Picture special as Eamon McGee visits Tír Chonaill Gaels

Former Donegal footballer Eamon McGee was in London at the weekend where he was a guest of the Tir Chonaill Gaels club.

The Gaoth Dobhair man attended underage and junior training which was held at Harrow Boys School Sports Grounds at Harrow-on-the-Hill.

Despite the bitterly cold night, Eamon's visit went down a treat, and as our photo gallery shows, he was happy to pose for pics and meet some of the younger and adult members of the London club.