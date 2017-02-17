All the news and photos from Donegal's golf clubs

Here's a round-up from the county's golf clubs

Narin and Portnoo

Mr Kevin Gilgunn and Mrs Maureen Gildea's Captains' drive in will be held on Saturday, 4th March at 10am. The usual large crowd is expected for what will be the official start of the 2017 golfing season.

Results: Wed. 8th Feb., 1st John Molloy (8) 36pts, 2nd Alan Lafferty (25) 34pts b.o.t., 3rd Brendan Boyle (25) 34pts. Sat. 11th, Hospice Fundraiser, 1st Ciaran O Kane/John Callaghan/ Jim Harley 57.2.

Sun. 12th Feb., 1st Conal Keeney (17) 36pts, 2nd Patrick Flynn (22) 35pts, 3rd Manus Boyle Jnr. (6) 33ts b.o.t., Cat A Harry Reid (5) 33, Cat B Charles Tully (12) 30pts, Cat C John Byrne (27) 32pts.

Fixtures: Open every Wednesday; Sat/Sun. 19th/20th Single Stableford.

Ballyliffen

A baltic Ballyliffin over the weekend for golf - the only thing hot were the scores.

The Friday Open was won by David Houston [26] with 39pts on the break of a tie from Buncrana's Gary McGlinchey [20] also with 39pts.

The Saturday Open was on the Glashedy course and the top score went to Tom Doherty [b] [21] with 44pts. In 2nd place was Rhee Postero [20] with 40pts. In 3rd spot was Louis Walsh [11] also with 40pts. The Gross went to Brendan Devlin [1] with 36 gross pts.

The Sunday Confined was held on both courses. On Glashedy coming out on top was Christy Friel [15] with 40pts well ahead of John Grant [11] in 2nd place with 33pts.

On the Old course in 1st place was Mike Moriarty [15] with 41pts and in 2nd place was William Joyce [13] with 39pts. The Gross went to Paul Van Dessel [4] with 27 gross pts.

The latest outing of the Wednesday Society was won by Philip Doherty with 42pts. In 2nd place was Seamus Gordon with 40pts. Hugh McEleney took 3rd with 38 pts.

Forthcoming events and fixtures:

Friday, 17th February, Open Competition on Glashedy Links. €30 per person; Saturday, 18th February, Open Competition on The Old Links

Sunday, 19th February, Glashedy No.8 on both courses.

Results: Sunday Confined, 12th February, Glashedy, 1st Christy Friel (15) 40pts, 2nd John Grant (11) 33pts

Old Links, 1st Mike Moriarty (15) 41pts,

2nd William Joyce (13) 39pts, Gross: Paul Van Dessel (4) 27pts, CSS: N/Q

Saturday Open, 11th February, 1st Tom Doherty(B) (21) 44pts, 2nd Rhee Postrero (20) 40pts, 3rd Louis Walsh (11) 40pts, Gross: Brendan Devlin (1) 36pts, CSS: N/Q

Friday Open, 10 February, 1st David Houston (26) 39pts, 2nd Gary McGlinchey (20) 39pts, CSS: N/Q

Wednesday, 8th February, 1st Philip Doherty 42pts, 2nd Seamus Gordon 40pts, 3rd Hugh McEleney 38pts, Two’s: Connell McGrenra

Ladies:

Glashedy No 8, 12th February, 0-18 1st Joan Doherty 19pts, 2nd Ann Friel 17pts, 19-28 1st Sadie Grant(N) 18pts, 2nd Debbie McConologue 17pts; 29-36 1st Maire Mathews 19pts, 2nd Nancy Doherty 18pts.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The gents singles stableford played over the Sandy Hills Links on Sunday was won by Mick Gallagher Jnr (7) with 38pts, the runner up was Conor McMenamin (6) with 36pts. Third place was Johnny Dowds (16) with 35pts. Two's - Denis McBride, Hugo Duggan, Shane Doherty and Shaun Boyce with €11 each.

Winter Scramble Series

The results from the Winter Scramble played over the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday are as follows:

1st Peadar Boyce, Shane Sweeney, Seamus Herraghty & John Boyce with 54.75.

2nd Sheila Breen, Liam Breen, Shane Coll & Liam McBride with 55 1/8.

