Round up of all the news from Donegal's golf clubs

Ahead of another busy bank holiday weekend, here's a round-up from Donegal's golf courses:

Letterkenny Ladies

The winners of the Easter weekend competition sponsored by McGarrigles Shoes and Lemon Tree Restaurant were Marian O Sullivan (11) 34pts and

Margo Birmingham (30) 32pts.

The Scamble sponsored by the Arena 7 was won by Tracy Spence, Celine Bradley and Cynthia Fuery.

The runners up were Kay Kelly, Bridget McClafferty and Marian O Sullivan.

The 13 holes Club Competition produced some brilliant scores in Letterkenny on Thursday. Katrina Rainey (36) scored 29pts bot, Jackie Ireland (26) 29pts.

Letterkenny

We had a very busy week at Letterkenny Golf Club. The Wednesday Open on April 12th produced some great scores. Kenny King won the competition with 2 birdies and 11 pars scoring 42 pts (BOT). Lee Walsh was hot on his heels with 42 pts. and Liam Kenny came in 3rd with a good score of 39 pts.

The Gallinagh Letterkenny Tool Hire Open on Saturday 15th was supported by a large number of players. Dermot Rainey come in with an excellent 40 pts (BOT) having won with 8 pars. Adrian Daly was close behind him with a card play off 40 pts. Kenny King finished third with 39 pts. This is Dermot's second win in recent times and indeed he has expressed the desire to reach a single figure handicap before the year ends. If he continues the way he is going it will certainly be achievable.

On Sunday we had the Arena 7 Open where Michael Shiel won with a very respectable 38 pts. Jamie Foley who is showing good form came in second with a score of 37 pts and Kieran Walsh in third place scored 36 pts. (BOT). Jack Patton put in a good Gross Score of 33 pts.

The Easter Monday 4BBB was won by Gabriel and Glenn Mc Nulty scoring 47 pts (BOT). Second place went to Brian and Padraig McAleer with 47 pts and Simon Stephens and Daragh McMenamin scored 39 Grs. pts.

The ever popular Cat 4 competition run every Monday evening by Gerry Sullivan was won by Conail McAbhaird with 24 pts (11 holes) and the 9 hole competition on Wednesday night was won by John Russell with 20 pts.



Ballyliffen

The Saturday Open was on the Glashedy and the low handicap brigade came to the fore now that the tees have been moved back for the Summer.

Brendan Devlin [1] went out and shot 1 under par for a winning score of 38 pts. In 2nd place all round sportsman Darragh Mc Laughlin [6] had 37pts. Another 6 handicapper Oscar Mailey also had 37 pts for 3rd place. Seamus Mullan [15] was the only higher man to get a look in, he took 4th with 36pts. The Gross went to another 6 handicapper John Kennedy with 31 gross pts.

Sunday was a fine day for golf. The competition was ‘the Strand Hotel Cup Confined’ and brought out a packed time sheet. Thomas Mailey [20] probably thought if his 'wee son' can win a prize on Saturday he can do better on Sunday which, he did, coming in with a great score of 42 pts to take first place. In second place was John Keever [13] with 40pts. In third place was Brian Mc Gonigle [16] also with 40 pts. Another 40 pts took fourth place- John Quigley [21]. The Gross once again went to Keelan Quigg [0] with 36 gross pts.

The Wed. Society was won by Martin O Mahoney with 39pts

Congratulations to our Head Pro Gareth McCausland and Aisling Callaghan from our office who tied the knot on Saturday.



North West

Visiting golfer Sean Kelly (9) made the most of his round at North West on Easter Monday. Sean went around the links in 74 shots giving him a 41 point total and a one shot victory over runner up Kevin Cavanagh (20). Kevin came within a shot of making it a double having won the previous day. Charlie Doherty (4) won the gross with 77 while Paul Cassidy (19) returned 39 points for 3rd. Sean Bridge won the Visitors prize with 34 points.

Tuesday Open Meal Deal, 18th April: Three birdies in quick succession saw Gavan Doherty (10) post a competition winning 38 points in Tuesday's Open Meal Deal. Gavan birdied the 14th, 15th and 16th to finish first in a three way break of tie. Andy Walker (23) pipped Bernard McDaid for the runner up spot courtesy of a better back nine.

Cathal Harvey Trophy/Foyle Hospice Open, Wed., April 19th: Wednesday saw the annual Cathal Harvey Trophy/Foyle Hospice Open held at North West and this was well supported by ladies and gents, members and visitors. With a mild day and only a gentle breeze to trouble the competitors, the scene was set for some good scoring. North West member, James McHugh (6) ensured that the competition was won by a great score when he cruised around the links in two under par for 44 points.

