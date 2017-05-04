Final week of Spring League Dressage 2017 in Deane's, Bruckless

Spring has finally sprung and all the riders were up bright and early to polish their boots and have their horses extra clean for the Final Day of the Dressage Spring League at Deane’s Equestrian Centre.

In Class 1 The Walk and Trot lead rein section it was honours even for Siomha Johnston on Blossom and Dean Burgess riding Charlie as they both took 1st place with a score of 58.46%.

In Class 1 the unassisted section Rebecca Morrow riding Lincoln was 1st with a score of 60.00% and very closely followed by Alida Byrne on Penny only 0.77% behind and Bronagh Carrothers on Meenarillagh took 3rd a few marks behind her.

Class 2 was won by Darragh Flack and Harry with yet another fantastic test score of 66.92%. The next 4 place were all very close with only 4% separating them. Much to her surprise Katie Boyd picked up 2nd place riding Tilly on a score of 60.00% she was closely followed by Christina Gysling on Tango , a new combination for the day who took 3rd place with a score of 59.23%.

Class 3 was won by Darragh Flack and Harry who claimed their second red rosette of the day they were once again head and shoulders above everyone with a score of 66.31%. There was hardly a hair to split the next 4 riders as they were all within 1% of each other. It was joint 2nd for Hollie Bradley on Tango and Eleanor Boyle with 3rd for Amy Gardner and 4th for Ally McClay.

Class 4 was won by the french connection of Marion Tanghe riding Orchid with a score of 60.50% to pick up her first red rosette of the competition. Close behind was her friend Lea Aubinais on Tilly with a score of 59.50%

Class 5 and 6 were won by Lucy Stewart on Dedo with scores of 57.72% and 56.77 % in a tricky test.

Our Champions for the Spring Dressage League 2017 were crowned on the day and was decide by taking the average score over the 4 weeks of competition.

The 10’s and Under Champion category went to Dean Burgess on Little Charlie with an average score over the 4 weeks of 58.08%, 2nd place went to Siomha Johnston and 3rd place went to Bronagh Carrothers.

In the Over 10’s Under 17 Champion category went to by Darragh Flack on his super star pony Harry, who took both 1st and 2nd places with average scores of 66.54% and 64.60% over the 4 weeks. Amy Gardner riding Daisy Duke took 3rd place on 57.50% average over 4 weeks.

The Senior Champion went to Lucy Stewart on Dedo.

Many Thanks to our judge Dymphna Lonergan and scribe Kathie Boyle for their hard work on the day. Next up Clear Round Showjumping followed by the Summer League with the dates to be finalised. Contact Alax on 074 9737160 or check Deanes Farm on Facebook for upcoming events.

Results

Under 10s Champion

1st Dean Burgess

2nd Siomha Johnston

3rd Bronnagh Carrothers

Over 10s Under 17 Champion

1st Darragh Flack

2nd Darragh Flack

3rd Amy Gardner

Senior Champion

Lucy Stewart

Class 1 - Walk &Trot. Pony Club D level test

1a - Leadrein

1st Siomha Johnston, Rosbeg, Blossom

1st Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Little Charlie

1b Unassisted

Joint 1st Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln’s Copper Penny

2ndAlida Byrne, Pettigo, Penny

3rd Bronnagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarilagh

Class 2 - Walk & Trot . Pony Club Intro B

1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry

2nd Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Tilly

3rd Christina Gysling, Harvey’s Pt, Tango

4th Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Daisy Duke

Joint 4th Charlotte Kramer, Sandfields,

5th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Jayzee



Class 3 - Pony Club Pre Novice

1st Darragh Flack, Knockagar, Harry

2ndHollie Bradley, Inver, Tango

Joint 2nd Eleanor Boyle, Pettigo, Jenny

3rd Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

4th Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

5th Christina Gysling, Harvey Pt, Tango

Class 4 - British Dressage Preliminary 7

1st Marion Tanghe, France, Orchid

2nd Lea Aubinais, France, Tilly

Class 5 - British Dressage Preliminary 10

1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Class 6 - British Dressage Novice 29

1st Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo