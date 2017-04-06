Letterkenny 24/7 members take on Omagh Half Marathon

Once again it was an action-packed weekend for Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club members who took part in a number of races around the country.

The events included RAS na Nog, the Omagh Half Marathon, Omagh Duathlon, Rathmullan Duathlon and Autism Awareness 5k.

Omagh Duathlon

Eight club members took part in Sunday's Omagh Duathlon. Shane McNulty was the first 24/7 member home finishing in 14th in 55.59 minutes taking a 3rd place prize in the M40-44 category. Colin Dean and Paul Dillon also raced well.

Junior Jonathon Martin put in an excellent performance, finishing 2nd in his age category, agonizingly just 1 second away from a first place prize. As always the 24/7 ladies brought home the silverware - Siobhan Gallagher was first female overall in a super time of 58:22. Both Natasha Kelly and Niamh McDaid continued their excellent duathlon seasons, Natasha finishing 5th woman overall and both girls winning their respective age categories. Junior Kate Black also performed well finishing in 2nd place in the F16-17 category.

Omagh Half Marathon

Twenty- eight club members made the trip to Omagh on Saturday for the 28th Spar Omagh Half Marathon. It may have been a wet day but that didn’t dampen the mood for competitors or the great number of supporters who came to cheer on their club mates on what was a highly successful day for the club.

Aidan Callaghan was first 24/7 male over the finish line in a PB time of 01:15:26 - Aidan’s last race before his wedding to Catherine this Saturday. Catherine McKinley was first 24/7 female also finishing with a PB of 01:39:39.

Times were extremely impressive from everyone who took part, the long Winter miles and training paying off with a record number of PB’s from competitors. Congratulations to all members who raced- especially everyone taking part in a half marathon for the first time. The support from fellow competitors and the 24/7 supporters club who made the trip to Omagh was superb and in true 24/7 style the celebrations were as impressive as the results!

Full results below.

Rathmullan Duathlon

24/7 was also represented in the Rathmullan Charity Duathlon on Saturday with Sam Bogan, Alastair Hetherington, Martin Robinson and Fionnuala Larkin all performing well.

Ras Na Nog, Drogheda

U14 Ciaran McGettigan raced Ras na Nog hosted by Drogheda Wheelers at the weekend. He had a 10th place finish in Crit, 14th in the Stage 2 Road Race and a very impressive 3rd place in Sunday's final race in a big sprint finish. Ciaran finished in an excellent 7th overall.

Autism Awareness 5k

Club member Shaun McDevitt was 4th place in Sunda'ys 5k in a time of 20:13.

Club Training

Club training continues as follows:

Tuesday: Track session- 7.45pm

Wednesday: Swim session- Advanced 7-8pm, Intermediate/ Beginners 8-9pm

Thursday: Long Run session leaves from Aura at 6.30pm

Saturday: Club cycle leaves from Aura at 8am