3rd Garvin Toye, Charlie McBride, Seimi Connor & Tony McBride with 56 1/8.

4th Brendan Roache, Shane Scanlon, Barry Kavanagh & Seimi McBride with 56 5/8.

5th Aidan McGrellis, Marty McGrellis, Brian O'Kane & Danny McGrellis with 57.5.

6th Dympna Kelly, Veronica Dowds, Johnny Dowds & Brian Kelly with 57 1/8.

The last Winter Scramble will take place on Saturday, March 11th over the Sandy Hills Links. For all entries please contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 074 915 5000.

Captains' Drive In

The 2017 Ladies & Gents Captains Drive In will take place this coming Saturday. Feb. 18th. The format will be a four ball scramble, mixed draw, with tea/coffee and registration in the Golf Pavilion from 10am. The Captains will drive in at 11am and there will be a shotgun start at 11.30am. Please ensure you have your name down no later than 10.45am on the morning if you intend on playing in the scramble. Food for all competitors and the presentation of prizes will take place in the Golf Pavilion immediately after your round. The annual Dinner Dance has been postponed until the Autumn.

Mulroy Links

The next outing will be held on Saturday. February 18th at Portsalon. The last two outings of the 2016/17 season will both take place at Rosapenna on Saturday, 4th March and Saturday, 25th March. Please contact Portsalon Golf Links direct on 074-915-9459 re all tee time enquires for February 18th.

Up coming competitions/events:

Saturday, Feb. 18th - Ladies & Gents Captains' Drive In; Sunday 19th - Gents Competition (club); Saturday 25th - Mevagh Day Centre Golf Classic; Sunday 26th - Gents Competition (club).



Cruit Island

A very cold windy weekend at Cruit Island but we had two days of golf.

On Saturday our near neighbours Gweedore made the short journey to Cruit in the Gaelteacht Alliance.

Most matches were very close and Cruit Captain Terence Gallagher was more than happy with the result after losing his own match to an excellent Gweedore score. Result was Cruit Island 6.5, Gweedore 2.5

With one match left to play Cruit will be hoping to finish in the top half of the table.

On Sunday it was back to club competition and our Winter League.

Denis P Boyle had an unbelievable score considering the day when he returned 38pts after a super front 9. Alan Gillespie was the only other player to play to handicap.

Result: 1st Denis P Boyle 38pts, 2nd Alan Gillespie 36pts, 3rd Chris Walsh 35pts, Front 9 Robert Casey 20pts,

Back 9 Alan Cowley 17pts BOT.

In the Winter League we have our quarter final teams almost decided and eagerly await the draw from our competition secretary.

Anyone with a match to play please do so, as soon as possible.

A great night was had by all who attended our dinner dance at The Viking House Hotel. A big thank you to Pauline and her staff for looking after us so well and for serving up a superb meal.

Presentations were made on the night to John Hyland for winning Golfer of the Year 2016 and to Jimmy and Margaret Rose Bonner for their service to the club over the years. Our President Paddy Sweeney spoke briefly on the Club's history over 30 years and thanked everyone for their efforts through the years to make the club what it is today.

Captain Johndy made a fitting tribute, given our location, to our recently deceased past Captain Seamus Doherty and both Johndy and Lady Captain Kathleen did a super job hosting at their first official function having had their Drive In earlier in the day. Their year and our golfing year is truly up and running! After the meal and speeches Alex Black and his daughter provided the music and kept everyone dancing until the wee hours.

As promised it was a night of good food, good music and plenty of stories!

North West

The Open stableford competition on Tuesday February 7th was won by visiting Castlerock golfer, Darren Mullan (5). Four birdies were recorded by the popular Total Golf employee in his round of 73 (38 points) with three of those coming in his back nine of 33 (-2). Darren has been working hard on his game in recent months and this is an obvious sign that his dedication is paying off.

Beaten on count back and also with 38 points were Danny Devine and Stiofan MacLochlainn, Danny's stronger back nine being the difference in the congested leader board. Kevin Daly lost out to Stiofan in the countback for 3rd. This Tuesday the club host another Open Stableford competition and at €20 for visitors represents great value for links golf.

