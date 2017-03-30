Gallery: North West Basketball Finals in Donegal town

The busy programme of underage basketball in the county continued at the weekend when Donegal town staged the North West Cup finals.

There were four big games with finalsfor boys and girls at U-14 and U-16 level.

The results were as follows: U-16 boys - Letterkenny Blaze 37- Ballyshannon 32;

U-16 girls - Donegal town 64 - Ballyshannon 25;

U-14 girls - Ballyshannon 15 - Sligo Allstars 48

U-14 boys - Ballyshannon 37 - Blaze 35.

The four winning teams from Saturday now go through to the Super Cup finals where they will meet the league winners.

Those finals are on this coming Saturday at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny.

Both the winners of last weekend's games and this coming weekend's games go forward to represent the region at the All-Ireland Club Championships.

The U-14 boys and girls go to University of Limerick on April 7th/8th.

The U-16 boys go to Castleisland, Co Kerry on the weekend of April 22nd/23rd and on the same weekend, the U-16 girls make the journey to Kilkenny and Carlow.

Photos by Thomas Gallagher