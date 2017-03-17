Donegal golf round-up - news and pictures

Bundoran was one of several clubs in Donegal to host their Captains' Drive-in last weekend.

For news and pics from Bundoran and some of the rest of the county's clubs, here's a round-up:

Rosapenna

The gents singles stableford on Sunday was won by Shaun Boyce (8) with 38pts, the runner up was Liam Breen (12) with 37pts. The gross winner was Denis McBride with 29 gross pts. Third place was Albert Strain (23) with 36pts. Two's - Micheal Bradley Snr and Liam Breen with €30 each.

Winter Scramble Series: The final event in the Winter Scramble Series took place last Saturday with the results as follows:

1st Paul Travers, Pete Gallagher, M Gallagher & D Harkin with 55 3/4.

2nd Leo McGowan, Dean O'Donnell, Kevin O'Donnell & Trevor Henderson

3rd Colm Miller, Michael Kelly, John McCourt & Gerrard Redden.

4th John McDermott, Joe McColgan, Neil Harkin & Barry Doherty.

5th Mark Bradley, Micheal Bradley, Marty Carlin & Peter Smyth.

6th Pat Boyce, Madge Kelly, Carmel Barry & Hugh Kelly.

Many thanks to all the members and visitors who supported these events over the winter months.

Mulroy Links: The final outing will take place on Saturday, March 25th at Rosapenna. Please contact the Pavilion Golf Shop on 074-915-5000 re all tee time enquires.

Course Notice: Club length placing not nearer the hole on fairways only will come into effect from Friday, March 17th, f March until further notice.

Junior Golf: Anyone interested in the Junior Golf programme for 2017 is asked to contact the Junior Convenor Peter Cullen on 087-625-3876 or the Pavilion Golf Shop.

Up coming competitions/events: -

March, Saturday 18th - Open Competition (Resort)

Sunday 19th - Gents Competition (club)

Saturday 25th - Mulroy Links @ Rosapenna

Sunday 26th - Gents Competition, 4BBB (club)

April, Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd - Senior Scratch Cup (54 holes); Saturday 1st - Junior Scratch Cup (36 holes); Sunday 2nd - Gents Competition (club)

DUNFANAGHY LADIES

Spring was in Dunfanaghy last weekend, let's hope it stays with us. Rose Gavaghan (28) won Saturday's medal competition with 68, two shots better than Margaret Witherow (14) in second place with 70.

The Ladies Links was played in reasonable conditions on Tuesday last. 1st Cecilia Doran Letterkenny (33) 40 pts, 2nd Deborah Moore (18) 38 pts, Gross Tracy Spence LK (12) 22 gross pts, 3rd Anne Curran GW (20) 37 pts, non qualifier Sioghan Bogues (13) 28 pts, 1st 9 Sheila King LK (36) 18 pts, 2nd 9 Barbara Eakin (13) 19 pts.

There is an open 3 BBB (any combination) on St Patrick's Day, and a members stableford on Saturday.

Monday, 20th March, is the next outing for Seniors, entry only €10, so time sheet fills up quickly.

The Winter Links is over but the ladies are holding open competitions on Tuesday, 4th April and Tuesday, 2nd May.

Bundoran Ladies

The Captains’ Drive-in was a great success last Sunday, as a large gathering of members attended in brilliant sunshine, to welcome Leona Connolly and Mark Crawford as Bundoran Captains for 2017.

A very enjoyable 9-hole scramble attracted a big entry and was won by Kathleen and Ian McDaid and Sean Culleton. Leona and Mark thanked all who made the day a success, including the club staff, and wished all an enjoyable year’s golfing. Golfers were treated to a light buffet in the clubhouse after the scramble.

Recent winners of the 9-hole Sunday competitions were Kay McGowan, Aideen Mc Garrigle, Lucy Ryan and Marie Begley.

The first 18 hole competition of the year commences on St. Patrick’s Day with re-entry on Sunday, 19th March. This 18-hole stableford competition is sponsored by Pillbox, Bundoran and Ballyshannon. The competition will also be a qualifier for the Donegal Shield with the first 8 placed golfers travelling with the Lady Captain to Greencastle on Saturday, 29th April.

