Pressure building as Finals Day draws nearer at Deane's

There's only two more weeks to go in the Winter Showjumping League at Deane's Equestrian Centre and the pressure is building on the riders.

In the Junior Champion Rider competition there is still nothing to seperate the top three riders, Hollie Bradley, Amy Gardner and Rebecca Morrow, all on 50 points. Ally McClay is just one clear round behind them so is still in the hunt for the cup.

In the Senior Champion Rider competition it is now down to a two-way tie between Lucy Stewart on Dedo 80 cm class, Martin McGowan on Jacko in the 90cm, both on 50 points, and Marie Molloy on Ruby is on 45 points. With just two more days to compete it could all come down to a jump off on the Final Day to decide who gets the cup.

The Starter Stakes had the usual suspects all going clear - Amy Gardner, Bronagh Carrothers and Dean Burgess picking up yet more clear round rosettes.

The 50cm class had a total of five riders going clear with Danielle Greene on Uisce, Hollie Bradley on Bertie, Katie Boyd on Meenarilagh, Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln and Amy Gardner on Uisce. There were four faults for Cora Doherty on Meenarillagh and Ally McClay on Spirit.

In the 60cm the Junior riders outrode the Seniors this week. Junior riders Freya Moohan, Hollie Bradley and Rebecca Morrow were clear. Marie Molloy riding the young Bluebell had a good round just picking up 4 faults.

In the 70cm class , Ally McClay on Dottie picked up a clear round in the class again this week. Also going clear were Amy Gardner on Tilly, Lucy Stewart on Dedo.

The 80cm class saw Cyndi Graham on Dougal riding a great round to collect their rosette. Cole Cannings from Ballyshannon rode Smurf for a super clear, Amy Gardner feeling brave took Tilly in for 80cms to also get a lovely clear. Of course Lucy Stewart and her faithful friend Dedo were clear too! Ally McClay worked hard with Daisy and didn’t deserve the last fence down.

The 90cm saw all the entries clear, great rounds by Marie Molloy, Martin McGowan, Hannah Marie Slater and Lucy Stewart.

In the 1m class Lauren Bradley and Shelby were the only clear riding a delightful round.

The Winter League continues next Sunday, February 19th for week 7 , with a break on Feb. 26th and the final is on March 5th.

The same horse and rider combination must compete in four of the Sundays in order to be eligible for prizes on the Final Day.

Thanks to our judge and arena helpers who helped the show run smoothly. For further details contact Alax Deane on 074 9737160 or check Facebook at Deane’s Farm Equestrian Centre.



Results

Clear rounds

Starter stakes

Bronagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarillagh, Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Little Charlie, Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles

50cms

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Uisce

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Bertie

Danielle Green, Donegal, Uisce

Katie Boyd, Dunkineely, Meenarillagh

60cms

Hollie Bradley, Inver ,Tango

Freya Moohan, Frosses, Tango

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal Lincoln

70cms

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Dottie

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

80cms

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Cyndi Graham, St John’s Pt, Dougal

Cole Canning, Ballyshannon, Smurf

90cms

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko

Marie Molloy, Narin, Ruby

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Hannah Marie Slater, Dunkineely, Shelby

1m

Lauren Bradley, Inver, Shelby