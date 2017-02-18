GALLERY
Back in Time at the Community Games
Donegal athletes competing at the Community Games finals
The National Commrunity Games are celebrating 50 years in 2017 and to mark the anniversary, the Donegal Democrat has been carrying photos from the finals from down through the years.
Our latest series of Back in Time pics features a few familiar faces.
If you have a photograph you would like included in our Community Games Back in Time gallery, you can send them to us at sport@donegaldemocrat.com
