies for last week's report when I stated that the May Day Classic was for Finn Harps when it was in fact for St Columba's College.

Good Luck to B&S Fred Daly Team who take on Royal Belfast on Sunday, 14th May at B&S.

Cruit Island

Connie McKelvey was the very popular winner of the Caislean Oir sponsored weekend competition at Cruit Island.

Results: 1st: Connie McKelvey (25) 39pts, 2nd: Darren Gallagher (15) 38pts, 3rd: Frank Kelly (23) 37pts B.O.T

F9: Declan Gillespie (11) 22pts B.O.T., B9: Aaron Doherty (20) 21pts

Par, 68. Standard Scratch 67 (37pts )

Just to remind members again please sign in on the computer and return your scores in the computer when you're finished your round .

On the team front remember to pick your partner and get your entry in for our new summer cup knockout competition.

On tge team front Brian McMonagle had a disappointing day at North West in the Jimmy Bruen.

Shaun Cowley's team heads to Letterkenny in the Pierce Purcell this Sunday and Stephen Melly takes his team to Belfast for the Ulster Cup 2nd leg. Good luck lads.

Dunfanaghy

Results: Monday, 1st May Open 3BBB,

1st David Johnston/Joe Terry/Gerard Harkin 52pts

Wednesday, 3rd May Open Stableford,

1st Neil McGinley 13 37pts, 2nd Seamus McCauley 9 37pts Bot, Gross John Casey 6 28pts, 3rd Kevin McGlynn 23 36pts, Css 67

Saturday, 6th May Open Single Stableford, 1st Paul Smyth 11 37pts, 2nd Seamie Logue 28 37pts Bot, Gross John Chambers 9 26pts, 3rd Colm Donaghy 16 37pts Bot, Css 68

Sunday, 7th May Club Single Stroke, 1st Gerard Harkin 14 63, 2nd John McCosker 19 64, Css 66.

Dunfanaghy ladies

The Junior and Minor Cup teams both fell just short at the weekend against Allen Park and Royal Belfast. The matches we lost were very close so hope we have better luck next year. The Junior Foursomes had to win all the matches in Dunfanaghy, and this proved too big a task. Well done to all the ladies who got points, and thank you to everyone for taking part.

Results: 2nd May Ladies' Open - 1st Anne Curran GW (20) 38 pts, 2nd Kerry Eakin (8) 35 pts, 1st 9 Siobhan Bogues (12) 18 pts, 2nd 9 Karen McGlinchey LK (22) 21 pts, Css 36 pts

Results for John Roarty Shield & Medal on Saturday 6th - 1st Rose Gavaghan (28) 68, 2nd Margaret Witherow (14) 74, 1st 9 Cheryl Chambers (16) 34 , 2nd 9 Rosie Agnew (21) 35.5, Css72.

On Friday, 12th May John Preston is driving into office, with a 14 hole scramble at 4pm - draw for partners. Please support John as he takes on his new role.

On Saturday, 13th May we are playing the Clarence Shield Medal competition, time sheet on line or phone the club house.

The Ladies Three Day event is coming up on May 22nd Dunfanaghy, May 23rd Letterkenny, May 24th Ballybofey. Contact any of the clubs to enter.

There are still a few slots available for the Pro Am on 10th and 11th June, again phone the clubhouse.

Narin and Portnoo

Our Jimmy Bruen team were unlucky when they failed to qualify in North

West last Sunday.

Lots of glowing reports about the course at the moment so it's thanks to Dave and his greens staff for all their hard work

Results: Sunday 7th May, Single Stableford sponsored by Mohans Bar 1st Patrick A Gallagher (18) 39pts, 2nd Seamus Ryan (17) 38pts b.o.t., 3rd

Barrie Quinn (20) 38pts, Front Nine James Mc Guinness (19) 23pts, Back

Nine John Gallagher (12) 20 b.o.t.

Cat A P J Gallagher (11) 36pts, Cat

B Kieran Cunnea (13) 37pts, Cat C Peter Shovlin (21) 36pts, Best Sat.

Phildy Gallagher (16) 36pts

Fixtures: Open every Wednesday,, Sat/Sun. 13th/14th May Single Stableford sponsored by Annora.



