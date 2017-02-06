Blaze and Ballyshannon serve up a basketball treat!

Blaze Basketball Club, Letterkenny and Ballyshannon Basketball Club are just two of the sides who have been serving up plenty of brilliant basketball action in the North West League this season.

The two clubs met at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Sunday with their U-11 and U-12 boys and U-11 U-12 girls teams up against each other.

Donegal Town, Sligo All Stars, Kilcar and Mulroy Hoops are some of the other sides involved in this competition.

The action between Blaze and Ballyshannon started early on Sunday morning and there was some thrilling action on the two courts from the clubs’ various teams.

Well done to all concerned.