Dunfanaghy

Competitions for the week ahead:

Friday, March 17th 3BBB any combination, Saturday 18th Open Single Stableford, Sunday 19th Easter Hamper (Goy)

Results: Wednesday, 8th March Open Stableford, 1st Neil Gallagher 37pts,

2nd Connie Ferry 35pts, Gross Don Ponsonby 26 gross pts, 3rd Seamus McCauley 32pts Bot, Css n/c

Saturday, 11th March, 4BBB, 1st E McGlinchey/W White L/K 47pts, 2nd Mal Johnston/Billy Griffin 45pts

Css n/q

Sunday, 12th March, Monthly Medal

1st Charles Roarty Jnr 40pts, 2nd Cathal McMonagle 39pts, Gross Mal Jonston 25 gross pts, 3rd Anthony Gallagher 38pts. Css n/c.

Portsalon

Events: On St Patrick's Day, March 17th it's an open fourball scramble. On Saturday 18th, a gents open competition, Sunday 19th a members competition and Wednesday 22nd is an open gents competition.

A time sheet is in operation for all competitions, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at www.portsalongolfclub.com

Mulroy Winter Links: The next Mulroy Links will be staged at Rosapena Golf Resort on March 25th. Contact Rosapenna to confirm your time.

Results: The winner of the Wednesday open staged on March 8th was Paul Given (Strabane) 35 points BOT, Runner-up: Colm McConigley 35 points, Gross: Paddy Sheridan 25 points, Third: Mark Howard 34 points. On Saturday the winners of the open fourball betterball were Adrian O'Dalaigh & Brian McElhinney, Runners-up: Tony Morrison & Paddy Sheridan.

On Sunday the winner of the v-par members competition was Sean McCormack (25) - 5up, Runner-up: Donal Callaghan Snr (14) - 3up BOT, Third: Dermot Boyce (17) - 3up, Gross: Ryan McGettigan (5) - 1 down.

Gaeltacht League: Portsalon hosted Cloughaneeley on Saturday last and the home team emerged victorious with seven and half matches to one and half matches. Portsalon have one remaining fixture in this season’s event with an away match at Rosapenna. Portsalon members should note that the course is booked for the Gaeltacht Captain's Day on Saturday, 1st April.

Sympathy: The Captain Martin Blaney and members of Portsalon Golf Club would like to extend their deepest sympathy to Kevin McGonagle on the death of his mother.



Gaoth Dobhair

Bhain Cian O Fearraigh chomortas Farren & Roarty ag an deireadh seachtaine le scor 40pts BOT. Sa dara hait bhí Peadar O Gallchoir le 40 BOT freisin. Sa triú hait bhíi Paul Lynch le 40 BOT.

Fuair an chead 9 chuig Brendan Doherty le 21pts agus an dara 9 chuig Paul Mc Gee le 22pts. Bhain James Tiger Sweeney an catagoir le 38pts. CSS sat 39 sun 38

Sraith na Gaeltachta: Narin & Portnoo 3 v Gaoth Dobhair 6

Cluiche deirneach sa Bhaile v Dunfanaghy 18ú, Adh mor ar Nigel agus an fhoireann go leir.

Ballraíocht le hioc anois.

Seniors: After a 3 week lay-off due to poor weather the senior golfers at Gaoth Dobhair were back in action with the Doire Chonaire, Tiger James Sweeney coming 1st with 40 points, 2nd Rory Mangan Bun a 'Leaca 38 and Tony Gallagher Cnoc a Stolaire 35 points.

Tá an comórtas anois gach seachtain thar 3 lá, Dé Máirt De Ceadaoine (tar eis 11am) agus Déardaoin.

Is feidir imirt ar an Domhnach amháin.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

I was just listening to the very popular Shaun Doherty Show on Highland Radio on Monday and he had a guest on talking about different types of birds and indeed went on to mention the Blue Tit. Well let me tell you that we at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club have our very own Blue Tit and indeed has its very own perch amid the trees around the 16th tee box. A colourful picture of this unique bird can be seen posted on our Facebook page by an obvious bird watcher.

Great to see the longer evenings approach which is a sure sign of spring. We at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club would like to wish all our members and indeed everyone at home and abroad and all around the world, a very Happy St Patrick's Day.

