GALLERY

Back in Time at the Community Games

Donegal athletes competing at the Community Games finals

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The National Commrunity Games are celebrating 50 years in 2017 and to mark the anniversary, the Donegal Democrat has been carrying photos from the finals from down through the years.

Our latest series of Back in Time pics features a few familiar faces.

If you have a photograph you would like included in our Community Games Back in Time gallery, you can send them to us at sport@donegaldemocrat.com