Rosapenna

The singles stroke club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday, May 7th, was won by Hugo Duggan (13) with 67 nett. The runner up was Shane Coll (21) with 68 nett. The gross winner was John Casey (6) with 74 gross. Third place was Stephen Loughrey (20) with 69 nett. CSS 71. Congratulations to Denis Harkin who recorded a career first hole in one on the Par 3 seventh hole. Two's - Denis Harkin €30, Hugo Duggan, Mark Rafferty and Paul Travers with €10 each.

The Old Tom Morris Trophy (G.o.Y) will take place this coming Saturday, May 13th with a club competition on Sunday 14th.

GUI Qualifying events:

Congratulations to our inspired Jimmy Bruen team captained by Sean Boyce and Seamus Herraghty who qualified in fourth place at North-West G.C last Sunday. The top four were Ballybofey/Stranorlar 324, Ballyliffin 327, North-West 330, Rosapenna 331. Matchplay Draw Round 1 (to be played on or before Monday 29th May) Ballybofey/Stranorlar vs Rosapenna @ North-West, Ballyliffin vs North-West @ Greencastle. Best wishes to the team for the matchplay stages.

Good luck to the Pierce Purcell team captained by Paul Travers who travel to Letterkenny for the qualifying round this coming Sunday, May 14th. Rosapenna tee off at 11.45am alongside Narin & Portnoo and Gweedore.

Annual Golf Fees

All annual golf fees are now overdue and should be paid without delay. The second instalment of the staged payment was due on May 1st and should also be paid as soon as possible.

2017 Doubles Matchplay

The draw for the Doubles Matchplay has been made and all first round ties must be completed by Friday, 12th May.

Junior Golf

Registration for the summer Junior Golf programme will take place on Saturday, May 13th in the Rosapenna Golf Pavilion from 5-6pm. For further/additional details contact the Junior Convenor Peter Cullen on 087-625-3876.

Fixtures:

Saturday 13th - Old Tom Morris Trophy (Golfer of the Year)

Sunday 14th - Club competition

GUI Pierce Purcell at Letterkenny

Saturday 20th - Holmpatrick Cup (4BBB)

Sunday 21st - Club competition

GUI Mixed Foursomes at Dunfanaghy.

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to Kathleen O’Neill who won the RNLI competition on Sunday last which was very well supported.

Results: 1st Kathleen O’Neill 36 points (b.o.t.), 2nd Fran Murphy 36 points, (b.o.t.), 3rd Ann Loughlin 36 points, 4th Imelda Monaghan 35 points.

Best 36 handicap Brena Chapman 33 points, front nine Bernie Gillespie 20 points, back nine Kathleen O’Donnell 18 points .

Thursday’s competition, sponsored by Smuggler's Creek Restaurant, Rossnowlagh, was won by Katheen McDaid with a fine score of 40 points; 2nd was Ann O’ Neill 34 points. Best 36 H/C Gloria Lynch 27 points.

This Thursday’s competition is sponsored by O’Reilly Fish Centre, Ballyshannon.

Next Sunday’s competition is sponsored by Olympic Amusements, Bundoran.

Dates for your diary: Presentation of prizes on Friday, 18th May; The Little Bullet is on Thursday, 25th May in Bundoran, see details in locker room. The social night on Saturday last in the clubhouse was a very enjoyable night with a 70s/80s theme. The club professional David Robinson kindly sponsored the prizes for the best dressed lady and gent which were won by Seamus O’Neill and Nadine Ivers. Thanks also to D.J. Dave Ruane and the Promotions Committee for all their hard work.

Portsalon

The Donegal Links Classic will be staged over three of Donegal’s most prestigious links golf courses Ballyliffen, Portsalon and Rosapenna golf courses. It runs over three days 29th 30th and 31st May. Contact Portsalon Golf Club on 074 9159459

Presidents Prize

On Saturday, 27th May Portsalon members will contest for the first of the 2017 golfing majors as Andy Boland will hold his Presidents Day.

Results

May Bank Holiday Monday – Members Free Subs Competition: Winner: Conor McGettigan (9) – 39 points BOT, Runner-up: Shaun Campbell (24) – 39 points BOT, Gross: John G McBride (Scratch) – points, Third: Michael Harte (16) – 39 points BOT.

The winner of the Saturday Open staged on 6th May was Connel Drislane (19) 38 points, runner up Noel Gillespie (25) 37 points, Gross Eamon Mc Dermott (6) 27 points, 3rd Barry Keeney (12) 36 points. The CSS was 34 points.