Runner up on break of tie was Eugene O'Connell (10) who with 39 points yet again figured amongst the prizes. Gino Del-Pinto (14) also returned 39 points but lost out to Eugene's better back nine. The Ladies prizes were won by Sheila Reid (22) who won by three points from her nearest challenger with 37 points, Joanne Harkin (8) who finished in second with 34 points and Maureen Cassidy (25) third with 33 points.

McConnell Cup, April 22nd: Paul Cassidy (18) continued his recent run of good form at Lisfannon on Saturday. Playing in the McConnell Cup, Paul returned an impressive 43 points to win by three strokes from runner up, Karol Friel (12) on 40 points. Paul has seen his handicap reduced to 15 as a result of his fine start to the season. Sean McCloskey won the gross with 78 with Dermot McDermott (13) third with 37 points.

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to Kathleen O'Neill who won the Cara Pharmacy stroke competition on Sunday last.

1st Kathleen O'Neill 70, 2nd Bernie Gillespie 72.

Last Thursday's club competition was won by Bernie Gillespie who is showing good form in recent competitions . 1st Bernie Gillespie 35 points ( b.o.t.) 2nd Mary Stephens 35 points. Best wishes to the Bundoran Ladies team who compete in the Donegal Shield competition in Greencastle this Saturday. Club competition continues this Thursday.

The May Bank Holiday competition on Sunday and Monday is sponsored by A.I.B., Ballyshannon.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Results of the Wednesday, 19th April Competition sponsored by Anna Dillon, Brid McMenamin & Clara McNeill:

Sylvia Allen Hamilton had the best score with 35pts and get pride of place with 10 pts on the first entry on the Order of Merit, well done Sylvia

Category 1 (0-18), 1st Mary McHugh 33 pts, 2nd Bridie Faulkner 31 pts bot., Cat 2 1st Lady Capt. Kaye Stewart 31pts, 2nd Ann Sweeney 30 pts bot, Cat 3 1st Sylvia Allen Hamilton 35 pts, 2nd Ita Ward 33 pts.

2's Rose McElinney at the 8th, Moya Larkin at 14th, Lady Capt. Kaye Stewart at 17th.

Congratulations to the Junior Foursomes team captained by Dolores Devenney who won through to the next round. Playing at home against Rockmount the team needed just one match. One match was one 5/4 and another was 4 up when called in.

The team were Bride Faulkner & Sharon Maloney, Ann Glancy & Stephanie Canning, Mary McHugh and Margaret Hynes.

The Minor cup team did very well away against Bangor securing two matches. The team were Josephine Stewart, Lady Capt. Kaye Stewart, Deirdre Kelly, Brid McMenamin and Sylvia Allen Hamilton. Team Capt. Pat McCaughan.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (22nd and 23rd April), sponsored by the RNLI Bundoran, were:

1st: Martin Shepherd 64, 2nd: Mark Boyle 66 (BOT), 3rd: E.R. O'Neill 66 (BOT), 4th: Brian Melly (Blacklion) 66.

Gross: Shane Feeney 74.

Congratulations to all.

Proceeds will be donated to the R.N.L.I.

The presentation of prizes will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19th.

The competition next weekend will be sponsored by Allied Irish Bank, Ballyshannon.

Cruit Island

Results for Sunday, 23rd April, sponsored by John McDyre Golf Holidays: 1st Martin Doherty (11) 41 Pts,

2nd Tony Forrestal (16) 37 Pts Bot,

3rd John Ward (13) 37 Pts Bot,

F9 Alan Gillespie (13) 21 Pts Bot,

B9 Brendan O'Donnell (17) 18 Pts Bot

Standard Scratch 67 (37 Pts)

The competition secretary wishes to say thanks to everyone for entering their name in the computer and returning their scores as it makes the job much easier for all concerned.

On a roll is Big Martin Doc! Super score on Sunday to follow on from his win last week and take victory for the second weekend running with a superb 41pts. Well done to all our prize winners and thanks to John Mc Dyre for coming on board with his sponsorship.

Next Sunday's competition is sponsored by Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat The Cope Gallagher. Also next Sunday Stephen Melly is likely to lead his Ulster Cup team in the round 2 first leg match at home to Fortwilliam of Belfast.

In our 9 Hole Hamper Competition which ran all week Frank Kelly was our winner with an excellent score of 24pts. Look out for further 9 Hole competitions coming soon.

Our 100 Club April draw is coming up on Sunday so please make sure that you have a minimum two months paid up to date!

Gaoth Dobhair

Bhain Scotch John chomortas Patrick Gallagher Coaches ag an deireadh seachtaine le scor do 65. Scor ar doigh o John. Sa dara hait bhí Paul Lynch le 67 BOT. Sa triu hait bhí Donal Greene le 67 BOT. Chuaigh an comhlán chuig Hugh O Gallchoir le 73. Fuair an chead 9 chuig James Sweeney le 30 agus an dara 9 chuig Declan Mc Bride le 30 . Bhain Micheal Coll an catagoir le 67. CSS Sat 67, Sun 68.

