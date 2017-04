1995: Danny Mailley, Captain of Convoy O-35's receives the league trophy from Hugh Elliott, McGinley's Bar, Letterkenny who were sponsors of the tournament.

1995: Irish Internationals Phil Babb and John Aldridge, pictured with members of Ramelton Town Band at the international soccer school held in Letterkenny.

1995: Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Jimmy Melly of Donegal Town FC presents awards to Rory Thomas, Alan Kelly, Brendan Byrne, Paul Durcan and Padraig Thomas.

1997: All-Ireland Silver medalists in Cross Country, the Sacred Heart College team from Ballyshannon, Donna Byrne, Aoife Leonard, Claire Campbell, Maeve Loughlin, Mandy Langan and Claire McManus.

1997: Pictured at the launch of Packie Bonner's testimonial, Tommy Burns, manager of Celtic, Packie and Republic of Ireland manager, Mick McCarthy.