Colin and Mary host their Captains' Drive-in at Barnhill

The Captains' Drive-in was held at Letterkenny Golf Club on Sunday for new Captains Mary Fowley and Colin Morrow.

The day was very well supported by members of the club and visitors. The competition was a three ball better ball. The winners were Daragh Heaney, Sonya McFadden and Liam Sweeney.

In second place were Brid McLaughlin, Cliff Malon and Pat McGrath and third was the team of Eamonn McGlinchey, Maureen Haran and Shay Henry. (see photos).

Both Mary and Colin hit off on the first tee to start the competition, both having excellent drives.

The sun broke through after a short time which made it a perfect day for golfing.

Browns on the Green supplied an excellent meal to all the players afterwards.