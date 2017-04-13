Parkrun - it's fun, free and a great way to stay active

Democrat reporter Diarmaid Doherty went along to the Parkrun in Letterkenny last weekend and after managing to complete the 5k route, found out just why the weekly Saturday morning event continues to grow in popularity.

It’s just gone 9am on Saturday morning in Letterkenny and a couple of early morning walkers are enjoying a few laps of the Town Park with little but the morning chorus to keep them company.

Beside the park, there’s some activity at the main entrance to the St. Conal’s building. It’s a scene that repeats itself at this time every Saturday morning. A small group of volunteers are getting ready for the weekly Parkrun, handing out their fluorescent bibs in time for the arrival of this morning’s runners and walkers.

By 9.30, Anne McAteer, one of the Parkrun organisers, has welcomed this morning’s group and offered a few words of encouragement for the first time runners.

Then they’re off. Three laps of the hospital grounds and the park serve up a particularly tough 5k route. But as Anne explained afterwards, there’s just as big a cheer for those who cross the line towards the finish as those who come in among the leading pack.

“That’s what it’s all about,” she said.

“It’s about taking part, getting out on a Saturday morning and getting around the 5k route. It doesn’t matter it someone wants to run, jog or just walk, everyone is welcome and we love to see people coming along and better still, coming back the following weekend again to do it all again.”

Anne works in the Health & Well-being Division of the HSE, one of the main supporters of Parkrun Ireland. She’s all too aware of the benefits that can be gained from taking part in such events.

“First and foremost, it’s a community event, where people get the chance to come out and take part in an activity while making friends and meeting new people along the way,” she said.

“The benefits, in terms of mental health and wellbeing, are obvious. But it’s just fantastic to see people coming along on a Saturday morning and taking part.”

The Letterkenny Parkrun started out in February 2016 and there have been 5ks every Saturday since, no matter the weather.

One of those who helped set up the event in Letterkenny was Margaret O’Donnell and she speaks with pride at how popular the Parkrun has grown.

“It’s not about fast times or anything like that,” she said. “I don’t think there are any Olympians among us. But we are keen to let people know that this is open to everyone, runners and walkers, husbands, wives, and their families and friends.

“We’ve had people taking part who have joined us while on holidays or who were visiting the area which is great to see.”

Both Margaret and Anne were quick to mention the part played every weekend by the volunteers, with special mention for Brendan Delap, Cathal Roarty and Allister Johnston.

“You couldn’t run an event like this without the volunteers,” Anne said.

“So we are so grateful to them and we’d encourage anyone who would like to give a hand out to come along and get involved.”

This weekend, the Parkrun participants will gather for a cuppa and some refreshments after the race to mark Easter weekend.

“We did it at Christmas as well,” Anne said.

“It’s something that people enjoy and gives everyone a chance to have a wee chat after the race.”

For the record, the first runner home on Saturday finished in 20 minutes, 44 seconds with the last of the walkers home in 54.49, with me struggling home somewhere in between.

Parkrun snippets

Three towns in Donegal host Parkrun events every Saturday morning.

Along with Letterkenny, there are Parkruns in Falcarragh and Dungloe and plans are in place to establish a new Parkrun in Buncrana.

The Falcarragh Parkrun takes place at the Ballyconnell Estate at 9.30am, and in Dungloe, the event is held at The River Walk, Carnmore Rd, also at 9.30am.



- What is Parkrun?

Parkrun started back in 2004 when 13 runners got together on a blustery day in Bushy Park, Teddington, UK. They're now an international family of two million registered runners and volunteers (and counting).

- What does it cost to join in?

Nothing - it's free! but please register before your first run. Only ever register with Parkrun once. Don't forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time.

- How fast do I have to be?

We all run for our own enjoyment. Please come along and join in whatever your pace!

- Do I have to have a barcode?

If you wish to receive a time then yes.

Parkrun operate a strict 'No printed barcode - No result' policy at all of their events.

When you register for the first time, you can print off your barcode which you can take to each race.

For more information go to support.parkrun.com.