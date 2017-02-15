GALLERY
Picture spread from Naomh Muire GAA presentation night
Colm McFadden special guest at awards event
Former Donegal GAA star Colm McFadden was special guest as Naomh Muire GAA club held their annual awards presentation event at the weekend.
A big crowd turned out for what was a hugely successful event with various awards and presentations made to club members.
Members of the Naomh Muire team of 1991 who won the Division 4 league and junior championship were among those recognised on the night.
