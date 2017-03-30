Gallery: Donegal schools at Sportshall Athletics

In the National finals of Sports Hall Athletics held in the Athlone Indoor Arena, Donegal and Letterkenny schools were to the fore in all four categories taking three out of the four national titles. In the girls category Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny were victorious in both categories with a total of 265 points in the 3rd/4th Class Girls category and 278 points in the 5th/6th Girls category.

Scoil Colmcille, Letterkenny, who were representing Donegal in the boys sections, had totals of 260 points in the 5th & 6th boys category giving them a national title with the 3rd & 4th class boys taking a second place missing out narrowly to Clare by 6 points.

Letterkenny and Co Donegal are delighted for of all the young athletes who competed excellently and represented their county with great pride and also to the teachers and athletics coaches who worked hard in preparing their teams for the finals event.

This brings to an end the Primary Schools Sports Hall Athletics for the 2016/17 which was promoted locally by Donegal Sports Partnership and Donegal Athletics County Board and nationally the Network of Local Sports Partnerships and Athletics Ireland.

Photos by Danny Nee.