Letterkenny 24/7 members excel over busy weekend

As always it was a busy weekend for the 24/7 club in Letterkenny with members taking part in a number of races around the country including RAS Mayo, the Cara Bundoran 10mile/10k challenge, The Race and the national Duathlon Championships in Clarinbridge.

National Duathlon Championships- Silverware for 24/7 ladies

Predator Triathlon Club played host to the National Duathlon Championships on Sunday where Heather Foley and Kieran Jackson were crowned National Duathlon Champions for 2017.

In all, more than 200 athletes raced in windy but sunny and reasonably warm conditions in Clarenbridge, Co Galway. The race consisted of a 7.5km run, a 37km bike course and a 5k run to finish.

Yet again the 24/7 ladies brought home silverware- Siobhan Gallagher and Natasha Kelly were both crowned National Age Group Duathlon Champions. Siobhan finished in a superb time of 2:00:10 to win the 25-29 age category with Natasha Kelly winning the 20-24 category in a time of 02:11:47. An exciting triathlon season awaits these 2 athletes in 2017.

Liam Tinney, Adrian Callaghan and Cathal Roarty made the journey down south and performed well also.

The Race 2017

Three Club members took on The Race over the weekend. Irelands ultimate endurance event takes competitors on a 250km trek of Donegal’s spectacular coast, rugged wilderness and highest peaks. The weather for once was in their favour and competitors and their teams of supporters were treated to the best of the Donegal scenery in spring sunshine. The event is made up of 64km of running, 166km of cycling, a 5k summit of Muckish as well as 15km of kayaking.

Despite battling illness all day, Peter O’Donnell completed the race in 15:27hours crossing the line in joint 5th place with his Milford AC teammates Hugh Coll and Damian McBride. This was Peter’s second time taking on the event improving on his 2016 time of 16:11:58.

Paddy McGee finished in 13th position completing the 250km in 17:33:36, arriving at the finish line at Gartan Adventure centre to a huge crowd of very proud family and friends.

Sharon Black finished 2nd Female overall completing the event in 18:50hours. In doing so Sharon became the first Donegal woman to complete the Race.

Well done to Peter, Paddy and Sharon on their amazing achievements, the hard work and dedication towards training for such a grueling event paid off. Enjoy some well deserved recovery time now.

RAS Mayo 3 stage cycle

U14 Ciaran McGettigan took part in the 3stage RAS cycle hosted by Covey Wheelers at the weekend. Ciaran raced well, finishing 11th overall with his highest place being 7th after Stage 1 which finished with a grueling 2k climb.



Cara Bundoran 10mile/10k challenge

A sea of club colours made their way across the gap on Saturday morning to take on the Cara Bundoran 10mile/10k event.

Adam Speer was the first 24/7 member to finish in a time of 57:56 in 12th position. Desiree Casburn was first 24/7 female home in 01:23:43. Ailbhe Dunne made a welcome return from illness with a super PB of 01:43:35, shaving over 12minutes off her time in Februarys Glenmore 10mile race.

There were impressive times on what was a sunny day in Bundoran. It was great preparation for the competitors who take on the Omagh Half marathon on April 1st.

LYIT 5k

Gavin Crawford won the LYIT 5k last Tuesday in a time of 16:53.



Try a Tri and Super Sprint -23rd April

Preparations are well underway for the 2017 Letterkenny Try a tri and Super Sprint Triathlons which will take place on Sunday 23rd April at the Aura Leisure Centre. Always a popular event with new people and existing triathletes this event sells out quickly. Please note as this is a pool based triathlon entries are limited.

As the Aura Leisure centre has a moveable floor, the less experienced swimmers have nothing to fear as the floor will be risen on the day, with a water depth of only 1.25metres.

There will be 2races on the day, the Try a tri with a swim distance of 200meters (8 pool lengths) and the Super Sprint with a swim of 400 meters (16 pool lengths). Please note that the Try a tri is only open to first time competitors in triathlon.

Entries are now open on the Triathlon Ireland website. This is a pre-entry event only and no entries will be taken on the day.

For any queries please contact the race director by email at letterkenny247tryatri@yahoo.com

Club Training

Club training continues as follows:

Tuesday: Track session- 7.45pm

Wednesday: Swim session- Advanced 7-8pm, Intermediate/ Beginners 8-9pm

Thursday: Long Run session leaves from Aura at 6.30pm

Saturday: Club cycle leaves from Aura at 9am

Full Results

National Duathlon Championships, Clarinbridge, Galway

Siobhan Gallagher 02.00:10 Winner F25-29

Liam Tinney 02:07:46

Adrian Callaghan 02:09:25

Natasha Kelly 02:11:47 Winner F20-24

Cathal Roarty 02:18:06

The Race

Peter O’Donnell 15:27:11 5th place

Patrick McGee 17:33:36 13thplace

Sharon Black 18:50:46 2nd Female

Cara Bundoran 10mile

Adam Speer 57:56

Patrick McNulty 01:13:42

Terence Quinn 01:22:28

Graham Parker 01:23:24

Desiree Casburn 01:23:43

Anne Robinson 01:24:40

Fiona McDaid 01:27:29

Labhaoise Maguire 01:29:14

Niamh Gibbons 01:29:54

Raj Mehan 01:30:01

Fiona Temple 01:31:31

Martina McDaid 01:32:21

Ailbhe Dunne 01:43:25

Bridie Devenney 01:55:55

Elaine Gallagher 01:55:55



Cara Bundoran 10k

Alaistair Hetherington 47:17

LYIT 5K

Gavin Crawford 16:53 1st place