GALLERY: Successful football tournament in aid of charity in Gaoth Dobhair

For the second year in a row an Garda Síochána and Pobal le Chéile Tré Spoirt football tournament took place in Gaoth Dobhair. A total of six teams took part and the team members were both men and women. The competition was played at Gweedore Celtic FC pitch at an Screabán last year while it took place at Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe football pitch at Carrickboyle this year. The competition has been running for the past five weeks and the final took place on Sunday evening. In the final was a team representing Spina Bifida [Donegal Branch] and the captain was Kit Crowley, and a team representing North West Cancer Care and the captain of this team was Aisling Uí Chumhaill.

The game was played wintry conditions with showers of hailstones falling during the game. The game finished a tie and after extra time nothing separated the teams. The North West Cancer Care team emerged as the winners after a penalty shootout and won the cup. Bunbeg based garda, Rónán Steede came up with the initiative to run the competition to raise funds for local charities. It is planned to run it on an annual basis. Speaking after the final on Sunday garda Steede thanked everyone who supported the event during the past five weeks. He also thanked Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe FC for hosting the event this year.

Among those present on Sunday for the final match were Superintendent David Kelly who presented the awards and the Bunbeg based Sergeant John Joe McClafferty. The event raised the sum of €1,665 which will be divided equally between Spina Bifida [Donegal Branch] and North West Cancer Care.