Results: 1st Darren Mullan (5) 38pts b.o.t, 2nd Danny Devine (15) 38pts b.o.t, 3rd Stiofan MacLochlainn (7) 38pts b.o.t

Fixtures: Thursday, 16th February, Thursday Society; Friday, 17th February, Ladies Links Alliance; Saturday, 18th February, Club Sweep; Sunday, 19th February, Sunday Society Singles.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Results of February Ladies' Links:

1st Angela Bradley LK(12) 36 pts, 2nd Una Smyth, Redcastle (26) 35 pts BOT,

Gross Tracy Spence LK (12) 21 pts, 3rd Ann Sweeney BS (19) 35 pts, 4th Maggie Logue (21) 34 pts, 1st 9 Carmel McGeady LK (35) 19 pts, 2nd 9 Margaret Harvey LK (35) 19 pts. CSS 36 pts.

March Ladies Links is on Tuesday, 7th March, book online or phone the clubhouse.

Results: Saturday, 4th February, 1st Jill McCorkell (23) 38 pts, 2nd Pauline Smyth (36) 36 pts.

Saturday, 11th February, 1st Grace McFadden (35) 32 pts, 2nd Una Diver (34) 31 pts

We are now dropping off the fairways so scores are non-counting.

Seniors' competition next Monday, 20th February.

Portsalon

It was a big night for one of the club's younger members recently as Patrick Page was the winner of the Donegal Sports Star award for golf in 2016. Patrick is a student at Loreto College in Milford and a member of Portsalon Golf Club. He is playing off a five-handicap, one to watch out for in the future. The Captain Martin Blaney and members of Portsalon Golf Club wish to congratulate Patrick on his award.

Your Help is needed:

All members are kindly asked to keep all pull trolleys, electric trolleys and drive buggies outside the lines surrounding the putting greens. This is to try to protect the main playing surfaces during the winter months as much as possible.

Divots:

Please note the divot box has been removed from beside the clubhouse. Whilst we are dropping off fairways, bins containing divot bags will be rotated to different fairways, and members are asked to take a bag, fill a few divots on the fairways and leave the bag at the next drop off point.

Your help in this will be greatly appreciated, and will soon see the fairways back to perfection. A little help goes a long way.

Mulroy Winter Links:

The remaining Mulroy Links to be staged at Portsalon Golf Course will be on Saturday, 18th February and at Rosapena Golf Resort on March 4th and 25th.

Members are reminded that the time sheet is in operation so contact Portsalon and Rosapenna to confirm your time.

Events at Portsalon this week:

On Saturday 18th it’s the Mulroy Links, Sunday 19th a members competition, Wednesday 22nd it’s an open gents v par event, Saturday 25th a gents open fourball event. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at www.portsalongolfclub.com

Results:

The winner of the Wedesday open v-par was Joe Coyle (6) – 1up Runner-up: Niall Blaney (26) – 1up BOT Third: Joe Hensey (13) – Level.

The open scramble staged on Saturday attracted a large entry and the result was as follows First place: G. Anderson, D. Goult, M. Cole & Zane Cole – 61.2 nett; Runners-up: B. Kelly, L. Doherty, G. Reddin, D. Reddin (Fahan Valley) – 62.2; Third – Brian Boyle, Kieran O'Neill, Eoin O'Neill, Sally Boyle – 63.0.

The winner of the members competition on Sunday last was Dermot Shields (12) - 38 points Runner-up: Kevin McFadden (20) - 37 points Gross: Stephen Connolly (5) - 30 points.

Gaoth Dobhair

Torthai Comórtas Club 4: Donal Greene 42pts, Con Friel, 38pts BOT, Charlie Cullen 38pts, Category James Tiger 36pts, 9s Noel O'Fearraigh 21pts Emmet McGee 20pts, CSS 36pts.

Is feidir imirt ar an Satharn na ar an Domhnach.

Gailf Sinsear:

With the weather co-operating nicely, senior members of Cumann Gailf Ghaoth Dobhair had another enjoyable day out at Machaire Gathlán.

1ú - James Sweeney, Doire Chonaire 36 pts, 2ra - Peadar Ó Gallachóir, Coitín 35 pts, 3ú - Matt Murray, Anagaire 33 pts

James, the man in form, was helped by a great 2nd 9 of 23 points

Is feidir imirt Dé Máirt no Déardaoin.