RESULTS: Tuesday, 7th March, 1st Nett: Trevor Robb (15) 43pts, Senior: James Gavin (28) 32pts

Saturday, 11th March, 1st Nett: Lorcan Donnellan (8) 40 pts (bot), 2nd Nett: Osin Merritt (16) 40pts (bot), Gross, Ryan Griffin (5) 32pts, 3rd Nett: Liam O'Neill (11) 40pts ,(bot)

Sunday, 12th March, 1st Nett: Anthony McCormack (17) 40pts 2nd Nett: Roger Campbell (7) 38pts, Gross, Ryan Griffin (5) 30pts, 3rd Nett: Gareth Devenney (19) 38pts

Upcoming events: Usual competitions this week. St Patrick's Day Champagne Scramble kindly sponsored by Kee's Hotel. Names to be put on timesheet before Thursday night. Draw for partners. 12noon shotgun start.

QUIZ: Quiz on Wednesday, March 15th was for Cunamh and Wednesday 22nd is for the Historical Society.

North West

Tuesday Open, 7th March: Taking a break from his role as Club Handicap Secretary, Stiofan MacLochlainn (7) notched his first win of 2017 when he carded 35 points in breezy conditions to win the Tuesday Open.

Stiofan beat Terry Meenan (8) on tie break with 19 points on the back nine to Terry's 17.

Confined Club Sweep, 11th March: Saturday's Club Sweep was played in beautiful spring sunshine at North West and over 90 golfers took advantage of the mild weather. Returning a flawless 42 points and winning the competition by two shots was Thomas Timlin (19). As this was the first qualifying competition of the year, Thomas saw his handicap reduced by two shots to 17.Runner up on this occasion was talented teenager, Sean McCloskey (11) posting 40 points for second, John McConalogue (26) pipped Pat McMyler for 3rd place on a countback.

Nick Edmund visited the North West on Tuesday (7th March) on his walk along the Wild Atlantic Way. Nick will be visiting 40 golf courses on his 2,000km journey playing the 4th hole of each course all to raise money for Cancer Care West, a Galway based cancer charity. This is part of Nick's 4-Flag Campaign and his flag will be flown on the 4th hole of every club he visits.

Membership Draw: Theres still time to buy a ticket in our Membership draw, Don't miss this opportunity to win a full membership for the North West Golf Club for only €10 a ticket. Tickets limited to 300 and are available in the Bar, shop and from members of the Marketing and Sponsorship committees. Tickets are selling fast, contact 074 9361715 for information.

West Coast Alliance

The final leg of the West Coast Alliance will be played in Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday, March 25th. Tee time is 9am to 12noon, booking is not essential as we will have a running draw. Everyone will be accommodated on the day. We hope to see a large number of ladies on the day.

Contact Anne on 087 3952496.

Cruit island

A large turnout of golfers enjoyed a good day's golf in the Hughie McDevitt sponsored competition at Cruit Island.

Charles Gillespie was the man in form to hold off Brendan Ward and Frank Kelly who both are going through a purple patch.

Result: 1st Charles Gillespie 40pts, 2nd Brendan Ward 39pts, 3rd Frank Kelly 38pts BOT, Front 9 Brendan Boyle 20pts, Back 9 Michael Boyle 21pts BOT

This week's competition is sponsored by the Viking House Hotel and it's our first stroke competition of the year.

Good Luck to Stephen Melly who takes his Ulster Cup Team to Cushendall in Co Antrim on Saturday.

The draw for Winter League semi Final is Keith Bonner, Denis P Boyle v Robert Casey, Jim O Donnell; Terence Gallagher, Frank Kelly v Gerry Breslin, Neily Doherty or Eugene McGarvey, Jimmy Boyle.

Drum Bar Society

The society returned to Dunfanaghy Golf Club on Saturday and with the weather finally showing signs of improvement, it was great to see so many members taking part.

Christy Galligan was the first winner of 2017, his score good enough to hold off the challenge of Liam Rodgers in second and Damien Judge who was third. Eileen Crossan won the ladies.

Well done to all for a great day's golf and thanks are extended to Dunfanaghy Golf Club for their hospitality.

Our next outing is to Portstewart on April 8th.

The results from Saturday were: 1st Christy Galligan, 2nd Liam Rodgers, 3rd, Damien Judge; Ladies, Eileen Crossan; Front nine, Dave Moore; Back nine, Davie Moore; Cat 1 Pat Loughnane, Cat 2 Peter McGrath, Cat 3 Cathal Sheridan; Nearest the pin, Damien Judge; Longest drives, Mary Donnellan and Peter McGrath.

For news from Letterkenny and Donegal Golf Club Captains' Drive-ins, see separate articles on the Donegal Democrat website