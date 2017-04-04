Launch of 'I Run for Fun' at Loreto Letterkenny

After the great success of the 'I Run for Fun' initiative last year, students at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny took part in the official launch of this year's event on Friday.

Transition year students along with teacher, Mrs Ferguson, have organised a 6-week programme for students again this year.

'I Run for Fun' is the perfect opportunity for those not already in sport to try it out and embrace a healthy active lifestyle. It allows students to increase their fitness by taking part in a short non-competitive programme during P.E classes and organised lunchtime sessions.

It doesn’t matter whether a student has never run before; it’s all about trying to get a little more active in a non-pressurised fun way.

Training takes placeat lunchtimes on Mondays and Fridays.

The launch of the 'I Run for Fun' took place on Friday with Danny Ryan of Ireland's Fittest Family fame the special guest.

A balloon was given to each of the 230 participants to let go into the air during the launch.

The school is organising a 5k Fun Run for all students who partake in the programme on Friday, 12th May.