On Sunday the winner of the members competition was Pat O’Neill (14) 39 points, runner up Peter Doherty (21) 38 points BOT, Gross John G Mc Bride (0) 32 points, 3rd Eugene O’Donnell (11) 38 points. CSS 36pts.



Placing

As from Wednesday 3rd May placing has been discontinued.

Events

On Saturday 13th May it’s a gents open competition and Sunday 14th a members competition and on Wednesday 17th its an open gents competition.

Junior Golf

We are delighted to announce a Junior Golf initiative commencing in June in conjunction with the Confederation of Golf in Ireland. There will be weekly lessons with a PGA Professional along with weekly junior competitions. Why not come along and enjoy the fun.

For more information, or to book places on the programme contact: Eamonn on 086 089 1438 or Clare on 086 392 4515.

Danny Clinton Memorial

The Danny Clinton Memorial Mixed Foursomes Club Matchplay event is fast approaching. A sheet has been placed on the club notice board, so please record your name if you are going to participate.

Letterkenny

The Wednesday Open on April 26th was won by Kevin Kiely with a very good score of 40 pts having had 2 birdies and 10 pars. Liam Wiseman, showing good form, also scored 40pts being beaten on a break of tie by Kevin. Tony McNamee also scored 40 and having played a good game had to accept 3rd place.

The Crumlish Appliances Open was strongly supported on Saturday (29/4/17). First place went to Jack Mc Garrigle scoring 40 pts. having had 2 birdies and 4 pars; Michael Shiel Jnr. came in 2nd place scoring 38pts. and Vincent Mc Glynn came in 3rd with 36 pts.

The Voucher Competition was held on Sunday 30/04/17. John Bradley won the competition scoring 40 pts having had 5 pars. Michael Shiel Snr. came in close behind him with 39 pts and Pat Keating came in 3rd with 38 pts.

Letterkenny had a great 4-1 win over Shandon Park on Saturday 29/4/17 in the first leg of the All Ireland 4 ball played in Letterkenny. Chris Nee (Captain) fielded the following team - Pat Keating/John Bowe, Oisin Mc Avinney/Alister Boreland, Tony Duffy/Tony Logue, Sam Hegarty/Eugene Mc Keever, Kevin Roche/Tom Mc Donagh. Pat Mc Grath was acting Captain for the day (very capable hands) as Chris was away on holidays. The return match is in Shandon Park in two weeks time.

The 4BBB was strongly supported on Bank Holiday Monday 01/05/17. Charlie Coughlin and Mark Doherty (no strangers to the winning arena) won the competition with 47 pts. Liam Kenny and Lee Walsh came in 2nd with 45 pts. and Simon Stephens and Daragh Mc Menamin came in third on 41 Grs pts.



Gaoth Dobhair

Bhain Matthew Harkin chomortas Siopa Mhicí ag an deireadh seachtaine le scor do 65. Scor ar doigh o Matthew. Sa dara hait bhi Sean Sweeney le 65 BOT. Sa triu hait bhi Barney Boyle le 65. Chuaigh an comhlán chuig Hugh O Gallchoir le 70.

Fuair an chead 9 chuig Padraig O Dochartaigh le 34 agus an dara 9 chuig James Tiger Sweeney le 29. Bhain Rory Mangan an catagoir le 70. CSS Sat 70, Sun 68

Seniors: Le 8 bpar agus dhá éinín d'fhág Micheál Ó Gallchóir Coitín 8 bpoinnte idir é fhéin agus Charlie Cullen i gcomórtas na seachtaine.

1ú Micheál Mhicí 45 pt, 2ú Charlie Cullen 37 pt, 3ú Peadar Ó Gallchóir 36pt

The Seniors mid-week competitions will end on Thursday 1st June until September.

Pobal Scoil classic 20u Bealtaine. Sheet on notice board.

The club will be hosting beginners lessons on Friday evenings during the month of May at 6pm. These lessons for beginners or anybody interested in taking up the game.

Letterkenny ladies

Congratulations to Celie Doran who won the voucher competition last Sunday with a fantastic score of 66 nett and runner-up Angela Bradley who also had a great score of 68 nett. It was the perfect day for one of the biggest competitions of the golfing calendar.

