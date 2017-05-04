GALLERY OF PICS: Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh, prizegiving night

Last Friday night, Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh hosted a presentation night of all sponsored prizes for the months of March and April.

The various winners were presented with their prizes by Lady Captain Miriam Bennett and Captain Dr. John McHardy.

The Captains thanked everyone for attending and their committees for their work in ensuring that everything ran smoothly at the club. They both wished those representing Donegal Golf Club in forthcoming competitions the very best of luck.

The following competition winners were presented with their prizes

Donegal Town Hardware Sponsored Competition Results:

18 Hole Men’s Competition 5/03/17: 1st Ciarán Daly 43pts; 2nd John "Cookie" Meehan 39pts; 3rd Joe Ward 38pts; 4th David Childs 37pts; Gross - John Meehan (7) 30pts.

15 Hole Ladies Competition 7/3/17: 1st Miriam Bennett (16) 28 pts BOT; 2nd Dorothy Woods (13) 28 pts; 3rd Catherine Conneely (20) 27 pts; 4th Patricia Britton (28) 25 pts. 9 hole: 1st Dorothy Woods (13) 15 pts

Quinn Meehan & Co. Sponsored Competition Results:

18 Hole Men’s Competition 12/03/17; 1st Francis Brogan 41pts; 2nd Martin Cassidy 39pts (bot); 3rd Roy Harron 39pts; 4th Denis Kelly 35pts; Gross Pauric McNelis 31pts

15 hole Ladies 14/05/17: 1st Patricia Britton, (28) 27 pts; 2nd Mary Farragher, (23) 24 pts; BOT; 3rd Michelle O'Rourke (34) 24 pts; 4th Tracey Clarke, (26) 23 pts BOT; 5th Ann Gillespie, (23) 23 pts; 9 hole: 1st Dorothy Woods (13) 15 pts.

18 Hole Men’s Competition 12/03/17: 1st Francis Brogan 41pts; 2nd Martin Cassidy 39pts (bot); 3rd Roy Harron 39pts; 4th Denis Kelly 35pts; Gross Pauric McNelis 31pts.

La Bella Donna sponsored Competition Results

18 Hole Men’s Competition: Hugh Giblin 68 (bot) and winner of the Vaughan Cup: 2nd Rory Lenihan 68; 3rd Bernard O'Donnell 71 (bot); 4th Charles Breslin 71 (bot); Gross Francis Brogan 82.

15 hole Ladies Competition Results 28/03/17: 1st Rosemary Carr (20) 32 pts; 2nd Margaret Trimble (25) 31pts; 3rd Patricia Britton (28) 28 pts BOT; 4th Anna Colhoun (31) 28 pts; BOT; 5th Monica Doherty (36) 28pts; BOT. 9 hole: 1st Helen O'Shea (15) 17pts; 2nd Helen Gillespie (36) 16pts.

E & J Oil Services Singles V Par sponsored Men’s Competition Results 2/04 /17: Gerard Gallagher 3up (bot); 2nd Diarmuid McGettigan 3up; 3rd Conal Callaghan 2up (bot); 4th Liam Gillespie 2up; Gross John M Meehan 6 down.

Gallagher McCartney Sols. Ladies Competition Results 4/04 /17: 18 Hole: 1st Breege McCooey (34) 32pts; B.O.T. 2nd Bernie Finn (16) 32PTS; 3rd Maureen Childs (16) 29pts; B.O.T. 4th Margaret Trimble (25) 20pts; 5th Helen O'Shea (15) 28pts; B.O.T. 9 Hole: 1st Miriam Bennett (16) 15pts B.O.T.

Sand House Hotel Competition Results

18 Hole Men’s Competition 9/04/17: 1st Bryan Westman 40pts; 2nd Liam Mundy 39pts; 3rd Eamon Cassidy 38pts; (bot) 4th John McIntyre 38pts; (bot) Gross Oliver Plunkett 32pts

18 Hole Ladies Comp 11/04/17: 1st - Breege Mccooey (34) 35 pts; 2nd Mairin McCartney (34)35pts; 3rd Ann Gillespie (23) 32pts; 4th Miriam Bennett (16)32pts; 5th -Mary Walsh (17) 31pts. 9 hole 1st Miriam Bennett (16) 18pts; 2nd Anne Marie McCormick (30) 14pts.

Magee of Donegal sponsored Competition Results

Men’s Competition 16/04/17. 1st Fergus Towey 40pts; 2nd Pat Corry 39pts; 3rd Peter Tooher 37pts; 4th Oliver Roche 35pts; (bot) Gross Darren Rafferty 28pts

Ladies Competition 18/04/17: 1st Patricia Britton (28) 36pts; 2nd Mary Farragher (23) 35pts; BOT 3rd Rosemary Carr (20) 35pts; 4th Geraldine Gorman (17) 34pts BOT; 5th Dorothy Woods (13) 34pts. 9 Hole Comp: Anne Marie Gillespie: 13pts.

Supervalu sponsored Competition Results:

Men’s Competition 23/04/17: 1st Alan O'Keefe 36pts (bot); 2nd John Neary 36pts; 3rd Padraig Farragher 34pts (bot); 4th Justin Coughlin 34pts (bot); Gross Darren McDaid 31pts.

Ladies Competition 25/04/17: 1st Mary Harley (22) 77 nett; 2nd Miriam Bennett (16) 78 nett; (BOT); 3rd Dorothy Woods (13) 78 net; 4th Patricia Britton (27) 79.

Also on the night the winners of the Cancer Care Charity Competition which took place that day were presented with their prizes. The winners with a score of 51.9 were Bernie Finn; Liam Gallagher and Frank Burke.