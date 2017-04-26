Killybegs hosts Day 2 of Finn Harps Schools Programme

The Kelly's Toyota/Finn Harps Schools Programme's cup competition continued on Wednesday with matches played in Killybegs.

Primary schools from across the south of the county were in action at Emerald Park, the home of St. Catherine's FC.

It followed Tuesday's opening day of competition at Bonagee United in Letterkenny.

Once again, photographer, Brian McDaid, was there to catch all the action.

The competition continues on Thursday in Stranorlar.

Competition dates:

Thursday 27th April - Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar

Friday 28 West Donegal - Venue T.B.C