Seniors: Tony Gallagher Cnoc a'Stolaire made it two wins in a row last week with another great performance in the Seniors.

Torthaí: 1ú Tony Gallagher 40pts,

2rá Rory Mangan 39pts (25 pts back 9), 3ú Charlie Cullen 39pts (23 pts back 9).

The club will be hosting beginners lessons on Friday evenings during the month of May at 6pm. These lessons are for beginners or anybody interested in taking up the game.

Portsalon

Subscription Voucher: One of the major golfing prizes of the year will be contested by Portsalon members on Monda,y May 1st with the main prize on offer of one year’s subscription at Portsalon Golf Club.

In order to play in this major golfing event, members must have their membership paid or have an appropriate fee payment arrangement made with the club for their 2017 golfing fees of the competitions

Matchplay: Details of this season's singles and doubles matchplay competitions have been arranged at Portsalon Golf Club.

If you wish to enter in one or both please record your name on the sheets provided in the clubhouse. Entry fee for singles is €8 and the doubles is €15

Results: The winner of the open staged on Wednesday 19th was Justin Green (15) – 5up, Runner-up: Jayson McIntyre (4) – 2up, Gross: Seamus Patton (6) – 1up BOT, Third: Joe Logan (17) – 1up. The CSS was Level (36)

The winner of the Saturday open staged on 22nd was Finian Ferry (19) – 43 points, Runner-up: Mark Maguire (18) – 40 points BOT, Gross: Michael Bradley (5) – 31 gross points, Third: Noel McCormick (12) – 40 points. The CSS was 36 points.

On Sunday the winner of the members' competition was Charlie McCahill (21) – 43 points Runner-up: Brendan McHugh (17) – 40 points BOT, Gross: Joe Coyle (6) – 31 points Third: Daniel Shields (12) – 40 points. The CSS was 37

Events: On Saturday 29th it’s a gents open competition and Sunday 30th it’s an open stroke competition. On Monday, 1st May it's the subscription competition. On Wednesday 3rd it's an open gents competition.

A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at portsalongolfclub.com

Ulster Cup: The Ulster Cup match which was scheduled for Sunday last has been rearranged for Sunday, April 30th.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club are hosting a brand new Gents Open Competition.

The Open will start on Thursday 4th May and every Thursday thereafter. A time sheet will be in operation through our BRS system online or you can ring our shop on 074 91 31093. More information next week.

May will also see the first of our sponsored Tuesday Members Competitions which incidentally is also an Open up until 4pm. Reserved for members only after that. As usual, Mr Paddy Carr has very kindly sponsored this first Tuesday as he has done for many a year.

If you have a business and would like to sponsor a competition, please get in touch with a council member or send a pm on our Facebook page (Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club (Official)) where in turn we will advertise your business to all our members and the greater public.

Thank you to last week's sponsors The Just Inn, Ballybofey and B&S Credit Union.

Results: Tuesday, 18th April (Sweep),

1st Nett: Joe Blee (16) 41pts (bot), 2nd Nett: Mark Rodgers (12) 41pts (bot), Gross: Martin Lynch (13) 24pts, Senior: Phil Roddy (21) 37pts

Competitors 47 CSS 67

Saturday, 22nd April Sponsored by Just Inn Ballybofey, 1st Conor Sheridan (16) 62 Nett, 2nd Fergus McMenamin (14) 64 Nett, Gross, Pauric McHugh (9) 77, 3rd Michael Walker (14) 65 Nett,

Competitors 72 CSS 68.

Sunday, 23rd April, Sponsored by B&S Credit Union, 1st Nett: Danny Conaghan (17) 42pts, 2nd Nett: David McGlinchey (20) 41pts, Gross: Michael Curran (7) 29pts, 3rd Nett: T. O'Flanagan (13) 40 (bot)

Competitors 96 CSS 67

Next week's sponsors are Saturday 29th, Oakfield Park Raphoe; Sunday 30th Browne's Tool Hire; Tuesday 2nd May Open. Mr Paddy Carr.

Good luck to Ivan Stewart and his JB Carr team who take on Rosapenna next Sunday at home in B&S.

Congratulations to our Young Guns, our Fred Daly team who travelled to Cliftonville GC on Tuesday 18th for the return leg having won 4 matches to 1 match at home.

Cliftonville won three matches, leaving the first two matches still fighting it out. The home team were up by one hole in the second match going down the 18th Hole and B&S up by one hole on the 18th in match one.