Funeral of Barry Richardson:

Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club members formed a Guard of Honour when they walked their friend and esteemed member Barry Richardson, affectionately known as Barry Mor, from the Clubhouse to his final resting place at Magheragallon Cemetary on Saturday last.

Barry worked as General Manager with the International Company , Comer Yarns on the local Industrial Estate from the early 70’s until his retirement and while industry was at its height around that time, there wouldn’t have been many homes in the community that didn’t have a connection with the companies on the Estate, and especially Comer.

Barry took to golf at a prompt from friends and never looked back on a hobby that would give him immense pleasure. His fourball known as “The Englishmen” included Andy Carr, Eric Campbell and Niall Griffin and many a good argument could be heard on the fairways when things got serious. Barry wasn’t a frequent visitor to the prize table but he was a winner every week as he took great enjoyment from the game, the walk, the fresh air and taking a few euro from his opposition on a Sunday round.

He suffered a recent serious illness that took him away much too soon and he leaves a sadness behind amongst the members of the Club but also many happy and fond memories that will remain.

He is survived by his widow Margaret and sons Colm and Ciaran to whom the deepest sympathy of the Club is extended, along with their families. From the Mills of Bradford to the Hills of Donegal, Barry loved his Irish home, his parish and his golf club, may his soul rest in peace near his beloved links.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

- Sheila Gallagher.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

I'm not so sure which is best, the stringed vest I remember my father wear many years ago when I was little, well at least younger, or the more modern thermal vest. But I'll tell you what, last weekend you could have worn both and a lot more with them. Although the dry spell is thankfully lingering, the chill factor last weekend was as cold as I've felt in a long time, but it didn't stop large numbers turning up at Ballybofey and Stranorlar GC

Results:

Tuesday, Feb. 7th, 1st Nett: Noel Patton (15) 43pts; 2nd Nett: P.J. McGowan (15) 42pts; Gross: Roger Campbell (6) 30pts; 3rd Nett: Hugh Temple (19) 40pts

Satuday, Feb. 11th, 1st Nett: Tony Fullen (12) 39pts (bot), 2nd Nett: Dean Doherty (13) 39pts (bot), Gross, Martin Dillon (8) 30pts, 3rd Nett John Bradley (17) 38pts (bot)

Sunday, Feb. 12th, 1st Nett: Seamus Gallagher (15) 40pts (bot), 2nd Nett: Pat Friel (21) 40pts (bot), Gross, John McMenamin (8) 30pts, 3rd Nett: Pete Donaghey (24) 40pts (bot)

CSS 66 for above competitions.

Usual Competitions this weekend.

Last Man Standing:

No change this week. Still three people left and this weekend coming will be a free weekend.

Quiz:

President John Bradley would like to thank everyone for supporting the quiz last Wednesday for Cancer Care West.

Give-away:

B&S GC are giving away Greenfee Vouchers as part of our promotion to celebrate 60 years. Other great giveaways coming up soon.



Dunfanaghy

The weather has taken a wee turn for the colder this week but this hasn’t affected the scoring all that much and with the Six Nations playing on the large screen in the bar over the weekend it has been all go for the staff in the club.

We are running a pool in the club every weekend for the Irish Rugby (guess the score) - closest wins.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Feb. 18th Open Sigle Stableford

19th Monthly Medal

20th Senior Open

Results:

Wednesday, Feb. 8th, Open Stableford,

1st Danny Conaghan 18 B/S 38pts,

2nd Cathal McMonagle 9 Dunfanaghy 38pts Bot, Gross Don Ponsonby 6 Letterkenny 29 Gross pts, 3rd Gerard Harkin 14 Dunfanaghy 36pts.

Cat James Carr 20 Rosapenna 36pts

Css 68

Saturday, Feb. 11th, 4BBB, 1st Paul Smyth/Andy Murray 42pts, 2nd S McCauley/P McEldowney 42pts Bot

Sunday, Feb. 12th, Club Singles Stableford - 1st Collan Keegan 12 41pts, 2nd Connie Ferry 20 39pts, Gross Bill McCallion 6 27Gross pts, 3rd James T Sweeney 14 38pts. CSS N/Q.