Congratulations too to the May medal winners - 1st, Veronica McAteer (74 nett); 2nd Marian O’Sullian (75 nett) and 3rd Joan Murphy (78 nett). Thank you to Browns on the Green for their sponsorship of the 18 hole competition this week.

Congratulations to the minor cup team who beat Ardglass ladies in their first round of the competition. Also well done to the Junior cup team who secured 2.5 matches away against Royal Belfast Golf Club - good luck to them for their return home game on May 28th.

The annual club classic is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. Your support of this club fundraiser would be appreciated. Team entry is €100.

A transition year girls in golf initiative delivered in conjunction with Loreto Letterkenny is ending this week. A total of 39 girls from TY have been introduced to the game with the supports of Seamus McGonagle, club pro, Deirdre O’Toole from Donegal Sports Partnership and Lady Captain Mary Fowley. We would be delighted to welcome to our club any of this group who would like to pursue their interest in this game.

A new closed Facebook page has been set up for lady members. Please contact Lady Captain Mary if you are interested in joining this group. It’s an excellent forum for knowing all that's going on in the club.

A final reminder to those interested in entering a team for the 3 day event on May 22nd-24th, please submit your entry form, which can be downloaded from the club website, before May 17th.

North West

Michael Fitzpatrick (7) equalled his personal best round of 71 strokes at Lisfannon on Monday, May 1st, in the Open Stableford. Playing off a 7 handicap, Michael recorded 2 birdies, 3 bogies and 13 pars in his competition winning round of 42 points. Runner up Phillip Doherty (9) finished on 41 points for second with James McHugh (5) carding 76 for the Gross. Sean Carroll (19) picked up 3rd prize with 36 points. C.S.S 69

Tuesday Open Meal Deal, May 2nd:

Fantastic weather at Lisfannon brought out some equally fantastic scoring and this time it was the turn of the steady Terry Meenan (8) to get among the prizes. Terry returned 40 points to win by one from visiting golfer Sean Keeley (21)

Irish Bowl, May 6th: Members enjoyed another beautiful day on the links on Saturday competing for the Irish Bowl. With a strong north east wind blowing down the course it wasn't going to be an easy task to return a winning card. Nobody told that to Conor Doherty (21) though and he lapped the field with a blistering 44 points. Conor wrote down 9 pars on his scorecard to win comfortably from runner up, Darren Kelly (12) on 39 points. The Gross prize was won by Stewart McGinlay (3) on 73 and 3rd was won by Brendan McDaid ( 24 ) also on 39 points. C.S.S 71

Jimmy Bruen Qualifying, May 7th:

Congratulations to the North West Jimmy Bruen team, proudly led by team captain, Sean McLaughlin on qualifying on Sunday at North West for the Jimmy Bruen matchplay stages. North West meet Ballyliffin at Greencastle in the next round

Fixtures:

Thursday, 11th May, Thursday Society

Saturday, 13th May, A&N Fuels Open Stableford

Sunday, 14th May, Lee Hogg Flagon.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Wednesday, 3rd May Open Competition sponsored by Public Image (Martin McMenmamin): Josephine Stewart was in top form carding an excellent 39 pts, closely followed by Deirdre Duncan on 38 pts bot.

The gross was won by Margaret McConnell on 24 gross points, in 3rd place was Karen O'Meara on 38 pts, 4th Ita Ward on 37 pts. The Visitors prize was won by Kit Boyce (Rosapenna); Front 9 Anna Dillon 19 pts, Back 9 Moya Larkin also on 19 pts.

Beginner Maura McCool. 2's Clara McNeill on the 6th.

Sunday, 7th May, 9 hole competition: 1st Deirdre Duncan 21pts, Josephine Stewart and Kathleen McGowan, 20pts.



Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (6th and 7th May), sponsored by the P. McCaffrey & Sons Ltd, Ballyshannon, were: 1st: Adrian McFadden 41 pts (BOT)., 2nd: Gerry Horgan 41 pts., 3rd: Michael McCaughey 38 pts., 4th: Jonathan Keenan 37 pts (BOT).

Gross: Dave Ronayne 31 pts.

Congratulations to all.

The presentation of prizes will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19th.

The competition next weekend will be sponsored by McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek.

The competition sponsored by the Criterion Bar (Nan & Patricia Brennan) that was postponed earlier in the year because of bad weather has now been re-scheduled for the weekend of May 20th.