Michael Curran sank a great putt from about 15 foot to half his match and the very last putt of the match was left to Ryan Griffin who calmly (not!) watched his ball disappear into the hole for a magnificent victory.

The boys now earn themselves a trip to Royal Belfast Golf Club for the next round. Team: Ryan Griffin, Michael Curran, Joel Bradley Walsh, Thomas McMenamin and Patrick Carr. Team Captain Seán Carlin.



Dunfanaghy Ladies

Results for Tuesday 18th April which was a good day and produced some good scores: 1st Siobhan Bogues (13) 64, 2nd Gerarda Arnold (25) 67, 3rd Eleanor McKelvey (16) 70, 1st 9 Moira Irwin (17) 31.5, 2nd 9 Michelle Wilson (28) 35. Css 69

Results for Monday 24th April, Seniors

1st Bried McLaughlin LK (35) 36 pts, 2nd Vera Kearney (20) 35 pt. Css 36 pts

Rose Gavaghan ran a very successful Classic in aid of Cranford Athletic Club which attracted approximately 35 teams. Rose was delighted by the support and led her own team of Cathleen Boyle, Margaret Roarty and Una Diver to the best Ladies' prize. Deborah Moore won the Ladies' longest drive and nearest the pin.

The Junior Cup team won two matches in Allen Park, which is a good result.

Well done, ladies and and good luck in the return.

Best of luck to Cathleen Boyle's Donegal Shield team heading to Greencastle at the weekend.

A reminder that the John Roarty Shield competition has been postponed for a week as the Donegal Shield team are in Greencastle. It will now be played on 6th May and is a medal competition.

This Saturday 29th April is a stableford 18 holes.

Rosapenna

Club competitions: The V-Par competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Saturday, April 22nd was won by Seimi Connor (4) with level bot. The runner up was PJ Giles (10) with level. Two's John Casey, Seimi Connor and PJ Giles with €8 each.

The club competition on Sunday, April 23rd was won by Sean Boyce (5) with 39pts, the runner up was Francie Boyce (8) with 38pts and in third place was Stephen Loughery (20) with 37pts. Two's Stephen Loughery, Eddie McGroddy and Tony McBride with €15 each. The Bevan Cup (Golfer of the Year) will be played for on Sunday, April 30th.

Ulster Cup: Commiserations to our Ulster Cup team who were beaten by Warrenpoint Golf Club away last Sunday 5-2 on the day. The home tie ended 3.5-3.5 two weeks previous leaving the overall result 8.5-5.5. Many thanks to team captain Liam Breen and to the panel of players that competed for the club over both legs.

Donegal League

Rosapenna will host Bundoran in the first round, first leg at home this Friday over the Old Tom Morris Links at 2pm. Home support on the day is welcomed.

The draw for the Doubles Matchplay has been made and all first round ties must be completed by Friday, 12th May.

Junior Golf

Anyone interested in the Junior Golf programme for 2017 is asked to contact the Junior Convenor Peter Cullen on 087-625-3876 or The Pavilion Golf Shop to register their interest.

Annual Golf Fees

All annual golf fees are now due and are payable in full by April 30th. Fees are to be paid via The Pavilion Golf Shop.

Up coming competitions/events -

April, Sunday 30th - Bevan Cup (Golfer of the Year)

May, Sunday 7th - Club competition

GUI Jimmy Bruen @ North West

Saturday 13th - Old Tom Morris Trophy (Golfer of the Year)

Sunday 14th - Club competition

GUI Pierce Purcell @ Letterkenny



Rosapenna Ladies

Weekly competition winners:

March 25th, 1st Madge Kelly (19) 41pts, 2nd Celine Bradley (16) 35pts, Front nine Mary Devlin (27) 18pts, Back nine Cecilia Doran (33) 19pts.

April 8th, 1st Bernadette North (26) 41pts, 2nd Mary Devlin (27) 36pts, Front nine Sheila Fitzpatrick (32) 18pts, Back nine Ann Currie (17) 21pts.

April 22nd, 1st Veronica Dowds (25) 39pts, 2nd Ann Currie (17) 36pts, Front nine Terrie McBride (20) 18pts, Back nine Cecilia Doran (33) 20pts.



The Donegal Shield 2017 is being played at Greencastle Golf Club on Saturday, April 29th. Good Luck to the Rosapenna Ladies team.

St. Eunan's College Alumni

St. Eunan's College in Letterkenny are holding their annual Alumni Open on Saturday, June 3rd.

Once again the competition will be played at Letterkenny Golf Club with tee-times from 12 noon to 6pm.

The fee is €25, including a meal voucher.

Past pupils and teachers are invited to play while there will be a prize for gents and ladies visitors too.

Bookings can be made by contacting any of the organising committee, including Edward Harvey (087 935 3948) and Cathal Roarty (087 262 7654).