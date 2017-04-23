Perfect morning for Letterkenny 24/7's Try a Tri

Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club hosted the annual Try a Tri event in Letterkenny on Sunday morning - and photographer, Brian McDaid was there to capture all the action.

On a perfect morning for racing, the vast majority of those taking part were doing their first ever triathlon.

The Aura Leisure Centre was the base for the swim, cycle and run and a big well done goes out to all who took part or who helped organise what is fast becoming a hugely popular event.