Finn Valley area hosts Day 3 of Finn Harps Schools Programme

Primary school kids serve up plenty of entertainment

Thursday morning saw Day 3 of the Finn Harps Schools Programme with matches played at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar.

Primary schools in the area were well represented with boys and girls serving up some wonderful action on a great day of competition.

Earlier in the week, the schools programme was in Letterkenny and Killybegs and on Friday, it goes to Gaoth Dobhair. 

Photos by Brian McDaid. 