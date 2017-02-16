GAELIC GAMES

Picture special as Eamon McGee visits Tír Chonaill Gaels

Donegal All-Star special guest of London club

Former Donegal footballer Eamon McGee was in London at the weekend where he was a guest of the Tir Chonaill Gaels club.

The Gaoth Dobhair man attended underage and junior training which was held at Harrow Boys School Sports Grounds at Harrow-on-the-Hill.

Despite the bitterly cold night, Eamon's visit went down a treat, and as our photo gallery shows, he was happy to pose for pics and meet some of the younger and adult members of the London club. 